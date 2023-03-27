More convictions for Cambodian opposition politicians

13 members of former National Heart Party handed jail terms for fraud, foreign media branded 'evil and poisonous'

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and his government have been cracking down on opposition politicians, dissenters and the independent media. (Photo: AFP)

Further convictions have been registered against Cambodian opposition politicians, with charges also laid for a Facebook post and foreign media branded for their “evil and poisonous” ambitions as the country gears-up for the Southeast Asia Games in May and elections in July.

Thirteen members of the former National Heart Party (NHP) were sentenced to prison on charges of fraud — nine in absentia — by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on March 24, including its founder Siam Phluk who was ordered to serve two and a half years in prison and was fined.

Siem Phluk was arrested two months before last June’s commune elections, after he was accused of forging documents used to establish the NHP, which included the use of fingerprints belonging to people who were dead, the pro-government Khmer Times reported.

The convictions were registered amid ongoing court battles between the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), opposition politicians, dissenters and the independent media — with officials launching almost daily rebuffs against perceived insults through pro-government publications.

“Simply sharing opinions on Facebook about a government ceremony should not be considered a crime"

Two former opposition activists were arrested March 21 and charged with insulting King Norodom Sihanouk under lese majeste for questioning his relationship with Prime Minister Hun Sen during a torch-lighting ceremony for the Southeast Asian Games, to be held from May 5 to 17.

Yim Sinorn and Hun Kosal, once aligned with the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) were placed in pre-trial detention, which upset foreign-based human rights groups.

“Simply sharing opinions on Facebook about a government ceremony should not be considered a crime, so the truth of the matter is political activists Yim Sinorn and Hun Kosal did nothing that they should be detained for,” said Phil Robertson from Human Rights Watch.

“If human rights and justice still have any meaning in Cambodia, these two should be immediately and unconditionally released, and no charges filed against them.”

They face five years imprisonment if convicted and their arrests were announced as Hun Sen and his son Hun Manet, who is expected to take over as prime minister following the July 23 election, lashed out at foreign publications which have criticized the government.

Hun Manet claimed the Cambodia Daily Khmer had incorrectly accused him of being the “mastermind of the illegal logging network in Cambodia” and that this was “beyond the red line” while Hun Sen demanded to see the evidence linking his son to the claims.

"The Cambodian government has accused the US of backing a color revolution"

Heng Samnang, president of the Civil Society Youth Group, asked Cambodians to stop believing the media coverage of The Cambodia Daily Khmer and also Radio Free Asia (RFA) which he said held “evil and poisonous ambitions”.

Both publications are based out of the United States and are blocked in Cambodia. The Cambodian government has accused the US of backing a color revolution, organized by CNRP leaders, aimed at toppling Hun Sen.

“Heng announced that from now on, civil society youth groups will take action to respond and respond in all forms to prevent the spread of pollution and corruption of the two media,” the Khmer Times reported.

Many Cambodians now rely on international publications for independent news following the forced closure of the local news outlet Voice of Democracy (VOD) in February.

On March 16, the European Parliament adopted resolutions in respect to human rights in Cambodia while calling for the immediate and unconditionally release all political prisoners, including former CNRP leader K em Sokha, and the reinstatement of VOD's broadcasting license.

Another three small media outlets were closed shortly after the resolutions were passed.

