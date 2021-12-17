Mother Teresa nuns baffled by conversion charge

The incident comes about a week after police in Madhya Pradesh state started a probe into a Catholic-run orphanage in Sagar Diocese following allegations that its inmates were given beef and taught the Bible, among other charges.

Church leaders denied the charges and said they were part of a well-planned campaign to denigrate the Church, especially by those who have an eye on the orphanage’s land.

St. Francis Orphanage in Shampura in Sagar district of Madyha Pradesh. (Photo: YouTube)

This was the third such incident targeting a Catholic-run institution in the diocese within a month.

Madhya Pradesh is among Indian states that ban religious conversion and consumption of beef.

A boat carrying about 50 undocumented Indonesian migrant workers sank off the coast of Malaysia, leaving at least 19 dead and about 17 missing.

The boat capsized in the rough seas near Tanjung Balau of Johor state in Malaysia on Wednesday. Survivors said they were from the Indonesian island of Lombok, east of Bali, and had set sail for Malaysia from Batam, an Indonesian island close to Singapore.

A boat is brought to shore after capsizing near Tanjung Balau off the coast of Johor in an accident that authorities said killed at least 19 Indonesian migrants. (Photo: AFP)

Migration groups say between 100,000 to 200,000 Indonesians travel illegally to Malaysia for work each year, many of them recruited by trafficking gangs and subjected to exploitation.

A Catholic official condemned Indonesian authorities for failing to protect people from transnational human trafficking syndicates.

Thousands of people in the Philippines fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Super Typhoon Rai slammed into the country on Thursday. Disaster agencies said more than 90,000 people sought emergency shelter as the storm charged across the Pacific Ocean.

Weather forecasters said Rai was packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour. It was the strongest storm to hit the country this year. In the town of Dapa, families slept on the floor of a sports complex turned into a temporary evacuation center.

Flood-affected residents are evacuated from their homes next to a swollen river in Cagayan de Oro city on southern Mindanao island amid heavy rains brought about by Super Typhoon Rai on Dec. 16. (Photo: AFP)

Scores of flights were canceled, and dozens of ports temporarily closed as the weather bureau warned that storm surges could cause "life-threatening flooding" in low-lying coastal areas.

The Philippines is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change and is ravaged by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year.

The Catholic Church marked the golden jubilee of the birth of Bangladesh by honoring Christians who fought the War of Independence from Pakistan in 1971.

The Church conferred a special medal and a certificate of honor on some 40 former guerrilla fighters, representing 419 Christian former guerrillas officially recognized by the state, during a national program in capital Dhaka on Saturday.

Cardinal Patrick D'Rozario and Oblate Archbishop Bejoy N. D'Cruze of Dhaka (right) honor a Christian freedom fighter during an event in capital Dhaka to mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh independence on Dec. 11. (Photo: Piyas Biswas)

In addition, 35 individuals representing clergy, religious and laypeople received memorial crests for their significant roles during the war including support to freedom fighters and refugees.

The 1,000 attendees included the who is who of Bangladesh government, all Catholic bishops of the eight dioceses, leaders and representatives from various parts of the country. The event also featured the unveiling of a special souvenir magazine and a colorful cultural function.

In a positive development, authorities in Punjab province of Pakistan banned the use of a derogatory and abusive slur on mostly Christian sanitary workers.