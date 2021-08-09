X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Mongolia

Mongolian mission resembles early Church, says bishop 

Catholic missioners re-entered Magnolia after the fall of communism and the emergence of democracy in 1991

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 09, 2021 09:38 AM GMT

Updated: August 09, 2021 10:14 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Alarm as Thai children separated from Covid-hit families

Aug 6, 2021
2

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan

Aug 6, 2021
3

Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well

Aug 6, 2021
4

World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns

Aug 9, 2021
5

Movie titles referring to Jesus spark anger in India

Aug 7, 2021
6

Aceh Christians take church dispute to Jakarta

Aug 6, 2021
7

Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism

Aug 6, 2021
8

Catholic priest helps victims of slum fire in Thailand

Aug 6, 2021
9

US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor

Aug 6, 2021
10

Modern Singapore's dark secret: female genital mutilation

Aug 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Mongolian mission resembles early Church, says bishop 

Bishop Giorgio Marengo of Ulaanbaatar (Photo: wikipedia.org)

As the Catholic Church in Mongolia marks 30 years of rebirth in the country next year, the mission is like the early days of Christianity, says Italy-born Bishop Giorgio Marengo, the apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar.

The work in Mongolia is “very similar to the episcopal ministry of the early Church. We know how the apostles in the early days of Christianity testified to the risen Christ in conditions of absolute minority compared to the places and cultures where they stayed,” Bishop Marengo told the Vatican’s Fides news agency.

“For me, it is a great responsibility that brings me closer to the true meaning of the mission,” Fides quoted him as saying on Aug. 7.

A member of the Consolata Missionaries (IMC), Bishop Marengo arrived in the East Asian country in 2003 as a priest and served in a small community in Arvaiheer in the Uvurkhangai region.

Pope Francis appointed him as apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, which covers the whole of Mongolia, on April 2, 2020.

His appointment followed the death of Bishop Wenceslao Padilla, a Filipino and first prelate of Mongolia, in September 2018.

It is complex and sometimes hard work, but it does not discourage the missionaries … who live and testify to the Gospel here

Bishop Marengo leads a tiny community of some 1,300 Catholics in a country of 3.5 million.

“It is complex and sometimes hard work, but it does not discourage the missionaries … who live and testify to the Gospel here,” Bishop Marengo told Fides.

The Church was not active in Mongolia for many centuries, “which is why today, at a popular level, it is believed that it is something new, which has come from abroad in recent years,” he said.

In 2022, Catholics will celebrate 30 years of the rebirth of the Church in this great Asian country, he said.
Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Catholicism arrived in Mongolia in the 13th century during the Mongol empire but withered away with the end of the Yuan dynasty in 1368. Although missionary activities resumed in the mid-19th century, they ceased to function when the communist regime came to power.

With the fall of communism and the emergence of democracy in 1991, Catholic missionaries arrived and rebuilt the Church.

The Church currently has eight parishes and about 60 missionaries of different nationalities and congregations. They meet regularly to discuss problems, coordinate activities and plan new initiatives.

More than 50 percent of Mongolians are Buddhists, about 40 percent are non-religious, about 3 percent are Muslims, 2.5 percent are Shamanist and 1.3 percent are Christians, according to the 2020 national census.

Among the leading missionaries are Salesians, who arrived in Mongolia in 2001.

Salesians play an important role in the Church’s mission, providing critical support for poor children and families to ensure they have equal opportunities for a better future.

Bishop Marengo said that while evangelization is important, it is also equally necessary to focus on faith building

They run a daycare center and elementary school, centers for street children and disadvantaged youth and two technical schools. A vital service they provided is a safe water supply point at Shuwuu mission center that helps hundreds of families every day.

Bishop Marengo said that while evangelization is important, it is also equally necessary to focus on faith building to help people grow in the faith.

He also encourages missionary men and women to learn the local language, establish a relationship with people and try to understand their life and culture.

Bishop Marengo has great admiration for a prophetic phrase regarding missionary commitment as famously spelled out by retired Salesian Archbishop Thomas Menamparampil of Guwahati in India: "We must whisper the Gospel to the heart of Asia."

“I like to apply this image to Mongolia: the proclamation of the Word of the Gospel, with a whisper, is, therefore, a constant work of evangelization that requires to enter into an authentic relationship with people; and, by virtue of this authentic relationship of friendship, we can share what is most precious to us: faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Also Read

Let's go forward to the first century
Let's go forward to the first century
Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with somber ceremony
Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with somber ceremony
Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Japan marks Hiroshima anniversary with low-key ceremonies
Japan marks Hiroshima anniversary with low-key ceremonies
Korean diocese to honor those who die lonely deaths
Korean diocese to honor those who die lonely deaths
Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes
Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Let's go forward to the first century
Aug 9, 2021
Sri Lanka holds mass cremations as Covid cases surge
Aug 9, 2021
Mongolian mission resembles early Church, says bishop 
Aug 9, 2021
Philippine bishop seeks swift govt aid for hungry poor
Aug 9, 2021
Church steps up efforts as Covid-19 crisis worsens in Myanmar
Aug 9, 2021
Indonesian church sticks to guns in building permit row
Aug 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Let's go forward to the first century
Aug 9, 2021
Return of Taliban in Afghanistan will impact all Asia
Aug 9, 2021
World leaders absent without leave as Myanmar burns
Aug 9, 2021
God's love eases suffering of Covid-19 patients
Aug 8, 2021
Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Aug 6, 2021

Features

Thailand among worst violators of free speech in cyberspace
Aug 9, 2021
Reminding India's tribal people of their 'past'
Aug 9, 2021
Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Lets go forward to the first century

Let’s go forward to the first century
Pope Francis should correct his predecessor on another point

Pope Francis should correct his predecessor on another point
Transfigured by story

Transfigured by story

What we might hope for from Australias Plenary Council

What we might hope for from Australia's Plenary Council
Father Stan Swamy is a martyr and should be declared a saint

Father Stan Swamy is a martyr and should be declared a saint
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 9 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 9 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus

Lord, help me to follow the way of Jesus
O God, give us the ardour of love for you

O God, give us the ardour of love for you
St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.