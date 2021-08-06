X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Singapore

Modern Singapore's dark secret: female genital mutilation

The city-state's conservative social values mean female genital mutilation — banned in much of the world — is not illegal

AFP, Singapore

AFP, Singapore

Published: August 06, 2021 05:56 AM GMT

Updated: August 06, 2021 06:03 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
2

Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes

Aug 5, 2021
3

Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking

Aug 2, 2021
4

Obligation or opportunity?

Aug 2, 2021
5

Bishop inaugurates first Jesuit residence in Indian state

Aug 3, 2021
6

Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state

Aug 2, 2021
7

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum

Aug 2, 2021
8

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list

Aug 3, 2021
9

Report alleging 'church for votes' fuels tension in India

Aug 4, 2021
10

Someone above is watching, not only God

Aug 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Modern Singapore's dark secret: female genital mutilation

Activist Saza Faradilla holds a campaign booklet relating to female genital mutilation in Singapore on June 26. (Photo: AFP)

Saza Faradilla was 22 when she discovered her genitals had been cut when she was a baby, part of a quietly persistent traditional practice among Singapore's minority Muslim community.

The Asian city-state is modern and cosmopolitan but social values remain conservative and female genital mutilation — banned in much of the world — is not illegal.

Although the practice is believed to be widespread among the ethnic Malay Muslim minority, many do not realize they have been subject to it until they are teens or adults.

"I felt very betrayed," said Saza, only learning she had undergone the procedure when she protested about a young relative facing the same thing.

"I was extremely shocked and I felt very, very violated," the 26-year-old told AFP, adding she confronted her mother about it.

"She said that you were cut because I didn't want you to be adulterous, because it's clean — and because it's part of the religion."

Saza and a group of mostly Muslim women use Instagram and pamphlets to debunk myths and run workshops 

Known in Singapore by the Malay language term sunat perempuan, it often involves cutting the clitoris or clitoral hood.

The procedure is less extreme than that practised elsewhere, but local activists, who prefer to use the term "female genital cutting," condemn it as a violation and are campaigning to end it.

Saza and a group of mostly Muslim women use Instagram and pamphlets to debunk myths and run workshops to support those who have undergone it.

But taking on the taboo topic is fraught with difficulties. The activists have been accused of not being good Muslims, while some members have not told their families about their involvement to avoid tension.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

And they say the Malay community's reticence to openly discuss topics like female sexuality makes tackling the issue even more challenging.

The true scale of female genital mutilation worldwide is unclear, but the United Nations estimates at least 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone the procedure in 31 countries across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Some Muslims believe it is important for girls' health and moral development or accept it unquestioningly as part of tradition.

They think it reduces a woman's libido and lowers the chances of them being unfaithful.

The World Health Organisation, however, warns the practice has no health benefits, is risky, a violation of girls' rights and "an extreme form of gender discrimination".

There is no official data on how common it is in Singapore but 75 percent of Muslim women surveyed by Saza's group had undergone genital cutting.

About 10 percent of ethnic Chinese-dominated Singapore's 5.7 million inhabitants are ethnic Malay Muslims.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, which provides religious guidance to Muslims in the city-state, has spoken out against the practice.

The body "holds the position that any form of procedure which has been medically proven to bring harm, including female genital mutilation... should be avoided", a spokesperson told AFP.

I will never know what it's like to be whole or pure. It has been taken away from me

But there is little sign of a major shift away from the practice in Singapore, and there remains no official ban on it.

Saza, who works in the education sector, believes the government has chosen to say little publicly on the matter as it treads a careful line to avoid upsetting either the local Muslim community or international rights groups.

Activists are not pushing for a ban for fear the practice could be pushed underground, but want health officials to state publicly it is not medically necessary and the Islamic council to state it is not a religious obligation.

Changing old habits is tough, however.

Zubee Ali, a member of Saza's group, underwent the procedure as a young child and refused to put her own two daughters through it despite social expectations. But the 59-year-old was unable to prevent her siblings from taking her nieces and grand-nieces for it.

It is a "meaningless gesture that has no bearing at all in the way our girls should grow up," she said.

For Zubee, there is a deeper pain — she feels having her clitoral hood cut has robbed her of something forever.

"I will never know what it's like to be whole or pure," Zubee said. "It has been taken away from me."

Also Read

US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor
US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor
Philippine capital back in lockdown over Delta fears
Philippine capital back in lockdown over Delta fears
Aceh Christians take church dispute to Jakarta
Aceh Christians take church dispute to Jakarta
Catholic priest helps victims of slum fire in Thailand
Catholic priest helps victims of slum fire in Thailand
Alarm as Thai children separated from Covid-hit families
Alarm as Thai children separated from Covid-hit families
Abducted priest, catechist released in Myanmar's Chin state
Abducted priest, catechist released in Myanmar's Chin state

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Aug 6, 2021
US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor
Aug 6, 2021
Philippine capital back in lockdown over Delta fears
Aug 6, 2021
Church seeks end to child labor in Sri Lanka
Aug 6, 2021
Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism
Aug 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Aug 6, 2021
India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
Aug 5, 2021
Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes
Aug 5, 2021
Japan's place in a changing world for women
Aug 5, 2021
Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021

Features

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor
Aug 4, 2021
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Aug 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Other Angels should fall

Other Angels should fall
The climate emergency Part 1

The climate emergency (Part 1)
My inner experience has led me to this Love thing

My inner experience has led me to this Love thing…
Hiroshima and Nagasaki remembered

Hiroshima and Nagasaki remembered
Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco was in Poland to investigate John Pauls former secretary

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco was in Poland to investigate John Paul's former secretary
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 6 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 6 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to be transfigured in Your love

Lord, help us to be transfigured in Your love
Change the hearts of people, change the world Lord

Change the hearts of people, change the world Lord
Transfiguration of the Lord | Saint of the Day

Transfiguration of the Lord | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.