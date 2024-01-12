News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Move to ‘delist’ tribals in India’s Manipur sparks outcry

The 'political ploy' seeks to erase tribal history and identity and will only 'escalate violence,' says tribal group

Activists of the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) hold placards during a protest amid ongoing ethnic violence in India's northeastern Manipur state, in New Delhi on May 31, 2023.

Activists of the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) hold placards during a protest amid ongoing ethnic violence in India's northeastern Manipur state, in New Delhi on May 31, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 12, 2024 11:23 AM GMT

Updated: January 12, 2024 12:54 PM GMT

A tribal rights body has opposed a government move in India’s strife-torn Manipur state to review the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status enjoyed by Kuki-Zo tribal communities.

The controversial move will “escalate the conflict” in the northeastern state where sectarian violence killed hundreds and displaced thousands since last May, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said in a Jan. 10 statement.

The ST status is a constitutional recognition in India for socio-economically and politically backward ethnic groups. It entitles them to preferential treatment such as reservation in education, jobs and political representation.

The tribal body's reaction came after Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh told reporters in the state capital Imphal, on Jan. 9 that a committee would be formed to look into the demand to take off Kuki-Zo from the list of Scheduled Tribes.

This announcement came after the Federal government of the pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Jan. 9 forwarded a representation from a political party demanding to delist Kuki-Zo tribals from the list of STs to the state government for its consideration.

This move, “will only escalate the conflict, which will be ultimately detrimental to him [Singh] and the state,” ITLF said in the statement.

Unprecedented ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May when Hindu Meiteis and Christian Kuki-Zo tribals clashed over a demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the influential Meiteis.

At least 200 people, mostly tribal Christians, were killed and over 50,000 have been displaced. Sporadic violence continues in the state between the warring groups.

Tribal groups alleged that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been largely silent on Manipur violence as the state is ruled by the BJP while its CM Singh, who is a Meitei himself, has the backing of the wealthy and influential Meitei community.

“If the state government goes ahead with its move to delist the Kuki-Zo from the ST list, no doubt it will spell disaster for the state which is still unable to restore peace months after the worst violence,” said a Manipur-based Church leader who asked not to be named.

Those supporting the government try to portray the Kuki-Zo as migrants from neighboring Myanmar.

But “the Kuki-Zo in Manipur are sons of the soil and their forefathers even participated in India’s freedom struggle,” asserted the Church leader on Jan. 12.

“The government move can only create more trouble and would not achieve anything substantial other than further escalation of violence and delay in restoration of peace and normal life,” he added.

The ITLF alleged the move was part of a conspiracy to erase tribals and their history and identity.

“First, they tried to become tribals like us, then they used violence to kill and displace us. They then unleashed a blitzkrieg of false propaganda to malign our name and history and went on to abuse the law by filing numerous police cases against those speaking up on behalf of our community. Now they are trying to erase our status as tribals,” it stated.

The group also accused the government of "overtly and covertly supporting the Meiteis in the current ethnic conflict" and attempting to open “a new front by pushing for the removal of the Kuki-Zo communities from India's Scheduled Tribes list."

The Meiteis account for 53 percent and tribal Christians about 41 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million population. Out of 60 lawmakers in the state assembly, 40 are from the Meitei community.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
TOMBI
What they can do now? except? except crying and frustration.
Reply

Latest News

China invokes sea goddess to influence Taiwan poll China invokes sea goddess to influence Taiwan poll
Black Nazarene feast continues to stir hope among Filipinos Black Nazarene feast continues to stir hope among Filipinos
Move to ‘delist’ tribals in India’s Manipur sparks outcry Move to ‘delist’ tribals in India’s Manipur sparks outcry
Justice sought for 'murdered' Bangladesh Catholic officer Justice sought for 'murdered' Bangladesh Catholic officer
Redemptorist priest who dared Vietnam communists dies Redemptorist priest who dared Vietnam communists dies
Myanmar mourns ethnic Christians killed in junta airstrike Myanmar mourns ethnic Christians killed in junta airstrike
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Udaipur

Diocese of Udaipur

The earliest Catholic missionaries to visit Udaipur were two French Capuchin priests -- Fathers Jean and Pius -- who

Read more
Diocese of Calicut

Diocese of Calicut

Calicut or Kozhikode is situated on the southwestern coast of India. The diocesan territory of 12, 505 square

Read more
Eparchy of Faridabad

Eparchy of Faridabad

The territory of the Syro-Malabar Church comprises the eparchies in Kerala and certain areas of Tamil Nadu and

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Suixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Suixian

Suixian/Suizhou, formerly Sui County is a prefecture-level city in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.