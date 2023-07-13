Mongolia’s ‘House of Mercy’ awaits Pope Francis

The pope will visit the central Asian country for the first time from Sept.1-4

Pope Francis will be the first pope to visit Mongolia in September. (Photo: Vatican News)

The Catholic Church in Mongolia has built a "House of Mercy" — a charity center for migrants and destitute in the national capital Ulaanbaatar that Pope Francis will inaugurate and bless during his first visit to the central Asian nation in September.

Francis will be in Mongolia from Sept. 1-4 and attend a series of programs including meeting with local Catholic clergy, religious and laypeople as well as top government officials and leaders of various faith groups.

The theme of Francis’ apostolic journey in Mongolia is “Hoping Together."

The opening of the House of Mercy in Ulaanbaatar's Bayangol district will be the pope’s final public event before he heads back to Rome on Sept. 4, Fides news agency reported on July 12.

The center is a symbol of love and compassion for the weaker sections of society from Mongolia’s tiny Catholic Church with about 1,500 members and 77 missionaries, the report said.

The project started in 2019 thanks to efforts by Giorgio Marengo, an Italian missionary and apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar whom Pope Francis made a cardinal last year.

His idea was to open “a social center that would take care of women and minors who are victims of domestic violence.”

Domestic violence is prevalent in the country due to its male-dominant social system, reports say.

About 57.9 percent of married women and 46.8 percent of children faced some kind of domestic abuse in Mongolia in 2020, according to International Development Law Organization.

The center sees itself as “a place where people with problems ... can find comfort and peace,” Fides reported.

The project has received funding from Catholic charity Caritas and the papal charity, Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS), Australia.

A three-story building with a basement has been set up in an abandoned school complex formerly owned by the Sisters of Saint Paul de Chartres.

It will serve not only as a temporary shelter for women and minors who have had to flee their homes after suffering abuse, but also as a first-aid facility where the homeless will receive medical care.

Most homeless people are not registered with the national health system and therefore do not have access to treatment in public health facilities, Fides reported.

An important mission of the center is to promote the re-establishment of contact between the homeless and their families in order to initiate “family reunification processes.”

It also aims to become a temporary accommodation facility for migrants who arrive in the city and have no local relatives or friends who can provide them with initial support.

Last week, a delegation from PMS Australia visited to monitor and report on the progress of the center and the services to be offered to respond to emergencies and problems affecting the daily lives of the local population.

The center is being established in Bayangol district, as per the PMS report, as it has a population of more than 150,000 with diverse social and economic backgrounds.

The district is also a popular destination for internal migrants who flock to the capital from rural areas. Its diverse communities represent the widening wealth gap between the rich and the poor in the country.

The government offers free healthcare services to all citizens, but the health system suffers from a shortage of healthcare professionals and limited resources in some areas.

Homelessness is a common and complex issue in urban areas such as Ulaanbaatar. Development groups estimate the city has at least 7,000 homeless people among an estimated population of 1.4 million.

Poverty remains a major challenge too. The National Statistics Office of Mongolia reported in 2021 that about 27.4 percent of the nation’s estimated 3.3 million population was poor, and the unemployment rate was 9.6 percent.

The papal visit to Mongolia will be closely watched by Russia and China, two nations sharing borders with the country, analysts say.

The Vatican has been toeing diplomatic lines with Russia and China in recent years.

The pope sent an envoy to Russia recently to broker peace talks to end the Ukraine war.

Francis also recently reiterated the Vatican's resolve to continue “dialogue” with China despite the 2018 Sino-Vatican deal on the appointment of bishops facing hurdles due to the communist regime’s apparent breach of the agreement at least twice.

On the way to Mongolia, the pope is expected to fly over China, rather than Russia. As per the papal custom, the pontiff is likely to send a brief telegram to Chinese authorities in recognition of this, the Associated Press reported.

About 60 percent of Mongolians identify as religious and the rest have no religious affiliations, according to the US State Department.

Some 87.1 percent of those who express a religious identity are Buddhists, 5.4 percent Muslim, 4.2 percent Shamanists, 2.2 percent Christians, and 1.1 percent followers of other religions, it reported in 2021.

