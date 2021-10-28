X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal

The government has been lukewarm to church efforts to invite Pope Francis to India in the past seven years

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 28, 2021 08:07 AM GMT

Updated: October 28, 2021 09:10 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Oct 26, 2021
5

Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Oct 26, 2021
6

Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India

Oct 27, 2021
7

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
8

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Oct 27, 2021
9

Pope plans to visit Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea

Oct 25, 2021
10

With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a virtual G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan in New Delhi on Oct. 12. (Photo: Indian Press Information Bureau/AFP) 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis in the Vatican during his Europe visit, Cardinal George Alencherry has confirmed.

Cardinal Alencherry, head of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church and president of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council, issued an official statement on Oct. 27 saying that Modi is due to meet the pope on Oct. 30.

He said he came to know about the meeting “from official sources” and termed it as a “historic meeting.”

“There is no doubt that it will add more energy and warmth to our country’s relationship with the Vatican and the Catholic Church,” said the statement.

Indian media have been speculating on the Modi-pope meeting ever since India’s External Affairs Ministry confirmed last week that the PM would be traveling to Rome and Glasgow from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 to attend the G20 Summit and the World Leaders’ Summit of COP26.

However, neither the Indian government nor the Vatican has officially issued any statement about such a meeting.

Modi, if he nurtures any ambition of growing into a world leader of some significance, can no longer afford to gloss over an institution and its head that hold sway over 1.3 billion people

The meeting comes seven years after Modi came to power by leading his pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party to victory in May 2014. The BJP and other Hindu groups, which support the idea of turning India a nation of Hindu dominance, have been opposing papal visits to India.

Hardline Hindu groups have also opposed Christian mission activities and publicly protested against St. Pope John II's visit to India in 1999, when he arrived to launch Ecclesia in Asia, the document of the Asian bishops’ synod.

Modi's government has been lukewarm to Indian Church efforts to invite Pope Francis to India, reportedly fearing a backlash from Hindu groups who believe such relations would encourage Christian missionary work in the country.

Church leaders say the scheduled meeting is a good sign amid Indian Christians facing increased persecution, especially since Modi came to power.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The scheduled meeting of Modi and Pope Francis is a step in the right direction. The head of the Catholic Church still commands certain global respect in matters of religion and ethics,” said Divine Word Father Babu Joseph, a former spokesperson of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.

“Modi, if he nurtures any ambition of growing into a world leader of some significance, can no longer afford to gloss over an institution and its head that hold sway over 1.3 billion people across the world.

“Pope Francis has broken certain glass ceilings and broached issues that are of great human significance, and his voice is heard by world leaders. That is why the president of a world power like the USA calls on Pope Francis and seeks his good counsel.

“Additionally, no global institution other than the Catholic Church has such a vast network of service-providing agencies that have played a tremendous role in transforming the lives of people.

“India, despite the contrary claims, is no exception to this service delivery network of the Catholic Church. As a seasoned politician, Modi would want to acknowledge it, though somewhat discreetly.” 

Modi's government has ignored several appeals by church leaders to invite Pope Francis to India.

Their latest effort was in February when Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai along with Cardinal Alencherry and Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, major archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Church, called on Modi and asked him to invite the pope to India.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
3 Comments on this Story
LADISLAUS LOUIS D'SOUZA
If the much touted proposed PM-POPE Meet does happen, it will be a travesty of justice if the Holy Father fails to bring up the question of Christian bashing being witnessed ever since Modi came to power seven years ago. Unless of course, Francis chooses to turn a Nelson's eye on the real goings-on as is clearly happening in relation to the deal between the Vatican and China. Human rights abuses committed against Christians in both countries is grossly abhorrent.
Reply
LIONEL FERNANDES
I agree with the view expressed by Ladislaus to the effect that the Pope should strongly hold Modi to a firm commitment to respect minority rights in India not only in words but in deeds.
LIONEL FERNANDES
I agree with the view expressed by Ladislaus to the effect that the Pope should strongly hold Modi to a firm commitment to respect minority rights in India not only in words but in deeds.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sri Lankan Catholic priest summoned for raising questions
Sri Lankan Catholic priest summoned for raising questions
Indian students arrested for celebrating Pakistan win
Indian students arrested for celebrating Pakistan win
Indian govt’s use of Pegasus spyware to be probed
Indian govt’s use of Pegasus spyware to be probed
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Cardinal urges Sri Lankan govt to sue over X-press Pearl disaster
Cardinal urges Sri Lankan govt to sue over X-press Pearl disaster
Indian legal battle over same-sex marriage
Indian legal battle over same-sex marriage
Support Us

Latest News

Sri Lankan Catholic priest summoned for raising questions
Oct 28, 2021
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Indian students arrested for celebrating Pakistan win
Oct 28, 2021
Taiwan leader confirms small US troop training presence
Oct 28, 2021
Indian govt’s use of Pegasus spyware to be probed
Oct 28, 2021
Group seeks plastic bag ban in Philippines
Oct 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Oct 28, 2021
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021
Speaking as a member of the Globule Family ...
Oct 26, 2021

Features

Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
The soaring cost of justice for minorities in Pakistan
Oct 25, 2021
With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal
Oct 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vaticans 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes Christmas tree from Italy

Vatican's 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes; Christmas tree from Italy
Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founders church leads to hard feelings

Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founder's church leads to hard feelings
Pope Francis to visit Canada foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples

Pope Francis to visit Canada, foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples
Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.