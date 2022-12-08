News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

More than 150 Rohingya rescued off Thai coast

Sprawling refugee camps in Bangladesh are home to some one million Rohingya.

More than 150 Rohingya rescued off Thai coast

This handout from the Royal Thai Navy taken on June 4, 2022 and released on June 5 shows members of the Thai Navy and park officials offering food to Rohingya found stranded on the Thai island of Koh Dong. Just under 60 people including five children have been discovered on a southern Thai island, a senior police officer said on June 5, after they said they were abandoned by traffickers en route to Malaysia. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy / AFP)

AFP, Yangon

By AFP, Yangon

Published: December 08, 2022 01:05 PM GMT

Updated: December 08, 2022 01:09 PM GMT

More than 150 Rohingya people have been rescued from a waterlogged boat near the Thai coast, Myanmar's military said Thursday.

Thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya, heavily persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, risk their lives each year on long, expensive sea journeys, often in vessels in poor condition, trying to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

In the latest incident, the boat carrying 48 women and 106 men was spotted by an offshore oil rig around 240 kilometers (150 miles) southeast of Myeik town, the junta said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The rig -- jointly run by the state Myanmar Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and a private partner -- dispatched two rescue boats at around 8:00 pm on Wednesday, the statement added.

It is unclear when or exactly from where the vessel carrying the 154 people departed.

However, an earlier junta statement said the group had come from a refugee camp in Bangladesh and intended to reach Indonesia.

Sprawling refugee camps in Bangladesh are home to some one million Rohingya.

Most fled a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017, bringing with them harrowing stories of murder, rape and arson.

But dire conditions in the sprawling camps often force them to move again, undertaking perilous voyages to Malaysia or Indonesia.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

More than 150 Rohingya rescued off Thai coast More than 150 Rohingya rescued off Thai coast
Indonesia's criminal code revision seem 'incompatible' with rights: UN Indonesia's criminal code revision seem 'incompatible' with rights: UN
Food prices compound ordinary Bangladeshis' woes Food prices compound ordinary Bangladeshis' woes
The Vietnamese woman is made of sterner stuff The Vietnamese woman is made of sterner stuff
Indian bishops ask govt. not to oppose quotas for Dalit Christians Indian bishops ask govt. not to oppose quotas for Dalit Christians
Catholic group embraces HIV patients in the Philippines Catholic group embraces HIV patients in the Philippines
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Legazpi

Diocese of Legazpi

In a land area of 2,552.6 square kilometers with a total coastline of 354 kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the

Read more
Diocese of Kurunegala

Diocese of Kurunegala

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 4,812.8 square kilometers and includes Kurunegala in North Western

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Qiqihar

Apostolic Prefecture of Qiqihar

In a land area of approximately 213,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Shanghai

Diocese of Shanghai

In a land area of 6,340 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Shanghai Municipality. Shanghai is

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.