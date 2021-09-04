X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians

The cross is removed from a church in Punjab province after objections from a Muslim mob

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: September 04, 2021 05:26 AM GMT

Updated: September 04, 2021 08:01 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price

Sep 3, 2021
2

Timor-Leste priest suspended over presidential aim

Sep 1, 2021
3

Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka

Sep 1, 2021
4

Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute

Sep 1, 2021
5

Partying Thai monks defrocked for flouting Covid-19 rules

Sep 2, 2021
6

World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya

Sep 1, 2021
7

Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India

Sep 3, 2021
8

Honored Bangladeshi scientist has saved millions of lives

Sep 1, 2021
9

Italy flouts EU sanctions to trade in Myanmar's illegal timber

Sep 1, 2021
10

The chimera of a unified Korea

Sep 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians

Laborers remove a cross from the Church of the Nazarene after objections from an angry Muslim mob in Pakistan's Punjab province. (Photo supplied by Pastor Rafaqat Yaqoob)

Pastor Rafaqat Yaqoob watched helplessly as laborers removed the cross from the Church of the Nazarene after an angry mob of more than 200 local Muslims surrounded it.

“Demolish it. Make them [Christians] flee,” shouted the mob led by a cleric from the local madrasa (Islamic religious school). Pastor Yaqoob called the police. 

“We used to worship in houses. The neighbors were informed about the construction of the house of God. There was no opposition,” he told UCA News.

However, the mob began to gather as Christians started Sunday worship at 11am on Aug. 29. “I asked the madrasa official to discuss it later in the afternoon but they started stopping families from entering the building,” Pastor Yaqoob recalled.

The police wanted peace to be maintained in the area and knew that the illiterate clerics at the madrasa would not understand, so they were happy to prevent an attack or demolition of the building by the mob.

“The deputy commissioner accused us of turning a house into a church overnight. Local Christians are now being harassed,” Pastor Yaqoob said.

As a nation, we condemn this use of force and religious hypocrisy

The Church of the Nazarene has 80 members and is the only place of worship for Christians in Tibba Sultanpur, a Muslim-majority town in the south of Pakistan's Punjab province. Christian brick kiln workers had started constructing the church in July on a 50 square meter vacant plot located amid their houses.

The clerics got a stay order on the construction and Christians are now facing a social boycott, according to Khalid Shehzad, a Catholic member of the National Lobbying Delegation.

“They want to purchase the houses of the fleeing Christians at low prices,” he alleged.

“Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi had assured minorities of equal rights while celebrating Minorities Day on August 25 at the President House in Islamabad. Now he has gone silent. Are minorities free?” Shehzad questioned.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Photos posted on social media showing the removal of the cross evoked emotional reactions from the community. “Shame, shame,” said Shamaun Bhatti in a Facebook post.

“The present government and their followers are issuing false statements. They are betraying foreign countries. As a nation, we condemn this use of force and religious hypocrisy,” commented another social media user. 

A delegation from the Church of the Nazarene met Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine.

“The church construction was illegal. I directed them to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC). I am also in contact with the local administration to control the law and order situation in the town,” he told UCA News.

As per law, the district coordination officer issues NOCs for places of worship and seminaries. Before issuing the NOC, the committee examines the site and gets the consent of the locals. It also takes action against any illegal construction.

Last week a Catholic church was demolished following the government’s anti-encroachment drive in Karachi, capital of Sindh province.

However, Augustine refused to comment on the demolition, describing it as a “matter out of his domain.”

For years now, UN human rights mechanisms and experts have expressed concern regarding violations of freedom of religion or belief in Pakistan

In May, a mob of more than 200 raided Christian families in Okara district of Punjab province.

Last year a village near Baloki was forced to remove the cross from a church under construction after threats by local Muslims. Baloki is 60 kilometers from Lahore, the capital city of Punjab province.

In 2018, the Full Gospel Assemblies Church in Nayya Sarabah village of Punjab province was similarly sealed.

For years now, UN human rights mechanisms and experts have expressed concern regarding violations of freedom of religion or belief in Pakistan. It has been recommended that Pakistan should repeal or amend its so-called blasphemy laws in accordance with the country’s human rights obligations

In July, the International Commission of Jurists called on Pakistan to urgently respond to the serious and ongoing persecution of individuals from religious minority groups by state and non-state actors across the country.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
1 Comments on this Story
MOHAMMED SHUAIB SHEIKH
I am for religious freedom. It appears that the church in question was built on a piece of "vacant plot", which can't be justified. However it is not for the people to demolish it. They should have gone to the relevant authorities and complained.
Reply
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Caritas seeks funds to aid flood victims in Bangladesh
Caritas seeks funds to aid flood victims in Bangladesh
Myanmar refugee children admitted to Indian schools
Myanmar refugee children admitted to Indian schools
Climate crisis triggers spike in lightning deaths in India
Climate crisis triggers spike in lightning deaths in India
Judge bats for cow as India's national animal
Judge bats for cow as India's national animal
Bangladesh archbishop calls for prayer for first sainthood candidate
Bangladesh archbishop calls for prayer for first sainthood candidate
Support Us

Latest News

Filipino fisherman hooks brighter future for his community
Sep 4, 2021
Rapper unrepentant after release from Cambodian prison
Sep 4, 2021
Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians
Sep 4, 2021
Selfless heroes ease pain of oppression
Sep 3, 2021
Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021
Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Sep 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Justice must finally be given to Indonesian rights champion
Sep 3, 2021
The greatest depravity: 12-year-old girls sold as 'baby brides'
Sep 3, 2021
Vatican should talk to China — but not at any price
Sep 3, 2021
Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Sep 2, 2021
The chimera of a unified Korea
Sep 2, 2021

Features

Filipino fisherman hooks brighter future for his community
Sep 4, 2021
Mob rule at new church angers Pakistani Christians
Sep 4, 2021
Return of Taliban triggers new hate wave in India
Sep 3, 2021
Climate crisis triggers spike in lightning deaths in India
Sep 3, 2021
Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Sep 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Breaking the Spell

Breaking the Spell
What do we value

What do we value?
Hospitality is a freedom and a risk to be taken

"Hospitality is a freedom and a risk to be taken"
Praise the Lord my soul

Praise the Lord, my soul!
Not fit for purpose

Not fit for purpose
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 5 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 5 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Twenty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Twenty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time

Lord, grant me healing and wholeness

Lord, grant me healing and wholeness
Remove from us a fearful heart, Lord

Remove from us a fearful heart, Lord
Saint Teresa of Kolkata | Saint of the Day

Saint Teresa of Kolkata | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.