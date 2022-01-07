Mother Teresa nuns face funding crisis

Minority groups and political parties in Pakistan have paid tribute to former Punjab governor Salman Taseer, who was assassinated a decade ago for criticizing the country’s blasphemy laws and defending Asia Bibi, a Catholic woman who spent eight years on death row on a blasphemy charge.

Activists claim that since Taseer’s brutal murder on January 4, 2011, religious intolerance and violence related to blasphemy allegations targeting religious minorities have continued to rise. Taseer’s killing was followed by the murder of Shahbaz Bhatti, the Catholic minister for minorities, on March 1, 2011.

Samson Salamat (in red cap) at the fourth death anniversary of slain Punjab governor Salman Taseer, who spoke out against Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws, on Jan. 4, 2015. (Photo: Samson Salamat)

A Christian activist lamented that the situation of minority Christians is getting worse and referred to the brutal mob lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager over blasphemy in December.

Blasphemy remains a highly sensitive issue in Pakistan. Since 1984, at least 260 Ahmadis and 78 people accused of blasphemy have been killed extrajudicially.

Ethnic Garo Christians in Bangladesh have marched on the streets to demand the arrest and punishment of suspects involved in the gang rape of two teenage girls from the community just two days after Christmas.

Hundreds of Garo people formed a human chain and held a protest rally in the Haluaghat area of Mymensingh district, on Monday. They threatened to wage a mass movement if authorities failed to take action immediately.

A protest rally is held demanding justice for the Garo Catholic victims of a gang rape in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district on Jan. 3. (Photo supplied)

The Garo Catholic girls were reportedly raped by a group of around 10 men in the early hours of December 28. Police said the accused have fled the area and an operation to arrest them was underway.

Rights groups have documented rising rape cases in Bangladesh in recent years. Bangladesh reported 1,627 rape crimes in 2020, up from 1,413 cases in 2019 and 732 cases in 2018.

Cambodia’s last genocide case was dismissed after the Khmer Rouge tribunal decided not to prosecute Yim Tith, a former commander who served under the genocidal regime of Pol Pot. Yim Tith, who is now a successful businessman, was charged with genocide and crimes against humanity among others.

The UN-backed tribunal said its Supreme Court Chamber decided to terminate the case against Yim Tith in the absence of an enforceable indictment. The decision brought an end to an eight-year legal battle by court investigators.

Tourists look at portrait photos of the victims of the Khmer Rouge regime displayed at the Tuol Sleng genocide museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Oct. 15, 2014. (Photo: AFP)

It marks the end of a 16-year legal operation by national and international judges to prosecute and punish surviving senior leaders of the ultra-Maoist Khmer Rouge regime, which is blamed for the deaths of about two million people between 1975 and 1979.

Pol Pot died in prison in 1998 without facing trial while the tribunal secured sentences against five of his accomplishes including three who died behind bars.

Catholic parishes and aid groups in Malaysia have been rushing aid to victims of deadly flooding that has left at least 50 people dead and forced more than 125,000 to flee their homes in seven states since mid-December.

Among the worst-hit areas is Selangor state, the commercial hub of Malaysia, where thousands have been stranded. One of the worst floods in years was triggered by heavy rain and the swelling of rivers in five states.

Catholic volunteers wade through water while providing aid to victims in a flood-hit area of Malaysia. (Photo: Caritas Malaysia)

Catholic charity Caritas Malaysia has launched a National Flood Relief Fund to collect donations to support the affected communities. Catholic parishes are mobilizing donations, volunteers and aid materials to support flood victims.

The church volunteers collected donations from individuals and organizations and distributed food, clothes, medicines, mattresses and pillows as well as cooked meals to hundreds of families.

Freedom of the press in politically troubled Hong Kong has been hit below the belt once again after a third news company stopped publishing from Tuesday.