News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Mob vandalizes Pieta statue, priest’s car in India

Attack in the northern state of Punjab follows allegations of conversions by ‘fake pastors’

Mob vandalizes Pieta statue, priest’s car in India

Sikh devotees clean the gold plating of the Akal Takht Sahib at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, India, on Dec. 12, 2020. Media reports say a mob vandalized Pieta statue and a priest’s car on the day Akal Takht, the chief center of religious authority of Sikhism, issued a statement against forced conversions by Christian missionaries in Punjab. (Photo: AFP)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: August 31, 2022 09:54 AM GMT

Updated: August 31, 2022 10:31 AM GMT

A statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Jesus and a car belonging to a parish priest in India's northern Punjab state were vandalized in the early hours of Aug. 31.

Father Thomas Poochalil, parish priest of Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Patti, said an unidentified mob held the security guards at gunpoint and vandalized the Pieta statue in front of the church. They also set his car on fire.

The mob chanted “We are Khalistanis [Sikh separatists],” said the priest, adding that the police had been informed and an investigation is underway.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“Let’s seek the intercession of Our Patroness, Our Lady Queen of Peace, so that peace and tranquility may prevail as early as possible and the culprits be brought before the law,” Father Poochalil added.

“I spoke to Father Thomas Poochalil, the parish priest of the Patti church and will assess the situation there. It is too early to say anything at this moment. It is obviously sad and shocking,” Bishop Agnelo Rufino Gracias, apostolic administrator of Jalandhar diocese, told UCA News.

The latest attack on the church comes as Sikh leaders have condemned alleged conversion attempts by Christian missionaries in the state. In June, a Sikh head priest in the state called for an end to conversions of his community members to Christianity.

“Christianity is being spread in Punjab on a large scale to weaken us religiously. Churches and mosques are being built in large numbers in the villages of Punjab, which is worrisome,” Giani Harpreet Singh, the acting jathedar of Akal Takht, said.

However, local Christians have denied allegations that they are carrying out conversion activities.

According to media reports, the incident occurred on the day Akal Takht, the chief center of religious authority of Sikhism, issued a statement against forced conversions by Christian missionaries. 

Meanwhile, the Nihang Sikhs, an order of warriors, also protested against religious conversions in the state. The Akal Takht, backing the Nihang order, said "fake pastors" are misleading Sikhs and converting them.

There are about 25 million followers of Sikhism around the world and Punjab is a Sikh-majority state.

Conversion to Christianity has risen in recent decades and Christians are now estimated to constitute 10 percent of Punjab's population of 28 million.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

South Korea’s 99-year-old archbishop keeps going strong South Korea’s 99-year-old archbishop keeps going strong
Magsaysay awards Asians working for poor, environment Magsaysay awards Asians working for poor, environment
The Vatican’s silence on China is disconcerting The Vatican’s silence on China is disconcerting
Indian fishermen to continue protests against port Indian fishermen to continue protests against port
Mob vandalizes Pieta statue, priest’s car in India Mob vandalizes Pieta statue, priest’s car in India
Catholics want fair trial against brutal Indonesian soldiers Catholics want fair trial against brutal Indonesian soldiers
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Rome on Mission

Rome on Mission

Pope Francis’ reform of the Curia

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.