India

Most Asians relate religion to nationality, says survey

The only exception is multi-religious Singapore, where people broadly accept other religions

Hindu devotees with hooks in their backs pull chariots as they take part in a procession to mark the Thaipusam festival in Singapore on Feb. 5. Majority of people in multi-religious Singapore feel living among different religions, ethnic groups and cultures makes their country a better place to live. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

By UCA News reporter, New Delhi

Published: September 13, 2023 11:06 AM GMT

Updated: September 13, 2023 12:47 PM GMT

Religion and nationality are inseparable for most people living in South and Southeast Asian nations, confirms a report of a survey Pew Research Center released on Sept. 12.

In Buddhist majority countries of Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Thailand, more than 90 percent people believe religion and their national identity are linked, and being Buddhist is important to be part of their nation, said the report of the Pew survey conducted in 2022 in six countries in South and Southeast Asia.

In the same manner, almost all respondents in Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia believe being Muslim is important to be truly Indonesian or Malaysian, the report said.

The only exception was multi-religious Singapore, where 56 percent respondents said living among people of different religions, ethnic groups and cultures makes their country a better place to live. However, a small percentage (4 percent) said it makes their country a worse place to live.

In the three Buddhist-majority nations, more than 90 percent of the people said Buddhism is “a religion one chooses to follow.”

The majority in these three nations (80 percent and above) also said Buddhism is “a culture one is part of” and “a family tradition one should follow.” They also (more than 75 percent) said Buddhism was “an ethnicity one is born into.”

Buddhist people also support basing national laws on religious principles. An overwhelming majority (96 percent) in Cambodia, where Buddhism is the national religion, supported basing national law on Buddhist Dharma principles.

While a slightly smaller majority (80 percent) favored religion-based national law in Sri Lanka, far fewer people (56 percent) supported Dharma-based laws in Thailand, the report said.

Most Cambodian Buddhists supported religious leaders engaging in politics. A majority (81 percent) in Cambodia said religious leaders should vote in elections.

But comparably fewer people (only 66 percent) in Sri Lanka supported it. It was even less (54 percent) in Thailand, where the law bans religious figures from voting in an election.

Only half of the Thai people (50 percent) supported religious leaders talking publicly about politicians or political parties they support. Much less people in Sri Lanka (28 percent) and Cambodia (33 percent) supported it.

In the same way, most people (more than 80 percent) in Indonesia and Malaysia consider Islam “a religion one chooses to follow.” In both countries, more than 70 percent also consider Islam as part of their culture, family tradition and ethnicity they are born into.

Muslims in Malaysia, where Islam is the official religion, overwhelmingly (86 percent) supported Islamic sharia-based national law, but such support was less in Indonesia, where, unlike Singapore, Islam is only one of the five officially recognized religions.

However, the majority Indonesian Muslims (64 percent) said sharia should be used as the law of the land.

In contrast to Buddhists, Muslims Indonesia and Malaysia also supported religious leaders’ active participation in politics. Close to 60 percent people said religious leaders should publicly speak about political parties they support and participate in political protests.

In multi-religious Singapore, people broadly accepted other religions. Close to 90 percent adults in Singapore say Christianity, Islam, Hinduism and Chinese traditional religions are all compatible with Singapore’s culture and values, the report said.

Among Singapore’s adult population, 31 percent are Buddhist, 20 percent say they have no religion, 19 percent are Christian and 15 percent are Muslim. Hindus, Sikhs, Taoists and people who follow Chinese traditional religions make up the remaining 15 percent.

