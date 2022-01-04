X
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Mother Teresa award for Denmark's green initiatives

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's 'exceptional leadership' wins accolades too

UCA News reporter, Bhopal

UCA News reporter, Bhopal

Published: January 04, 2022 09:52 AM GMT

Updated: January 04, 2022 10:00 AM GMT

Mother Teresa award for Denmark's green initiatives

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen poses for pictures during her India visit at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Denmark and its Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have been honored with the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice for the year 2021.

India's Harmony Foundation, which instituted the award in memory of Saint Mother Teresa in 2005, said it acknowledged Denmark as “one of the nations in the world which lives in harmony with nature” while also recognizing Frederiksen’s “exceptional leadership” in leading it “along the path of sustainable development.”

“Yes, Prime Minister Frederiksen is chosen for the overall performance of her country under her leadership in promoting green energy and other similar measures for saving the environment,” Abraham Mathai, founder of the Harmony Foundation, told UCA News on Jan. 4.

The award, including a certificate of honor and trophy designed like the habit of the nuns of the Missionaries of Charity congregation founded by Mother Teresa, was sent to the prime minister’s office through courier, he said.

“Though a small country in terms of its geographical vastness, Denmark is committed to being a frontrunner in all things green [and] is an inspiration for all,” said Mathai, a former member of the minorities commission in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

He cited Denmark’s wind energy industry developed over the past four decades as an example. Innovative technologies, smart regulations and support from the government have ensured more than 50 percent of the country’s electrical grid is powered by solar and wind energy, he noted.

The Harmony Foundation was founded by Mathai to establish social cohesion ... without any discrimination as to religion, caste, creed, gender or region

“The current government under Prime Minister Frederiksen has raised the country’s climate change targets by placing green transition at the center of its policy. Her government has pledged to introduce binding decarbonization goals to reduce emission to 70 percent,” Mathai added.

The foundation this year also honored individuals and institutions for their contributions to environmental sustainability, among them Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, Tulsi Gowda, Jamuna Tudu, Vidyut Mohan, Subhajit Mukherjee, Paani Foundation, Plastic Pollution Coalition, Missio Munich-Germany and WeForest-Belgium.

The young achievers awards were presented to Vinisha Umashankar, Aadya Joshi and Ridhima Pandey.

Prominent personalities who have won the award in the past include the Dalai Lama, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Harmony Foundation was founded by Mathai to establish social cohesion and work toward the benefit of all communities without any discrimination as to religion, caste, creed, gender or region.

