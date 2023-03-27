News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

More convictions for Cambodian opposition politicians

13 members of former National Heart Party handed jail terms for fraud, foreign media branded 'evil and poisonous'

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and his government have been cracking down on opposition politicians, dissenters and the independent media

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and his government have been cracking down on opposition politicians, dissenters and the independent media. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: March 27, 2023 04:36 AM GMT

Updated: March 27, 2023 04:49 AM GMT

Further convictions have been registered against Cambodian opposition politicians, with charges also laid for a Facebook post and foreign media branded for their “evil and poisonous” ambitions as the country gears-up for the Southeast Asia Games in May and elections in July.

Thirteen members of the former National Heart Party (NHP) were sentenced to prison on charges of fraud — nine in absentia — by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on March 24, including its founder Siam Phluk who was ordered to serve two and a half years in prison and was fined.

Siem Phluk was arrested two months before last June’s commune elections, after he was accused of forging documents used to establish the NHP, which included the use of fingerprints belonging to people who were dead, the pro-government Khmer Times reported.

The convictions were registered amid ongoing court battles between the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), opposition politicians, dissenters and the independent media — with officials launching almost daily rebuffs against perceived insults through pro-government publications.

“Simply sharing opinions on Facebook about a government ceremony should not be considered a crime"

Two former opposition activists were arrested March 21 and charged with insulting King Norodom Sihanouk under lese majeste for questioning his relationship with Prime Minister Hun Sen during a torch-lighting ceremony for the Southeast Asian Games, to be held from May 5 to 17.

Yim Sinorn and Hun Kosal, once aligned with the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) were placed in pre-trial detention, which upset foreign-based human rights groups.

“Simply sharing opinions on Facebook about a government ceremony should not be considered a crime, so the truth of the matter is political activists Yim Sinorn and Hun Kosal did nothing that they should be detained for,” said Phil Robertson from Human Rights Watch.

“If human rights and justice still have any meaning in Cambodia, these two should be immediately and unconditionally released, and no charges filed against them.”

They face five years imprisonment if convicted and their arrests were announced as Hun Sen and his son Hun Manet, who is expected to take over as prime minister following the July 23 election, lashed out at foreign publications which have criticized the government.

Hun Manet claimed the Cambodia Daily Khmer had incorrectly accused him of being the “mastermind of the illegal logging network in Cambodia” and that this was “beyond the red line” while Hun Sen demanded to see the evidence linking his son to the claims.

"The Cambodian government has accused the US of backing a color revolution"

Heng Samnang, president of the Civil Society Youth Group, asked Cambodians to stop believing the media coverage of The Cambodia Daily Khmer and also Radio Free Asia (RFA) which he said held “evil and poisonous ambitions”.

Both publications are based out of the United States and are blocked in Cambodia. The Cambodian government has accused the US of backing a color revolution, organized by CNRP leaders, aimed at toppling Hun Sen.

“Heng announced that from now on, civil society youth groups will take action to respond and respond in all forms to prevent the spread of pollution and corruption of the two media,” the Khmer Times reported.

Many Cambodians now rely on international publications for independent news following the forced closure of the local news outlet Voice of Democracy (VOD) in February.

On March 16, the European Parliament adopted resolutions in respect to human rights in Cambodia while calling for the immediate and unconditionally release all political prisoners, including former CNRP leader Kem Sokha, and the reinstatement of VOD's broadcasting license.

Another three small media outlets were closed shortly after the resolutions were passed.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian priest arrested, diocesan official cries foul Indian priest arrested, diocesan official cries foul
Yet another minority community is on the edge in India Yet another minority community is on the edge in India
Demand to scrap welfare benefits for India's tribal Christians Demand to scrap welfare benefits for India's tribal Christians
Singapore police arrest 23 in child abuse crackdown Singapore police arrest 23 in child abuse crackdown
China frees pastor jailed for Sunday service China frees pastor jailed for Sunday service
8 jailed in Vietnam for kidney racket in Cambodia 8 jailed in Vietnam for kidney racket in Cambodia
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

The Military Ordinariate of Indonesia is a military ordinariate of the Roman Catholic Church. Immediately subject to

Read more
Diocese of Kangding

Diocese of Kangding

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Kangding/ Kanting is a Latin diocese in the Ecclesiastical

Read more
Diocese of Anguo

Diocese of Anguo

Anguo is located around 100 kilometers northeast to the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang and about 60

Read more
Diocese of Ubon Ratchathani

Diocese of Ubon Ratchathani

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 53,917 square kilometers in Thailand's northeast and covers seven

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.