Move to ‘delist’ tribals in India’s Manipur sparks outcry

The 'political ploy' seeks to erase tribal history and identity and will only 'escalate violence,' says tribal group

Activists of the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) hold placards during a protest amid ongoing ethnic violence in India's northeastern Manipur state, in New Delhi on May 31, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

A tribal rights body has opposed a government move in India’s strife-torn Manipur state to review the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status enjoyed by Kuki-Zo tribal communities.

The controversial move will “escalate the conflict” in the northeastern state where sectarian violence killed hundreds and displaced thousands since last May, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said in a Jan. 10 statement.

The ST status is a constitutional recognition in India for socio-economically and politically backward ethnic groups. It entitles them to preferential treatment such as reservation in education, jobs and political representation.

The tribal body's reaction came after Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh told reporters in the state capital Imphal, on Jan. 9 that a committee would be formed to look into the demand to take off Kuki-Zo from the list of Scheduled Tribes.

This announcement came after the Federal government of the pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Jan. 9 forwarded a representation from a political party demanding to delist Kuki-Zo tribals from the list of STs to the state government for its consideration.

This move, “will only escalate the conflict, which will be ultimately detrimental to him [Singh] and the state,” ITLF said in the statement.

Unprecedented ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May when Hindu Meiteis and Christian Kuki-Zo tribals clashed over a demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the influential Meiteis.

At least 200 people, mostly tribal Christians, were killed and over 50,000 have been displaced. Sporadic violence continues in the state between the warring groups.

Tribal groups alleged that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been largely silent on Manipur violence as the state is ruled by the BJP while its CM Singh, who is a Meitei himself, has the backing of the wealthy and influential Meitei community.

“If the state government goes ahead with its move to delist the Kuki-Zo from the ST list, no doubt it will spell disaster for the state which is still unable to restore peace months after the worst violence,” said a Manipur-based Church leader who asked not to be named.

Those supporting the government try to portray the Kuki-Zo as migrants from neighboring Myanmar.

But “the Kuki-Zo in Manipur are sons of the soil and their forefathers even participated in India’s freedom struggle,” asserted the Church leader on Jan. 12.

“The government move can only create more trouble and would not achieve anything substantial other than further escalation of violence and delay in restoration of peace and normal life,” he added.

The ITLF alleged the move was part of a conspiracy to erase tribals and their history and identity.

“First, they tried to become tribals like us, then they used violence to kill and displace us. They then unleashed a blitzkrieg of false propaganda to malign our name and history and went on to abuse the law by filing numerous police cases against those speaking up on behalf of our community. Now they are trying to erase our status as tribals,” it stated.

The group also accused the government of "overtly and covertly supporting the Meiteis in the current ethnic conflict" and attempting to open “a new front by pushing for the removal of the Kuki-Zo communities from India's Scheduled Tribes list."

The Meiteis account for 53 percent and tribal Christians about 41 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million population. Out of 60 lawmakers in the state assembly, 40 are from the Meitei community.

