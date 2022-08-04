News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Bangladesh

More help sought for Bangladesh flood victims

Caritas says aid provided is not enough to help nearly 2 million people left stricken in Sylhet, Sunamgonj districts

Caritas Bangladesh distributes food and hygiene kits to flood-affected people in Sunamgonj district on July 26.

Caritas Bangladesh distributes food and hygiene kits to flood-affected people in Sunamgonj district on July 26. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 04, 2022 07:38 AM GMT

Updated: August 04, 2022 08:07 AM GMT

Catholic organizations in Bangladesh have appealed for more aid to help rehabilitate flood-affected people in the northeastern parts of the country devastated by torrential rains and flash floods in June.

Caritas Bangladesh, along with other Catholic institutions, has reached out to nearly 5,000 flood-affected families while the Caritas Sylhet region has helped 400 families with monetary and material assistance to rebuild their lives.

“The help is very insignificant. People are still living under open skies. Rehabilitation is very important,” said Abu Taher, the assistant program officer, disaster management department, Caritas Sylhet region.

He said the support received from Catholic schools, colleges, parishes, missionaries and donor agencies is promising but more support is needed.  

Caritas Bangladesh had distributed food, hygiene kits, tarpaulins, rope and cash assistance worth about twenty million taka (US$ 210,741) as of Aug. 2. 

Caritas Sylhet region with the support of Start Fund Bangladesh distributed 4,500 taka (US$ 47) per person besides hygiene kits, tarpaulins, rope and home repair equipment.

"We need more food and support to repair the house"

More than 40,000 houses in Sylhet district and around 45,000 in Sunamganj district have been damaged, according to government statistics. But official assistance was disbursed only for the reconstruction or renovation of about 12,000 houses.

Noor Jahan Begum, 62 of Baniachang, in Sunamganj district, received 4,500 taka along with tarpaulin, rope, soap, detergent, bucket and dry rations from Caritas Bangladesh.

“My house was inundated during the peak flooding. We took refuge in a relative's house. We found some tin sheets on the roof missing and the fence damaged,” Begum said.

Begum lives with her paralyzed husband, a son, daughter-in-law, and two grandsons. The 32-year-old son is the only earning member in the family.

“Caritas’ assistance really helped us mend the roof. But we need more food and support to repair the house structure,” she added.

Sylhet District Deputy Commissioner Mojibur Rahman said that a financial grant of 50 million taka (US$ 526,854) has been received from the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund for house repairs.

"People need rehabilitation now and we are doing our best"

“The government and non-governmental organizations are working together to deal with the disaster. People need rehabilitation now and we are doing our best. We need more funds and material assistance,” Rahman told UCA News.

The June floods have impacted around two million people in Sylhet and Sunamgonj districts causing extensive damage to infrastructures like electricity network, road and rail communications, as also crops and homes.

