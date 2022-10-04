Mortal remains of Cardinal Wu interred in HK cathedral

The first cardinal is credited with making Hong Kong a "bridge church" to link the Chinese church and the universal church

Catholic leaders in Hong Kong bless the mortal remains of Cardinal John Baptist Wu Cheng-Chung at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Sept. 28. (Photo: Hong Kong Diocese)

Catholics in Hong Kong have witnessed the interment of the mortal remains of first Cardinal John Baptist Wu Cheng-Chung days before the 20th anniversary of his demise.

The interment ceremony at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception was officiated by Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Chi-shing Ha, Cardinal John Hon Tong, and Father Dominic Chan Chi-ming on Sept. 28, the diocesan newspaper Sunday Examiner reported on Sept. 30.

Cardinal Wu led the church in Hong Kong as the fifth bishop from 1975 until his death in 2002. He is hailed for his prudent leadership during a period of turbulence since China’s brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Cardinal Wu died at the age of 77 due to multiple myeloma, a relatively rare kind of bone marrow cancer.

During the ceremony, Bishop Ha reminded the clergy, religious, and laypeople of the illustrious and visionary leadership of Cardinal Wu who made great strides for clergy formation, lay ministry, and pastoral care in the diocese.

“He led the Diocese of Hong Kong in the implementation of the many renewals of Vatican II, the formation of clergy, and the development of the lay ministry, laying the foundation for the pastoral care of the diocese of Hong Kong,” said Bishop Ha.

The prelate also pointed out the role that Cardinal Wu played in rallying the faithful and the citizens of Hong Kong during the 1997 handover.

After administering the rite of blessing over the remains of Cardinal Wu, the remains were interred in an underground niche in the Mission Chapel of the Cathedral.

His remains were originally interred at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Happy Valley in 2002.

On Oct. 4, Bishop Stephen Sau-yan Chow of Hong Kong offered a Mass commemorating the 20th death anniversary of Cardinal Wu at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Besides his role as a competent pastor, Cardinal Wu is credited for his efforts in bridging the gap between China and Catholic Church.

Born on March 26, 1925, in Ho Hau village of Guangdong province, Wu joined a diocesan seminary in 1940. He was ordained a priest in 1952.

Pope Paul VI appointed him as the bishop of Hong Kong and his episcopal consecration was on July 25, 1975. With some 27 years of tenure, he was the longest-serving Hong Kong bishop.

He was the first bishop of Hong Kong to visit mainland China since the Communist takeover in 1949.

He visited the mainland in 1985, 1986, and 1994 at the invitation of provincial and state-level governments.

He had supported the local diocese to become a ‘Bridge Church’ that helped establish links between the Church in mainland China and the universal Church and encouraged local theologians and Catholics to engage in exchanges with the Church in China in various ways.

Cardinal Wu issued two pastoral letters to cardinals and bishops worldwide on events that greatly impacted the people of Hong Kong.

One asked for the support of Hong Kong as the territory's handover in 1997 neared, and the other was on the June 4, 1989, crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

A British colony from 1841-1997, Britain handed over Hong Kong to China on promises of a higher degree of autonomy, basic freedoms, and rights. The city became a special administrative region (SAR), entitled to enjoy an independent economic and governance structure under the “one country, two systems” framework for 50 years.

However, in recent years China has tightened its grip on Hong Kong and imposed a draconian national security law in 2020 to crush a vibrant, and sometimes violent pro-democracy movement.

Democracy campaigners and rights activists have accused Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing regime of misusing the national security law to unleash a series of arrests and prosecutions against pro-democracy activists and supporters including those from the Catholic community.

The purge has forced many pro-democracy activists and supporters to flee the city to avoid persecution and arrests.

Dozens of pro-democracy politicians, activists, and supporters including Catholic media mogul Jimmy Lai have been jailed and continue to face trial for various alleged offenses including sedition, subversion of state power, incitement, and colluding with foreign forces.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, an outspoken China critic who succeeded Cardinal Wu as the sixth bishop, is among the leading Christian leaders facing court cases for their support of Hong Kong’s democracy and freedom.

