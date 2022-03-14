News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Mother Teresa's former secretary to lead saint's Indian order

The new superior general of Missionaries of Charity has been with the organization for a long time

Mother Teresa's former secretary to lead saint's Indian order

Nuns from Missionaries of Charity attend a special prayer to mark Peace Day on the death anniversary of Mother Teresa at the Mother House in Kolkata on Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

By AFP, Kolkata

Updated: March 14, 2022 03:12 PM GMT

Mother Teresa's former secretary has been named the new head of the Indian congregation founded by the Catholic saint, officials said today, months after the organization's funding came under government scrutiny.

Sister Joseph Michael is the third person to helm Missionaries of Charity since the 1997 death of the revered nun and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who dedicated her life to helping the poor in Kolkata.

Members of the religious order from 110 countries gathered in the megacity to elect their new leader during a weekend prayer retreat, spokeswoman Sunita Kumar told AFP.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The new superior general "has been with the organisation for a long time and was Mother Teresa's secretary for years," Kumar said.

Her predecessor, Sister Prema, had served in the role since 2009 and had recently asked to stand down on account of poor health.

Sister Prema's departure comes after the Indian government threatened to cut off foreign funding to Missionaries of Charity on Christmas Day last year before backpedalling two weeks later.

The government has also increased pressure on non-governmental organisations receiving foreign funding, including rights groups

India's home ministry said then that the order was ineligible to receive overseas donations.

But critics at the time described the move as further evidence of harassment of Christians under the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It came soon after police in Gujarat, Modi's home state, began investigating the charity for alleged "forceful conversion" of Hindus to Christianity — a regular accusation by hardline members of India's majority religion.

Activists say that religious minorities in India have faced increased levels of discrimination and violence since Modi's government took office in 2014.

The government has also increased pressure on non-governmental organisations receiving foreign funding, including rights groups.

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
MAMOUN ALSABOUNI
God bless & protect our mother Theresa.
Reply

Latest News

The fighting women of Ukraine The fighting women of Ukraine
Kerala Catholic teachers fight communist govt's discrimination Kerala Catholic teachers fight communist govt's discrimination
Cambodia's prison population 'doubles in six years' Cambodia's prison population 'doubles in six years'
Philippine police reveal 'end phase' of Duterte drug war Philippine police reveal 'end phase' of Duterte drug war
Long queues for gas and filling stations in Sri Lanka Long queues for gas and filling stations in Sri Lanka
Timor-Leste mourns independence-era Portuguese priest Timor-Leste mourns independence-era Portuguese priest

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Vatican protests ouster of papal nuncio in Nicaragua

Vatican protests ouster of papal nuncio in Nicaragua

The Vatican has expressed "surprise and regret" over Daniel Ortega’s "unjustified" and abrupt expulsion of the pope’s “ambassador” to Nicaragua

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.