News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Mumbai Christians win fight for burial grounds

Bombay High Court says plots designated for burials in the development plan cannot be put to any other use

Mumbai Christians win fight for burial grounds

Indian Christians offer prayers by the graves of relatives during All Souls' Day at a cemetery in Kolkata on Nov. 2, 2018. (Photo: AFP/UCAN files)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 21, 2023 11:47 AM GMT

Updated: July 21, 2023 12:26 PM GMT

The top court in India’s commercial capital Mumbai (formerly Bombay) has restrained a suburban civic body from converting designated burial grounds for other purposes.

The Bombay High Court in western Maharashtra state on July 19 asked the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) “not to use the land designated as a burial ground in the city development plan for any other purpose.”

The court order came in a plea filed by a group of Christians in the city. 

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“It is a major victory for the Christians who live in the suburban civic body limits,” said Melwyn Fernandes, the lead petitioner in the case.

Fernandes, a Catholic activist, told UCA News on July 21 that the local Christian community has been facing a severe shortage of burial grounds after many of its designated cemeteries "were encroached on by builders and influential people with the backing of politicians.” 

Land is very expensive in Mumbai and the city and its suburbs are prone to illegal encroachments by land sharks. 

The megacity of some 21 million people on the coast of the Arabian Sea houses the most expensive real estate projects in the country and attracts millions of immigrants from across the nation. 

“I filed an application under the Right to Information Act, a special law empowering citizens to seek information from the government, to get details of burial grounds meant for Christians,” Fernandes said.

The civic body shared details of 10 plots but was not ready to hand them over to the Christian community as they were already encroached on by illegal squatters and businesses.

“Thus, we had to approach the high court,” Fernandes added.

During the hearing, the civic body listed 19 plots designated as burial grounds for all religious communities. However, the TMC said that some of them were not in its possession, and were occupied by structures and slums. It, however, did not name the encroachments on the burial grounds.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Arif S Doctor disagreed with the TMC, and said, “We find that these disclosures are not satisfactory.”

“Once the plots are designated as burial grounds in the development plan, they cannot be put to any other use other than the one designated,” ordered the court.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Mumbai Christians win fight for burial grounds Mumbai Christians win fight for burial grounds
Malaysia needs to curb its ethno-religious politics, but how? Malaysia needs to curb its ethno-religious politics, but how?
Indonesian priest criticized for 'blessing' dog wedding Indonesian priest criticized for 'blessing' dog wedding
Indian Catholic priest held for sexually abusing minor girl Indian Catholic priest held for sexually abusing minor girl
Pope approves bishop unilaterally appointed by China Pope approves bishop unilaterally appointed by China
HK police question family members of dissidents HK police question family members of dissidents
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Gumla

Diocese of Gumla

In a land area of 6754 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Gumla civil district and part of Simdega

Read more
Diocese of Baroda

Diocese of Baroda

Baroda is the anglicized version of Vadodara.  Baroda diocese was appended to the archdiocese of Bombay until it

Read more
Diocese of Xianxian

Diocese of Xianxian

In a land area of approximately 13,400 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the townships of Botou,

Read more
Diocese of Coimbatore

Diocese of Coimbatore

The diocesan territory stretches over 28,490 square kilometers and covers civil districts of Coimbatore and parts of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.