Cambodia

More arrests as Cambodia continues trafficking purge

Bangladeshis, Indians, Mongolians, Nepalese and Filipinos also among the victims

UN Special Rapporteur Viti Muntarbhorn concluded an 11-day mission to the country last week and said trafficking victims were experiencing a ‘living hell.’ (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 30, 2022 03:26 AM GMT

Updated: August 30, 2022 03:33 AM GMT

Cambodian police have arrested 15 Thais wanted for cyber fraud and working illegally from a compound in the southern port town of Sihanoukville, following a request from the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Khieu Sopheak told the government-aligned Fresh News service that arrest warrants had been issued against the 15 while another four people, who had not committed any crimes, would be allowed to return to their homes in Thailand.

The arrests came as Cambodia steps up its efforts to combat human trafficking.

Another eight Thai nationals were rescued from compounds in Sihanoukville, again at the request of the Thai embassy, late last week. Four of them tested positive for Covid-19 and Cambodia will provide care and treatment until they have recovered.

Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, said in a statement that authorities had rescued 865 trafficked people and carried out 87 raids in regard to 17 cases with 60 suspects put before the courts since the start of this year.

“Investigations carried out showed that a large number of foreigners were cheated by crime syndicates. The foreigners fell prey to promises of high-paying jobs.

“I deeply regret and vehemently condemn these inhumane acts"

“The syndicates were involved in human trafficking, love scams, entrapment through video calls and secret recording of certain lewd acts, credit card scams, phishing and copycat government websites as well as fraudulent financial offers,” Sar Kheng said.

He said victims rescued included Bangladeshis, Indians, Mongolians, Nepalese and Filipinos. That is in addition to nationals from Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan and China who have been lured to Cambodia and Myanmar with fake promises of well-paid jobs.

“I deeply regret and vehemently condemn these inhumane acts,” Sar Kheng said. “I therefore appreciate and welcome any information from individuals, foreign diplomatic missions and embassies in Cambodia on the aforementioned cases.”

UN Special Rapporteur Viti Muntarbhorn concluded an 11-day mission to the country last week and said human trafficking victims — who were duped into working for online scam companies in Cambodia — were experiencing a “living hell,” often resulting in torture and even death.

He said Cambodia had transformed from a trafficking source to a trafficking destination and suggested existing telecom laws and a proposed government plan to identify scams and trafficking victims should be applied in a victim-friendly manner.

He also recommended holding public inquiries.

“Countries are now waking up to the phenomenon and Cambodia needs to activate counter-measures more strongly, while welcoming international cooperation and support,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chen Yuanfeng, the deputy director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said mainland China would help Taiwanese compatriots who were trapped by scams in the country adding that they should attempt to contact the Chinese embassy in Phnom Penh.

