News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Molokai's leprosy settlement faces historic transition

Leprosy was thought to be highly contagious and lacked a cure during Father Damien's years on Molokai, from 1873 until 1889

St. Damien (left) poses for a photograph at age 28, in May 1878. St. Damien (right) is photographed at age 49, weeks before his death on April 15, 1889.

St. Damien (left) poses for a photograph at age 28, in May 1878. St. Damien (right) is photographed at age 49, weeks before his death on April 15, 1889. (Photo: Henry L. Chase / NC Register)

Naomi Klouda, OSV News

By Naomi Klouda, OSV News

Published: December 20, 2023 05:56 AM GMT

Updated: December 20, 2023 06:03 AM GMT

"Aloha" isn't just a greeting. It means the Hawaiian spirit of deeply giving in friendship and deeds, a creed St. Damien de Veuster (born Jozef de Veuster) lived by as he cared for the people he called his "children" suffering leprosy in the 19th century.

One of the last remaining leprosy settlements in the U.S., on the Hawaiian island of Molokai, testifies to St. Damien's care as eight remaining patient residents live out their lives.

Leprosy, or "Hansen's disease," was thought to be highly contagious and lacked a cure during Father Damien's years on Molokai, from 1873 until 1889. The Belgian missionary, from the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, formed a new "ohana," or family, with the patients. He worked alongside them to plant trees, build houses, channel a water cistern and expand a parish church. He ate with them, shared a pipe and eventually dug their graves.

Father Damien, as he is known, shared their leprosy, too.

He died from the disease at age 49 on April 15, 1889. During his 16 years in Molokai, Father Damien set up a functioning community and comforted hundreds of women, men and children. His sainthood was affirmed June 4, 1995, when he was beatified by St. John Paul II. He was canonized Oct. 11, 2009, by Pope Benedict XVI.

Today, the Molokai settlement faces a transition that pairs the Diocese of Honolulu with the National Park Service. It's an arrangement that bridges the future over a past in which Hawaiians taught much about ohana and aloha amid faith in God, said Sister Alicia Damien Lau, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis.

"When the last resident goes," said retired Superintendent Dean Alexander of the National Park Service, "the buildings will have to tell the story of what happened here."

This active American leprosy settlement remains isolated. It is home to a solemn tropical silence that nurtures the last eight patients, ages 83-99.

"We don't say 'lepers' here. That's a no-no," said Father Patrick Killilea, who like St. Damien is a member of the Congregation of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, which serves St. Francis Catholic Church at Kalaupapa and at St. Philomena Mission at Kalawao, the two settlements on Molokai's Kalaupapa Peninsula.

Forced isolation at Kalaupapa ended in 1949, although it took until 1969 for the state policy to officially end. An administrative law was passed allowing those patients to leave who so wished.

"Most did not -- this was their home for the past 20, 30, 40 years. Most did not have families outside of Kalaupapa," said Sister Lau, who works with the residents. "Even though the disease was cured, the patients stay on because this is their home," Father Killelea added.

The 'far off' place

The Kalaupapa Peninsula was the chosen site in 1866, during the reign of King Kamehameha V, for a quarantined colony in the Kingdom of Hawaii. The Hawaiian legislature passed a law that allowed the arrest and forcible exile of those found suffering from leprosy. Ships or boats dropped men, women and children on the beach near the first settlement site called Kalawao.

At that point, as today, the far-off peninsula poses one of the most remote locations in Hawaii, formed by unique volcanic and geologic activity over millions of years. Perpendicular sea cliffs reach 3,000 feet above sea level, some of the world's tallest. They provided natural prison walls, preventing escape.

Then 33, the stout, strong Father Damien volunteered to serve the feared exiles in 1873. His aim was to create a community for those with few champions.

The saint's gifts were equal to the work, according to Father Killilea, who takes visitors and pilgrims on excursions to show the settlements and tell the stories. Father Damien was a natural leader, appointing patients who were able to head up building projects -- they stacked volcanic rock demarcations around properties to keep the wild hogs out -- and with no training in plumbing, he designed a system to bring fresh water to the initial settlement of Kalawao. He attracted helpers, or "kokua," to the cause Father Killilea said, and managed the work in good health for over a decade before infection set in.

Just before he died, a doctor took Father Damien's picture. The black and white photo of his disfigured face told the priest's story perhaps better than any narrative. It was published on the front page of The New York Times and reprinted broadly.

Those who came after Father Damien continued operations at the settlement, which oversaw 8,000 people live and die there over time. As time went on, community-building centered around comfort: a theater, a dance hall, even a bar where people sang Hawaiian songs late into the night.

St. Marianne Cope came during Father Damien's final days, arriving with six of her sisters in November 1883. Mother Marianne was canonized in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI, remained 30 years until death took her in 1918. Though she worked tirelessly with the patients, she didn't contract leprosy. Early on, Mother Marianne told her sisters that under God's protection, none of them would get leprosy, Sister Lau said, pointing out that to this day, none have. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states 95% of humans are naturally immune to leprosy, which can be cured with antibiotic treatment.

The Kalaupapa story is a testament to the spirits of aloha, ohana and kokua expressed by Hawaiian people to their fellow man, said Sister Lau.

"One has to realize the majority of the (patients) were Hawaiian," she said. "They've always had a sense of 'being there,' helping each other. They formed an ohana, 'a family.' That's the feeling that permeated throughout, and they had so much to give. They give of themselves. Although the disease was feared by many people, the sisters not only took care of their physical needs but the emotional needs from being abandoned, the loss of family, parents, friends, etc., while keeping the Hawaiian culture alive and bringing the Franciscan values of peace and joy to everyone."

The Kalaupapa settlements' next role

Due to the settlements' critical need for historic preservation, the National Park Service created the Kalaupapa National Park in 1980 and leased the peninsula's land for 50 years. That lease expires in 2030 and is expected to be renewed, Lau said. In the meantime, restoration work is ongoing for several of what remains of the 350 historic buildings.

A formal agreement between the Diocese of Honolulu and the National Park Service sets out terms for protecting and preserving the historical integrity of Catholic structures. Superintendent Nancy Holman said the parks service is looking at what to do with the settlement when the patients are no longer with us and the Department of Health is no longer on site as an active managing partner.

"I think there's a lot of range for future engagement and discovery and partnership with the people of Hawaii," Holman has said in public talks. Those talks are ongoing, Holman said.

In the meantime, the isolated Kalaupapa Peninsula is the destination for Catholics devoted to Sts. Damien and Marianne. Pilgrims come to walk where the saints walked, to venerate their graves and pray there.

That's where Father Killilea and Sister Lau make themselves available to others: due to restrictions, visitors cannot go to the island alone. They must have "sponsors" and apply for a visit with the Department of Health, which still administers affairs there. Father Killilea and Sister Lau act as sponsors for pilgrims and others.

Even so, it's not easy getting there. The only trail down a steep, zig-zagging cliff is closed until further notice. Flying is the only permissible way in and out. The settlement remains almost as isolated now as it was 150 years ago for a young Father Damien.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Bangladesh’s democratic backslide to continue next year Bangladesh’s democratic backslide to continue next year
87 tribal Christians buried months after Manipur riots 87 tribal Christians buried months after Manipur riots
How significant is Vatican note on blessing same sex couples? How significant is Vatican note on blessing same sex couples?
Subdued Christmas awaits crisis-hit Sri Lankans Subdued Christmas awaits crisis-hit Sri Lankans
2023 sees Indian Church make news for the wrong reasons 2023 sees Indian Church make news for the wrong reasons
Blessing won’t change Catholic marriage: Singapore cardinal Blessing won’t change Catholic marriage: Singapore cardinal
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Xinjiang-Urumqi

Apostolic Prefecture of Xinjiang-Urumqi

In a land area of 1,600,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in

Read more
Diocese of Baoding

Diocese of Baoding

Baoding is situated in Hebei province, China, around 150 kilometres southwest to Beijing, the

Read more
Diocese of Kangding

Diocese of Kangding

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Kangding/ Kanting is a Latin diocese in the Ecclesiastical

Read more
Diocese of Naval

Diocese of Naval

In a land area of 1,170.8 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the new province of Biliran and Five (5)

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.