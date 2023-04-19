News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Money is the chink in the Indian Church’s armor

PM Narendra Modi’s government knows all this, and possibly much more

Money is the chink in the Indian Church’s armor

Indian Christians gather for Christmas Eve Mass at the Our Lady of Light Church in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

John Dayal

By John Dayal

Published: April 19, 2023 03:55 AM GMT

Updated: April 19, 2023 04:36 AM GMT

Religion is big business. Money gives religion clout and political purchase. But money is also the biggest chink in its holy armor. Religion, denomination, sect, and cult are no bar. Not even geography.

In the United States where they keep better records and where even the president is not a holy cow for the media, it is computed that the Christian church and its institutions are collectively a larger economy than Facebook, Google, and Apple combined.

The 2016 study, quoted many times in succeeding years, by Georgetown University’s Brian Grimm and Newseum’s Melissa Grimm said the annual revenues of faith-based enterprises — not just churches but hospitals, schools, charities, and even gospel musicians and halal food makers — send more than $378 billion a year into the US economy.

The largest chunk comes from church hospitals, followed by faith-based schools, colleges, and universities, where 2 million students pay more than $46.7 billion in tuition annually, plus the Christian book, music, radio, and TV industries. It must be added that the American church charities extend aid across the world; Africa and India are two major recipients.

In India, a large chunk of the social sector assistance for children used to come from the US. The Indian government’s myopic restrictions on foreign contributions have hit the children and empowerment sector very hard.

India keeps no such records of religious wealth, nor does it encourage any official or private research into the finances of religious establishments. Temples, mosques, gurudwaras, and churches are exempt from paying income tax, though some other incomes including commerce will come under general services tax.

 "Some thieves fall out and accuse each other of corruption, defalcation, and outright thievery"

The “Hundis,” an informal money transfer system, at Hindu temples and Sikh gurudwaras are almost entirely confidential, and their dealings even more so. The more popular temples make news once in a way when some film star or billionaire gifts a crown for the gods richly encrusted with diamonds and rumored — always rumored — to be a few tens of millions of Indian rupees.

Some indication of this came into the public arena when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a one-midnight announcement demonetized currency notes of 500 and 2,000 rupees (US$6.1 and $24.3). The cash collected at religious places was hastily converted to the new currency. Banks were complicit. So were politicians, and government officers.

The Muslim zakat, or tithe and charity, is also confidential, and like the properties entrusted to the Wakf Boards, makes news only when some thieves fall out and accuse each other of corruption, defalcation, and outright thievery.

Christian organizations are the most vulnerable, not only because much of the money from Western donors come into their accounts through the notorious FCRA — Foreign Contribution Regulation Act — or as income from educational and medical establishments, but also because corruption is so easily detected.

Elements in the church can be corrupt, and sometimes are, but it has not yet achieved the sort of structure where people can be in mortal dread of being killed. Cult killings in Punjab, for instance, don’t happen in Christian groups, other than the infrequent suicides by women religious, and sometimes, young clergy.

The major sources of corruption in churches, in general, have been traced by government agencies as money collected through the illegal sale of church properties, land grab of defunct churches in north, central, and even south India, or properties donated by people as for instance in the old Madras region of Tamil Nadu, or in the hills of north India.

And finally, the cash collections in schools and colleges where other than the school fees and disbursals by way of salaries and maintenance, there are illicit transactions at the times of admissions and recruitment of staff. Bribe is the ugly word for it.

The scale of transactions in some institutions can be gauged by the fact that a former bishop of the Church of North India — he was in fact also the moderator — was caught by the police red-handed with a pile of banknotes. He was defrocked and sacked and is now in jail. Jailed, but currently out on bail, are senior pastors and bishops of many churches across the country.

"Church authorities are almost always the loser when someone — an outsider or even a parishioner — grabs a section of its property"

Protestant churches, possibly because of the excessive control of the man at the top, have found themselves trapped by the Central Bureau of Investigations. Perhaps greed overwhelms common sense. Or perhaps their political connections are not strong enough to provide early warning or a reduction in charges.  Private minority institutions are more careful in managing their money, and their connections.

In the Catholic Church, big money transactions were traced in a north Indian diocese where a priest was found with a stack of banknotes. The police came in. The status of the case is not known. Anyway, it was overtaken by a major scandal with allegations of sexual violence.

Much more is known about the alienation of land in various dioceses across the county. Even the Archdiocese of Goa and Angamaly in southern Kerala, both headed by cardinals, find themselves in a seemingly unending controversy of selling land owned by the Church. There are cases in all three Rites and in dioceses in each of the regional conferences. Many are with the police, or in court. The church authorities are almost always the loser when someone — an outsider or even a parishioner — grabs a section of its property and refuses to leave.

PM Modi’s government knows all this, and possibly much more including properties given by the colonial British government on lease whose term is long over, and the ownership is now contested.

All these give enough material to the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigations to keep church authorities on a tight leash. And while Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and some smaller towns have witnessed protests and demonstrations seeking protection against persecution and violence by state and non-state actors, several heads of Catholic and Protestant churches have been seen cozying up to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

This is seen as a patent betrayal of the unity of the people of faith, whose life and limb is under threat. But, to the shock of those in charge of churches and their institutions, it is not enough for them to buy their way out of the clutches of the government. 

The authorities can close the trapdoor anytime they find convenient.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipino Catholics mourn death of top diplomat Filipino Catholics mourn death of top diplomat
Dark side of Japan’s boyband empire also bares Western bias Dark side of Japan’s boyband empire also bares Western bias
Indian Catholic school seeks protection following threats Indian Catholic school seeks protection following threats
China to release pandemic whistleblower after jail term China to release pandemic whistleblower after jail term
Korean Catholics conduct street Mass as part of climate march Korean Catholics conduct street Mass as part of climate march
Myanmar Church leaders hail halt to rare earth mining Myanmar Church leaders hail halt to rare earth mining
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.