X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Moon warns of 'crisis' if North Korea restarts long-range missile tests

President Moon Jae-in said that any move by North Korea to restart long-range missile tests would wipe out years of effort and peace talks

AFP

AFP

Published: February 10, 2022 10:09 AM GMT

Updated: February 11, 2022 04:28 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian bishop, priests arrested for illegal sand mining

Feb 8, 2022
2

Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness

Feb 8, 2022
3

Justice for women religious within the Catholic Church

Feb 7, 2022
4

Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future

Feb 8, 2022
5

Cambodia’s Omicron cases quadruple within a week

Feb 9, 2022
6

“Words without thoughts”

Feb 7, 2022
7

Vietnamese priest's alleged killer 'not insane'

Feb 7, 2022
8

Slain Vietnamese priest forgave his murderer

Feb 10, 2022
9

Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest

Feb 9, 2022
10

Pakistani police accused of desecrating Ahmadi graves

Feb 8, 2022
Support UCA News
Moon warns of 'crisis' if North Korea restarts long-range missile tests

This picture taken on February 8, 2022 shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaking during an interview with foreign news agencies at the presidential office in Seoul. (Photo: AFP)

South Korea's leader warned Thursday the peninsula could slide back into a "state of crisis" if Pyongyang follows through on threats to resume testing long-range missiles.

Pyongyang conducted an unprecedented seven weapons tests in January, including of its most powerful missile since 2017 when leader Kim Jong Un baited then-US president Donald Trump with a spate of provocative launches.

High profile negotiations between Trump and Kim followed, but collapsed in 2019 and have languished as Pyongyang has doubled down on military development, warning last month that it could abandon a self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear weapons tests.

In a written interview with international press agencies including AFP, President Moon Jae-in said that any move by North Korea to restart long-range missile tests would wipe out years of effort and peace talks.

"If North Korea's series of missile launches goes as far as scrapping a moratorium on long-range missile tests, the Korean Peninsula may instantly fall back into the state of crisis we faced five years ago," he said.

Moon, who repeatedly pursued peace talks with the North during his five-year term, is set to leave office in May. South Korea only permits presidents to serve a single term in power.

The country will elect his successor on March 9.

Despite the lack of progress in nuclear talks, "necessary communication" between Moon and Kim has continued, the South Korean president said.

It would have been best if a 'big deal' had been reached.

The demise of the Trump-Kim talks without a deal was "very regrettable", he added, saying that the two sides should have sought a more incremental approach to making a deal.

"It would have been best if a 'big deal' had been reached... If that was too hard, however, I think a 'small deal' should have been sought to take a phased approach."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Although Trump's successor US President Joe Biden has pursued a more muted approach to North Korean diplomacy, Moon said he expected that another summit between the US leader and Kim would take place "eventually".

"It is just a matter of time," he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican scoffs at Taiwan, Hong Kong pullout rumors
Vatican scoffs at Taiwan, Hong Kong pullout rumors
China tech worker's death reignites industry overtime debate
China tech worker's death reignites industry overtime debate
Korean Church supports struggling single mothers
Korean Church supports struggling single mothers
“Words without thoughts”
“Words without thoughts”
Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest
Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest
Chinese Christian faces trial for prayers on Tiananmen anniversary
Chinese Christian faces trial for prayers on Tiananmen anniversary
Support Us

Latest News

Lao authorities rescue women from Chinese-run economic zone
Feb 11, 2022
Experts accuse Pakistan of ignoring warnings on biased textbooks
Feb 11, 2022
Thai villagers confront senior monk over illicit affair
Feb 11, 2022
Retired Thai Bishop Sangval dies at 87
Feb 11, 2022
Texas jubilee marks Filipino Catholics' deep faith, religious customs
Feb 11, 2022
Catholics must ensure supply chains are ethical, speakers say
Feb 11, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Violence against children is an obstacle to peace
Feb 10, 2022
Confessions of a Vietnamese parish priest
Feb 9, 2022
Be decisive in determining Filipinos’ future
Feb 8, 2022
The India-China game of one-upmanship
Feb 8, 2022
Maturing of Christian faith and mindfulness
Feb 8, 2022

Features

What forces are fueling Myanmar’s terrible crisis?
Feb 10, 2022
Muslims keep fingers crossed ahead of India's crucial polls
Feb 9, 2022
Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Feb 3, 2022
Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Exclusion of women from ministry is a form of abuse

Exclusion of women from ministry is a form of abuse
Egypt gets first Christian president of Supreme Constitutional Court

Egypt gets first Christian president of Supreme Constitutional Court
Head of commission on abuse in French Church defends report

Head of commission on abuse in French Church defends report
Bishops weigh in to solve Perus political problems

Bishops weigh in to solve Peru’s political problems
Moscow Patriarchate justifies African ambitions

Moscow Patriarchate justifies African ambitions
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.