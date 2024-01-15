News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Modern war a 'crime against humanity,' pope says

Pope Francis urges humans to learn how to desire peace through education that rejects violence

A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment, as the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas enters its 100th day on Jan. 14.

A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment, as the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas enters its 100th day on Jan. 14. (Photo by AFP)

Cindy Wooden, OSV News

By Cindy Wooden, OSV News

Published: January 15, 2024 05:00 AM GMT

Updated: January 15, 2024 05:03 AM GMT

With massive civilian deaths and the destruction of cities and their infrastructure, modern "war is in itself a crime against humanity," Pope Francis said.

After reciting the Angelus prayer with an estimated 10,000 visitors in St. Peter's Square Jan. 14, the pope urged people to remember "those who suffer the cruelty of war in so many parts of the world, especially in Ukraine, Palestine and Israel."

"At the beginning of the year," he said, "we exchanged wishes of peace, but weapons continue to kill and destroy."

Pope Francis prayed that the leaders of warring parties would reflect on the fact that war is not the way to resolve problems "because it sows death among civilians and destroys cities and infrastructure."

"In other words," he said, "today war is in itself a crime against humanity."

The pope repeated himself, saying, "Let us not forget this: war is in itself a crime against humanity. People need peace! The world needs peace!"

In his main Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on the Sunday Gospel reading, St. John's narration of Jesus calling his first disciples.

Jesus asks them, "What are you looking for?"

The question, the pope said, invites them to share the deepest desires of their hearts.

"He does not want to gain superficial 'followers,'" he said. "The Lord wants people who question themselves and let themselves be challenged by his word."

The day's Gospel reading, the pope said, makes it clear that discipleship means "to seek Jesus, to stay with Jesus and to proclaim Jesus. To seek, to stay, to proclaim."

The disciples' first encounter with Jesus was "such a powerful experience that the two disciples always remembered the time," he said, noting that the Gospel of John says, "it was about four in the afternoon."

Christians today should value and savor their experience of having met the Lord, too, he said.

Pope Francis encouraged people to reflect on their own experience, asking themselves: "When did I encounter the Lord? When did the Lord touch my heart?"

"And let us ask ourselves: Are we still disciples, enamored of the Lord? Do we seek the Lord, or have we settled into a faith made up of habits? Do we stay with him in prayer, do we know how to stay in silence with him?" the pope continued.

But, he said, people also need to consider if they take the next step "to share, to proclaim this beauty of the encounter with the Lord.''

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic nuns help vulnerable Nepalese girls get a new life Catholic nuns help vulnerable Nepalese girls get a new life
Vietnam diocese begins sainthood cause of pioneering bishop Vietnam diocese begins sainthood cause of pioneering bishop
Vatican accepts resignation of Indian bishop Vatican accepts resignation of Indian bishop
N. Koreans endure forced labor in re-education camps N. Koreans endure forced labor in re-education camps
Myanmar’s displaced unable to return home despite truce Myanmar’s displaced unable to return home despite truce
Philippine Church joins justice call for jeepney operators Philippine Church joins justice call for jeepney operators
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Military Ordinariate of Korea

Military Ordinariate of Korea

The Military Ordinariate in Korea (called Gunjong in Korean) covers all Catholic Military personnel and their family.

Read more
Archdiocese of Kuching

Archdiocese of Kuching

The Archdiocese of Kuching is located on the north-western part of the island of Borneo- in the Malaysian state of

Read more
Archdiocese of Hyderabad

Archdiocese of Hyderabad

In a land area of 30,814 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers urban district of Hyderabad, which is

Read more
Diocese of Changzhi

Diocese of Changzhi

Changzhi has a land area of approximately 23,348 sq. kilometers and the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.