Mother Teresa’s mission, a bud that continues to bloom

In Pakistan, Catholic and Protestant churches have set up relief camps to assist victims of the devastating flooding that killed more than 1,300 people, including 453 children.

In Lahore, the Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus have been running a fundraising camp outside St. Mary’s Church where students help them collect donations, grocery items and clothes. At Liberty roundabout in Lahore, Reverend Amjad Niamat, chairman of the Ecumenism and Interfaith Harmony Commission of Presbyterian Church of Pakistan, offers biblical literature as a remedy at his relief camp for the flood affected.

Reverend Amjad Niamat (right) with his younger brother at a flood relief camp at Liberty roundabout in Lahore on Sept. 5. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry)

On Sunday, Catholic Church made announcements for flood donations in church-run schools. Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have triggered what is now considered the worst flooding in Pakistan’s history, affecting 33 million people.

The disaster has been blamed on climate change. A government study says Pakistan is among the 10 most vulnerable countries to climate change and ranks 14 among the 17 “extremely high water risk” countries.

Rights and cultural activists have deplored and demanded justice over the latest attack on the ‘Baul’ mystic singers and termed their persecution a violation of religious freedom in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

The Bauls are followers of Lalon Shah, a 19th-century Bengali mystic, philosopher, and social reformer. Originating in the 17th century, they constitute both a religious sect and musical tradition. During the protest rally in southwestern Narail district, on Sunday, the activists condemned the attack on 70-year-old Baul singer Harez Fakir and his followers by a Muslim mob in the district last month.

A baul singer performs during a festival in Bangladesh in 2016. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

The mob attacked the mystic singers, destroyed their musical instruments, and threatened to evict them from their ashram. Activists said religious minorities including the Bauls have been facing increasing threats and attacks from hardliner Muslims in recent years.

Islamic fundamentalists consider Bauls as heretics and term their activities un-Islamic. Since 2011, a series of Islamist attacks have targeted Bauls with physical and verbal abuses, social humiliation, and killings.

Timor-Leste’s first Cardinal Dom Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of Dili said Pope Francis has confirmed his visit to the tiny Catholic-majority country.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving Mass, on Tuesday, after his return home from Rome, Cardinal da Silva said the pope spoke about the intention to visit the country during a private audience with him. Thousands of people attended the thanksgiving Mass in Tasi Tolu, a historic landmark where Pope John Paul II celebrated Mass during his visit in 1989.

Cardinal Dom Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of Dili (center) being accorded a traditional welcome ahead of the Thanksgiving Mass for his inauguration as the country's first cardinal at the historic Tasi Tolu on Sept. 6. (Photo: Dili Archdiocese)

The papal visit was considered a huge boost for the state and church in Timor-Leste as the people at that time were still struggling for independence from Indonesia.

Pope Francis was supposed to visit Timor-Leste, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea in September 2020. However, his trip was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A rights watchdog has accused China’s communist regime under President Xi Jinping of suppressing thousands of people including rights defenders and government critics arbitrarily and repeatedly with house arrests by exploiting a draconian criminal law.

Madrid-based Safeguard Defenders released a report titled “Home Becomes Prison – China’s expanding use of house arrests under Xi Jinping” on Tuesday. The report accused Beijing of misusing the Criminal Procedure Law and violating human rights by crushing dissent with house arrests and other forms of abuses.

Thousands of people have been victims of house arrests in China since 2013. (Photo: Safeguard Defenders)

Chinese authorities have rampantly used house arrests officially dubbed as RS or “Residential Surveillance” to bar communication and isolate victims within their homes.

Using government data, the group reported 5,549 cases of house arrests in the first year of President Xi Jinping’s rule in 2013 and it jumped to 28,704 cases in the second year. In 2020, some 40,184 cases were recorded, about a 13 percent rise from the 35,509 cases registered in 2019.

Catholic students in Indonesia have joined other groups to protest the massive hike in fuel prices and clashed with security forces who attempted to disperse protesters. The government has hiked the price of subsidized fuel by 30 percent, the highest in a decade.