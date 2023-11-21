News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

More rehab facilities sought to tackle Korean drug abuse

A rising number of young people are falling prey to drug abuse and related offenses, govt data shows

K-pop star G-Dragon arrives at a police station for questioning in Incheon, South Korea in this file photo. The 35-year-old pop star made headlines recently after he was accused of drug abuse.

K-pop star G-Dragon arrives at a police station for questioning in Incheon, South Korea in this file photo. The 35-year-old pop star made headlines recently after he was accused of drug abuse. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 21, 2023 09:48 AM GMT

Updated: November 21, 2023 10:12 AM GMT

Experts in South Korea have called for more research and rehabilitation facilities to tackle rising drug addiction and drug-related crimes in the country.

An increasing number of young people are falling prey to drug abuse at an alarming rate, said Kim Sun-chun, a lecturer at the National Institute of Forensic Science and Investigation, the Seoul archdiocesan news portal, Good News reported on Nov. 18.

"I would say it's one of the most serious problems that youths are facing now,” Kim was quoted as saying.

“Because the economy is growing and various distribution networks and things like that are changing, means there are more ways to get drugs,” Kim added.

Kim alleged that the internet and social media sites are facilitating the distribution of drugs among youths.

Total arrests this year up until September for drug offenses increased by 47.5 percent to 20,230 from 13,708 in the same period last year, according to data from South Korea’s Supreme Prosecutor’s Office.

The country recorded around 2,043 drug-related arrests in September alone, the prosecutor’s office said.

The number of drug dealers had nearly doubled from around 9,700 in 2010 to around 18,000 in 2020, it added.

Reportedly, first-time offenders accounted for more than 80 percent of drug convictions in 2021.

Korea lost its status as a drug-free country in 2017 after the number of drug dealers increased above the threshold of 20 per 100,000 people, Good News reported.

Addiction leads to crimes

Kim said that the consumption of drugs causes the youth to lose their will to live and results in them becoming “zombie-like.”

"When you're addicted to drugs you lose your appetite, you lose your will to live. All you think about is the drug,” Kim said.

“It becomes a zombie-like life, because you don't have the will to live, because you don't have the will for anything else,” Kim added.

Citing local media Good News reported an incident in Seoul where students were given drinks laced with drugs under the guise of a tasting event in April.

The scammers claimed that the new drink could help “improve memory and concentration.”

Once the students consumed the drink, their parents were approached by the blackmailers demanding money to keep them from reporting their children's drug use to the police.

The police arrested the scammers, and an investigation revealed the presence of methamphetamine three times above the normal dosage which could have reportedly caused serious bodily damage.

Until September, 5,817 people (28.8 percent) in their 20s were charged with drug-related offenses. Some, 4,634 people (22.9 percent) in their 30s were charged for similar offenses among the total 20,230 cases, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Inadequate facilities

There are 24 government-approved specialized hospitals for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts, Good News reported. Among them, two treat the most addicts.

South Korea with an estimated 52 million citizens has only four residential facilities and three rehabilitation centers for drug addicts, media reports say.

Japan has 90 rehab centers for its estimated population of 125 million, Reuters reported on April 13.

Kim Yong-Seok, a professor at the Catholic University of Korea specializing in addiction studies said that there is a lack of research facilities related to drugs and addiction-related issues.

"If we take universities as an example, only a few have addiction and addiction-related departments,” Kim said.

“I think universities should pay more attention to addiction and make more efforts to train professionals,” he added.

He pointed to the need to introduce a national certification system in the field of addiction which could contribute to improving the service in the field.

"Addiction may be a branch of the mental health field in some ways, but it is also a field that requires unique knowledge and skills,” he said.

“I think it would be positive in many ways if there is a national certification system because it can be standardized and provide a certain level of education in those areas,” he added.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear readers,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Reporting worsens Japan’s child abuse victims’ suffering Reporting worsens Japan’s child abuse victims’ suffering
The terrible consequences of Japan’s stalking epidemic The terrible consequences of Japan’s stalking epidemic
The toxic effects of food and fear mongering in Malaysia The toxic effects of food and fear mongering in Malaysia
Church rushes to the aid of flood victims in Vietnam Church rushes to the aid of flood victims in Vietnam
Indian Christians hail deferment of move to allow sale of tribal land Indian Christians hail deferment of move to allow sale of tribal land
Philippine watchdog ‘pressured’ to backtrack on abortion rights Philippine watchdog ‘pressured’ to backtrack on abortion rights
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Eluru

Diocese of Eluru

The diocese of Eluru was bifurcated from the diocese of Vijayawada on Feb. 26, 1977. It comprises civil district of

Read more
Diocese of Vinh

Diocese of Vinh

In a land area of 30,594.90 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers northern central provinces of Ha Tinh,

Read more
Diocese of Nanchong

Diocese of Nanchong

Nanchong diocese in Sichuan province, southwestern China, covers 34 cities and counties. Nanchong city is located 180

Read more
Diocese of Satna

Diocese of Satna

In a land area of 45,147 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the revenue districts of Chhatarpur, Rewa,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.