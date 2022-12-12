News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Mongolia

Mongolians brave freezing nights to fight corruption

Despite temperatures below freezing, Mongolians are protesting against corruption among lawmakers and executives

Mongolians brave freezing nights to fight corruption

This photo taken on December 11, 2022 shows people gathering to protest against corruption in the coal industry and soaring inflation at Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: December 12, 2022 11:57 AM GMT

Updated: December 12, 2022 12:03 PM GMT

Bundled up in thick layers to battle temperatures below freezing, Mongolians are sleeping rough in the heart of their capital and say they will not leave until officials accused of corruption are punished.

Protests in the landlocked East Asian nation entered their eighth day Monday, with thousands rallying in central Ulaanbaatar furious over claims a faction of lawmakers and executives stole billions of dollars in coal.

Many have taken to spending the night in the central Genghis Khan Square, also known as Sukhbaatar Square, despite temperatures regularly dropping beneath minus 30 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit).

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Sporting sheepskin deel -- a traditional long tunic-like garment -- as well as wolfskin jackets and horseskin boots to keep warm, and sleeping on polystyrene foam and felt, they are determined to stay for as long as it takes to get justice.

"I will stay here until the thieves receive punishment," a woman who had been sleeping in the square for four days told AFP.

She declined to be identified and said she feared for her safety after some protesters were beaten by police last week.

Demonstrators say they have been emboldened by public support, with residents sharing provisions and words of encouragement. Celebrities and social media influencers have even joined calls for action.

"So many people care about us. Ordinary people keep bringing hot food and drinks and donating warm clothes," 22-year-old protester Ariunzaya Tsengelsaikhan told AFP.

"It's warm if you sleep between two people and stick with each other and we change positions every two hours to make sure everybody is warm," she said.

"Two days ago, after I gave an interview for public television, a man gave me a sleeping bag and a mat."

Authorities have refused to allow protesters to erect ger -- traditional Mongolian tents -- in the north of the square, where they would face the imposing statue of national hero Genghis Khan and the parliament.

"Dogs sleep outdoors on felt. The government treats us like dogs. We are sleeping on felt," said the protester, who asked to remain anonymous.

"We want to build a ger to stay warm and continue our protest."

The government has announced the arrest of Gankhuyag Battulga, former CEO of Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi -- one of Mongolia's largest coal-mining firms -- along with more than a dozen others accused of laundering money from embezzled coal.

Those arrests have failed to quell public anger.

"We want the big fish," said Bayaraa Damiran, a 30-year-old protester who has been sleeping on the square.

"They arrested seven or eight officials who were on the bottom. We want to know the big fish at the top."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Iran defies global outcry with second protest execution Iran defies global outcry with second protest execution
Mongolians brave freezing nights to fight corruption Mongolians brave freezing nights to fight corruption
Indonesia allays tourism fears over new sex law Indonesia allays tourism fears over new sex law
Pakistan’s new bishop prioritizes poor's education Pakistan’s new bishop prioritizes poor's education
India’s Hindu nationalists, tribal Christians make strange bedfellows India’s Hindu nationalists, tribal Christians make strange bedfellows
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters jailed for rioting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters jailed for rioting
roundtable
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ubon Ratchathani

Diocese of Ubon Ratchathani

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 53,917 square kilometers in Thailand's northeast and covers seven

Read more
Archdiocese of Hohhot

Archdiocese of Hohhot

In a land area of approximately 17,224 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Jinzhou

Diocese of Jinzhou

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities of Jingzhou, Tianmen, Xiantao, Honghu,

Read more
Diocese of Weetebula

Diocese of Weetebula

In a land area of 11,050 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers four districts -- East Sumba, Central Sumba,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.