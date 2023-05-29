News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Mongolia

Mongolian Catholics pay tributes to Korean missionary

Father Stephen Kim Seong-Hyeon, 55, served in the East Asian nation since 2000

Mongolian Catholics pay tributes to Korean missionary

Father Stephan Kim Seong-Hyeon. (Photo: Apostolic Prefecture of Ulaanbaatar via Asia News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 29, 2023 11:45 AM GMT

Updated: May 29, 2023 11:49 AM GMT

Catholics in Mongolia have paid tributes to a Korean missionary priest who provided pastoral and spiritual care to the tiny church for more than two decades.

Father Stephen Kim Seong-Hyeon, assistant vicar general of the Apostolic Prefecture of Ulaanbaatar in the national capital died on May 26 from a heart attack, reported Fides news agency. He was 55.

In the evening of the day, Catholics flocked to pay homage to the priest as they joined a requiem Mass at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul presided by Italian Bishop Giorgio Marengo, who was recently made a cardinal by Pope Francis.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

During his homily, Marengo thanked God for the life of Father Kim who devoted most of his priestly life to the service of the Church in Mongolia.

Born in Daejeon of South Korea in 1968, Kim was ordained a priest in 1998. He came to Mongolia as a missionary of the Daejeon Diocese in 2000.

Father Kim ran a small seminary in a parish that offers a boarding facility for Mongolian boys. It is credited for raising the first native religious vocations for the priesthood.

Father Augustin Han, a Korean priest, noted he was impressed by Father Kim’s missionary work in Mongolia when he first met him in 2007.

“I was very impressed to see Father Kim live with such missionary passion, such humility, and such poverty. I saw in him the example of an authentic missionary priest who devoted himself completely to bringing the Gospel of the Lord to a people who had suffered from state-imposed atheism for decades," Father Han said, referring to the communist rule in Mongolia from 1921-1990 when religions were banned.

Father Han said the missionary embraced Mongolian people and culture with love.

"In a society where domestic violence is common, it was initially difficult for Mongolian boys to approach Father Kim because he was a grown man,” he said.

“However, he treated Mongolian boys with great fatherly love, and they were impressed by his kindness. After experiencing his love and patience, the boys followed him and saw him as a true father.”

Father Kim is known as an avid follower of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux, the patron saint of missionaries. He used to read a book on the saint regularly.

The priest was also a member of the Association of Priests of the Prado Institute for the Province of Korea, made up of priests who are committed to making themselves available to the bishops to serve in the poorest parishes.

In 2019 he was invited to participate in an Easter retreat for priests of the Prado in Fatima, Portugal, where he shared his missionary experience in Mongolia.

He said that as a parish priest, he noticed young boys drift away from the church after they grow up and get married.

After visiting some houses, he realized that people work so hard that they don’t have the energy to come to the church. So, he started visiting them at home to keep them in touch with the church.

He is credited for setting up a new parish, St. Mary of the Assumption, in Ulaanbaatar.

To be closer to Mongolian people by embracing the traditional nomadic lifestyle, he received permission from the bishop to live with a group of people in the Erdenesant, a prairie land about 200 kilometers from the capital.

For several years, he lived in a ger, a traditional Mongolian tent, and taught Korean to young students in a school.

He later returned to Ulaanbaatar as called by the bishop to serve as assistant vicar general.

Father Kim often used to say, "When this mission is over, I will return to the prairies," Fides reported.

Mongolian Church has about 1,400 Catholics in a Buddhist-majority population of about 3.3 million.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lanka arrests stand-up comedian for insulting Buddhism Sri Lanka arrests stand-up comedian for insulting Buddhism
Dealing with secularization and its consequences in Japan Dealing with secularization and its consequences in Japan
Mongolian Catholics pay tributes to Korean missionary Mongolian Catholics pay tributes to Korean missionary
HK Christian group honors schools for student welfare HK Christian group honors schools for student welfare
Indian bishops say Manipur riots targeted tribal Christians Indian bishops say Manipur riots targeted tribal Christians
Minority body demands India uphold constitution guarantees Minority body demands India uphold constitution guarantees
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hongdong

Diocese of Hongdong

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Hongdong is situated in Taiyuan city, in Shanxi Province in the People’s Republic

Read more
Archdiocese of Medan

Archdiocese of Medan

The Archdiocese of Medan is located in the province of North Sumatra. This 181,680.68-kilometer-square province

Read more
Archdiocese of Patna

Archdiocese of Patna

The archdiocese of Patna is spread over 37,119 square kilometres and comprises civil districts of Patna, Nalanda,

Read more
Apostolic Administration of Harbin

Apostolic Administration of Harbin

As per the Open Church structure, Harbin diocese covers the whole province of Heilongjiang in northeastern China, with

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.