Mother Teresa’s mission, a bud that continues to bloom

Mother Teresa’s legacy of love and compassion for the poor, sick, and destitute continues even 25 years after her death. Her death anniversary is observed as the International Day of Charity honoring her philanthropic and humanitarian endeavours.
Updated: September 09, 2022 11:11 AM GMT
Missionaries of Charity nuns observed the 25th death anniversary of Saint Mother Teresa with a special Mass and prayers at her tomb and distribution of food among the poor in different parts of India on September 5th.
As part of the jubilee celebrations the Kolkata based nuns have opened a daycare center for school dropouts and street children. The center will provide nutritious food, clothes, and other basic requirements for the children and also arrange drawing classes and vocational courses.
Archbishop Thomas D'Souza of Kolkata said the missionary works Mother Teresa started for the poor, sick, and destitute, continue with the same zeal, fervor, and spirit even 25 years after her death.
Mother Teresa died of cardiac arrest on Sept. 5, 1997. Pope Francis declared her a saint in 2016. The congregation she founded in 1950 now has some 4,500 sisters and 700 homes in 136 countries around the world.
Nuns from Missionaries of Charity attend a special prayer on the occasion of “Peace Day“ to mark the 25th death anniversary of Mother Teresa at the Mother House in Kolkata on Sept. 5. (Photo: AFP)
In Pakistan, Catholic and Protestant churches have set up relief camps to assist victims of the devastating flooding that killed more than 1,300 people, including 453 children.
In Lahore, the Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus have been running a fundraising camp outside St. Mary’s Church where students help them collect donations, grocery items and clothes. At Liberty roundabout in Lahore, Reverend Amjad Niamat, chairman of the Ecumenism and Interfaith Harmony Commission of Presbyterian Church of Pakistan, offers biblical literature as a remedy at his relief camp for the flood affected.
Reverend Amjad Niamat (right) with his younger brother at a flood relief camp at Liberty roundabout in Lahore on Sept. 5. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry)
On Sunday, Catholic Church made announcements for flood donations in church-run schools. Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have triggered what is now considered the worst flooding in Pakistan’s history, affecting 33 million people.
The disaster has been blamed on climate change. A government study says Pakistan is among the 10 most vulnerable countries to climate change and ranks 14 among the 17 “extremely high water risk” countries.
Rights and cultural activists have deplored and demanded justice over the latest attack on the ‘Baul’ mystic singers and termed their persecution a violation of religious freedom in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.
The Bauls are followers of Lalon Shah, a 19th-century Bengali mystic, philosopher, and social reformer. Originating in the 17th century, they constitute both a religious sect and musical tradition. During the protest rally in southwestern Narail district, on Sunday, the activists condemned the attack on 70-year-old Baul singer Harez Fakir and his followers by a Muslim mob in the district last month.
A baul singer performs during a festival in Bangladesh in 2016. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)
The mob attacked the mystic singers, destroyed their musical instruments, and threatened to evict them from their ashram. Activists said religious minorities including the Bauls have been facing increasing threats and attacks from hardliner Muslims in recent years.
Islamic fundamentalists consider Bauls as heretics and term their activities un-Islamic. Since 2011, a series of Islamist attacks have targeted Bauls with physical and verbal abuses, social humiliation, and killings.
Timor-Leste’s first Cardinal Dom Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of Dili said Pope Francis has confirmed his visit to the tiny Catholic-majority country.
Speaking at a Thanksgiving Mass, on Tuesday, after his return home from Rome, Cardinal da Silva said the pope spoke about the intention to visit the country during a private audience with him. Thousands of people attended the thanksgiving Mass in Tasi Tolu, a historic landmark where Pope John Paul II celebrated Mass during his visit in 1989.
Cardinal Dom Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of Dili (center) being accorded a traditional welcome ahead of the Thanksgiving Mass for his inauguration as the country's first cardinal at the historic Tasi Tolu on Sept. 6. (Photo: Dili Archdiocese)
The papal visit was considered a huge boost for the state and church in Timor-Leste as the people at that time were still struggling for independence from Indonesia.
Pope Francis was supposed to visit Timor-Leste, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea in September 2020. However, his trip was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A rights watchdog has accused China’s communist regime under President Xi Jinping of suppressing thousands of people including rights defenders and government critics arbitrarily and repeatedly with house arrests by exploiting a draconian criminal law.
Madrid-based Safeguard Defenders released a report titled “Home Becomes Prison – China’s expanding use of house arrests under Xi Jinping” on Tuesday. The report accused Beijing of misusing the Criminal Procedure Law and violating human rights by crushing dissent with house arrests and other forms of abuses.
Thousands of people have been victims of house arrests in China since 2013. (Photo: Safeguard Defenders)
Chinese authorities have rampantly used house arrests officially dubbed as RS or “Residential Surveillance” to bar communication and isolate victims within their homes.
Using government data, the group reported 5,549 cases of house arrests in the first year of President Xi Jinping’s rule in 2013 and it jumped to 28,704 cases in the second year. In 2020, some 40,184 cases were recorded, about a 13 percent rise from the 35,509 cases registered in 2019.
Catholic students in Indonesia have joined other groups to protest the massive hike in fuel prices and clashed with security forces who attempted to disperse protesters. The government has hiked the price of subsidized fuel by 30 percent, the highest in a decade.
Critics say the price hike increases the burden on poor people who are still reeling from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and soaring inflation.
Protesters clash with security personnel during a rally by Catholic student groups in Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province on Sept. 6. (Photo supplied)
The fuel price hike comes against the backdrop that poverty has increased remarkably in the past years. Government data shows about 26.16 million Indonesians live in poverty, a rise from 24 million before the pandemic.
President Joko Widodo announced the fuel subsidy reduction and declared a compensation cash transfer package of 40 US dollars for each poor family. However, the critics say the compensation is insufficient as fuel price hikes have triggered prices of daily essentials including food items.
The Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr has sought official pardon for Filipino woman Mary Jane Veloso who is on death row for a drug offense in Indonesia, during his first state visit to the country.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, on Monday, confirmed that the case of Veloso was raised during talks between Marcos and his Indonesian counterpart, President Joko Widodo.
Students hold placards and a picture of Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso, a Filipina drug convict facing execution in Indonesia, during a protest near the Malacanang Palace in Manila on Sept. 13, 2016. (Photo: AFP)
The arrest and death conviction of Veloso sparked global outrage. She was arrested in Indonesia in 2010 carrying a suitcase lined with 2.6 kilograms (5.7 pounds) of heroin. Veloso maintains she is innocent and was trapped in the offense.
In 2015, she was moments away from execution when granted a temporary reprieve after a woman suspected of recruiting her was arrested in the Philippines. Human rights and anti-death penalty groups lauded Marcos for his efforts although they awaited the details of negotiations and their outcome.
Archbishop Paul Tschang In-Nam, the outgoing apostolic nuncio of Myanmar, has urged the country’s Catholic community to increase efforts to support people displaced by conflicts.
The South Korean prelate made the remarks last Friday during a farewell program at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Yangon. Archbishop Tschang has served in Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos for 10 years and was assigned to Myanmar in 2017. Pope Francis has appointed him as the apostolic nuncio to the Netherlands recently. The prelate hailed the local Catholic Church for humanitarian assistance to the needy and displaced people.
Archbishop Paul Tschang In-Nam the outgoing Apostolic Nuncio to Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, delivers a homily during a thanksgiving Mass in Yangon on Sept. 2. (Photo: Archdiocese of Yangon)
Myanmar has been suffering from a multi-pronged crisis following the last year’s military coup. Thousands have been killed and arrested while violence engulfed most regions including the Christian-majority states of Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin, and central Myanmar’s Bamar Buddhist heartland.
Military offensives have targeted churches and church-run facilities. However, the church and Catholic charity Caritas have continued to support affected communities. Church sources say about 50,000 to 100,000 internally displaced persons receive food aid from the Church and thousands are shelter in church-run facilities.
Cambodian authorities have started repatriation of hundreds of foreign nationals who were allegedly duped by false promises of high-paid jobs and became victims of human trafficking. The trafficking rings have held them captives in the southern port town of Sihanoukville, where many were allegedly subjected to torture such as electric shocks for ransom.
More than 600 have returned to Vietnam in recent weeks. Vietnamese government believes thousands of its citizens were still being held against their will in Cambodia.
Chinese police escort suspects as they prepare to board a plane at Phnom Penh international airport in this Oct 12, 2017 photo. Cambodia deported 74 Chinese national suspected of running a telecoms scam to extort money from victims in their home country. (Photo: AFP)
Meanwhile, the prosecutors have charged six Chinese and Cambodian suspects with human trafficking after more than 100 victims were rescued in 12 days. The suspects are accused of smuggling 35 Chinese nationals into Sihanoukville by sea. In Taiwan, prosecutors have indicated nine suspects for allegedly luring 88 people to Cambodia.
A dozen countries, from Pakistan and India to Mongolia and the Philippines have lodged complaints with Cambodia about the trafficking of their nationals following the latest wave which erupted early this year.
….As we march through 2022 with the best of commentaries, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…
Updated: Sep 03, 2022 05:36 PM GMT
Updated: Aug 31, 2022 11:09 AM GMT
Updated: Aug 31, 2022 04:54 AM GMT
Updated: Aug 26, 2022 11:57 AM GMT
Updated: Aug 26, 2022 03:56 AM GMT
Updated: Aug 23, 2022 11:19 AM GMT
Updated: Aug 22, 2022 10:11 AM GMT
Updated: Aug 19, 2022 11:16 AM GMT