Mother Teresa nuns face funding crisis

Shock and anger abound over India’s pro-Hindu government targeting of humanitarian groups like Missionaries of Charity. In other Asian nations, people grapple with injustices, oppression and the pandemic.
Updated: January 08, 2022 08:32 AM GMT
India’s decision to curb foreign funding for thousands of humanitarian groups including the Missionaries of Charity congregation founded by Mother Teresa has triggered shock and anger at home and abroad.
The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party government has refused to renew the licenses of 5,900 non-profit groups under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, which is mandatory to receive foreign donations in India. Analysts say the repressive move is a way to restrict humanitarian organizations to work independently in India.
The curb has plunged Missionaries of Charity into uncertainty over foreign funding and has started taking a toll on its daily operations. The nuns in Kolkata city have been forced to strictly ration food and daily use items for beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh state, Mother Teresa nuns have been forced to shut down a home for orphan, destitute and abandoned children in Kanpur Cantonment following the expiry of its land lease. The home served hundreds of helpless children since 1968.
Nuns from Missionaries of Charity distribute food to the needy on Peace Day to mark the death anniversary of Mother Teresa at the congregation's motherhouse in Kolkata on Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Minority groups and political parties in Pakistan have paid tribute to former Punjab governor Salman Taseer, who was assassinated a decade ago for criticizing the country’s blasphemy laws and defending Asia Bibi, a Catholic woman who spent eight years on death row on a blasphemy charge.
Activists claim that since Taseer’s brutal murder on January 4, 2011, religious intolerance and violence related to blasphemy allegations targeting religious minorities have continued to rise. Taseer’s killing was followed by the murder of Shahbaz Bhatti, the Catholic minister for minorities, on March 1, 2011.
Samson Salamat (in red cap) at the fourth death anniversary of slain Punjab governor Salman Taseer, who spoke out against Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws, on Jan. 4, 2015. (Photo: Samson Salamat)
A Christian activist lamented that the situation of minority Christians is getting worse and referred to the brutal mob lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager over blasphemy in December.
Blasphemy remains a highly sensitive issue in Pakistan. Since 1984, at least 260 Ahmadis and 78 people accused of blasphemy have been killed extrajudicially.
Ethnic Garo Christians in Bangladesh have marched on the streets to demand the arrest and punishment of suspects involved in the gang rape of two teenage girls from the community just two days after Christmas.
Hundreds of Garo people formed a human chain and held a protest rally in the Haluaghat area of Mymensingh district, on Monday. They threatened to wage a mass movement if authorities failed to take action immediately.
A protest rally is held demanding justice for the Garo Catholic victims of a gang rape in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district on Jan. 3. (Photo supplied)
The Garo Catholic girls were reportedly raped by a group of around 10 men in the early hours of December 28. Police said the accused have fled the area and an operation to arrest them was underway.
Rights groups have documented rising rape cases in Bangladesh in recent years. Bangladesh reported 1,627 rape crimes in 2020, up from 1,413 cases in 2019 and 732 cases in 2018.
Cambodia’s last genocide case was dismissed after the Khmer Rouge tribunal decided not to prosecute Yim Tith, a former commander who served under the genocidal regime of Pol Pot. Yim Tith, who is now a successful businessman, was charged with genocide and crimes against humanity among others.
The UN-backed tribunal said its Supreme Court Chamber decided to terminate the case against Yim Tith in the absence of an enforceable indictment. The decision brought an end to an eight-year legal battle by court investigators.
Tourists look at portrait photos of the victims of the Khmer Rouge regime displayed at the Tuol Sleng genocide museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Oct. 15, 2014. (Photo: AFP)
It marks the end of a 16-year legal operation by national and international judges to prosecute and punish surviving senior leaders of the ultra-Maoist Khmer Rouge regime, which is blamed for the deaths of about two million people between 1975 and 1979.
Pol Pot died in prison in 1998 without facing trial while the tribunal secured sentences against five of his accomplishes including three who died behind bars.
Catholic parishes and aid groups in Malaysia have been rushing aid to victims of deadly flooding that has left at least 50 people dead and forced more than 125,000 to flee their homes in seven states since mid-December.
Among the worst-hit areas is Selangor state, the commercial hub of Malaysia, where thousands have been stranded. One of the worst floods in years was triggered by heavy rain and the swelling of rivers in five states.
Catholic volunteers wade through water while providing aid to victims in a flood-hit area of Malaysia. (Photo: Caritas Malaysia)
Catholic charity Caritas Malaysia has launched a National Flood Relief Fund to collect donations to support the affected communities. Catholic parishes are mobilizing donations, volunteers and aid materials to support flood victims.
The church volunteers collected donations from individuals and organizations and distributed food, clothes, medicines, mattresses and pillows as well as cooked meals to hundreds of families.
Freedom of the press in politically troubled Hong Kong has been hit below the belt once again after a third news company stopped publishing from Tuesday.
CitizenNews, one of the most popular news websites with more than 800,000 social media followers, shut down after its journalists said they no longer felt safe to publish after staff of a rival outlet were arrested on charges of sedition. The decision was fueled by panic caused by a national security police raid on Stand News last week.
Citizen News chief editor Daisy Li (L) and chief writer Chris Yeung (R) attend a press conference at the company's office in Hong Kong on January 3, 2022, after the news outlet announced its closure on January 2. ( Photo: AFP)
The communist regime in Beijing is carrying out a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the former British colony. A regional and international media hub for decades, Hong Kong has seen press freedom steadily plumet over the past 18 months.
Following enactment of the repressive national security law, authorities have targeted the once-vibrant media industry, especially the local press.
In Myanmar, the military has continued to target churches and civilians in Christian-majority Chin and Kayah states, ignoring calls by world and religious leaders to end violence.
On December 30, soldiers burned down an Assembly of God church and a Baptist church in the deserted town of Thantlang in Chin state. Across the state, some 22 churches and hundreds of civilian homes were burned or destroyed by the military between August and November last year.
This handout image from the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) taken and released on December 25, 2021, shows burnt vehicles in Hpruso township in Myanmar's Kayah state. (Photo: AFP/ KNDF)
The latest military attack on churches came days after a Christmas massacre in Mo So village in the Catholic stronghold of Kayah state. Some 35 civilians including women, children and two aid workers from Save the Children were killed by troops on December 24.
Myanmar’s outspoken Cardinal Charles Bo condemned the “heartbreaking and horrific atrocity” by the military and strongly appealed for an end to the bombing and shelling of civilians.
Philippine authorities have canceled the famous Black Nazarene festivities due to a surge in coronavirus cases in capital Manila and other parts of the country.
The Black Nazarene is a 16th-century statue depicting Jesus en route to his crucifixion and is said to possess healing powers. The feast is celebrated every January 9, when around three million devotees attend the procession of a replica of the statue back to Quiapo Church from the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.
Millions of devotees usually join the annual procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in Manila. The procession has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Angie de Silva)
Authorities have deployed additional police around church premises to apprehend violators and to prevent public gatherings in the area. All public gatherings in and outside church premises, including the selling of images and novenas of the Black Nazarene, have been banned.
The curbs on the celebrations came shortly after the health department reported around 11 thousand new cases brought about by the Omicron variant on Wednesday, nearly doubling compared to previous day. Earlier, two churches in Manila closed their doors amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the new year.
In Thailand’s southern provinces bordering Malaysia, Muslim insurgents marked the new year with a series of bomb and gun attacks targeting security forces.
Suspected Islamist insurgents attacked a military checkpoint in Narathiwat province, on Monday, killing a ranger and wounding two others. Armed attackers exchanged fire with rangers for about half an hour before retreating.
Motorists stop at a checkpoint manned by a Thai ranger along a road in a village where one ranger was killed and two others injured in an attack by suspected separatists in Ra-ngea district in southern Thailand's province of Narathiwat on Jan. 3. (Photo: AFP)
On New Year’s Eve, meanwhile, six bombs set by suspected insurgents exploded in the neighboring province of Yala. The blasts damaged power posts and a mobile phone signal tower, among other targets, leading to a blackout in the area, but there were no reported injuries. A shadowy separatist group, the National Revolutionary Front, claimed responsibility for the blasts.
More than 7,000 people have died in hostilities between insurgents and security forces in three Muslim-majority southern provinces since 2004 and tens of thousands of people have been injured.
Catholic volunteers in Vietnam are joining forces on the front line to battle the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Religious and lay volunteers have set off to work in public hospitals in Thua Thien Hue province that are grappling with a rising number of patients.
In December, the Archdiocese of Hue sent 40 religious volunteers from six congregations to serve Covid-19 patients at a newly built clinic run by the local Church, which covers the expenses of the 200-bed clinic.
Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Chi Linh offers protective gear to religious volunteers before they enter hospitals for Covid-19 patients on Jan. 3. (Photo courtesy of tonggiaophanhue.org)
Archbishop Joseph Chi Linh Nguyên of Hue blessed the volunteers and encouraged them to continue doing “God’s work” during this difficult period.
Vietnam has recorded 1.82 million infections and over 33,245 deaths since the pandemic hit in 2020. About 70 percent of its population has been given two shots of vaccines so far.
