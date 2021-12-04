X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Pakistan

Mob lynches Sri Lankan for blasphemy in Pakistan

Factory manager beaten to death after being accused of desecrating an Islamic poster

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: December 04, 2021 04:31 AM GMT

Updated: December 04, 2021 04:36 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
2

Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged

Dec 2, 2021
3

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
4

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan

Dec 1, 2021
5

Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop

Dec 1, 2021
6

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
7

Hindu activists intensify attacks on Indian Christian prayer meets

Nov 30, 2021
8

Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act

Dec 2, 2021
9

The race to replace Rodrigo Duterte

Dec 1, 2021
10

Vietnam prepares to deal with new coronavirus variant

Dec 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Mob lynches Sri Lankan for blasphemy in Pakistan

In July 2018, Pakistani residents of Rawalpindi sit beside election posters of a candidate from the Sunni Muslim religious party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) featuring an image of Mumtaz Qadri (top center with garland), the police guard who killed former Punjab governor Salman Taseer for his support of Christian woman Asia Bibi accused of blasphemy and was hanged for murder in 2016. (Photo: AFP)

A religiously charged mob beat to death a Sri Lankan factory manager and burned his body over allegations of desecrating an Islamic poster in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Videos circulating on social media show protesters kicking a stripped man and later chanting slogans around his burning body.

Police identified the victim as Priyantha Kumara, general manager of Rajco Industry in Sialkot. He was accused of ripping a poster that contained Durood (salutations) on Prophet Muhammad from the factory wall.

Usman Buzdar, the chief minister of Punjab, has expressed shock at the “horrific incident” and directed the province’s inspector general to investigate it.

Activists in Pakistan have condemned the killing. Chaman Lal, the Hindu chairman of the Samaj Sewa Foundation Pakistan, shared the Quran's Surah Al-Anbiya verse 107 in a Facebook post while referring to the tragedy.

“And we have not sent you, [O Muhammad], except as a mercy to the worlds. Another Mashal has been murdered in the name of one who is mercy to the world who used to forgive those who attacked him,” he stated.

Blasphemy is a serious allegation in Pakistan, where the mere allegation of insulting Islam has led to mob attacks and the murder of religious minority members

Lal was referring to Mashal Khan, a journalism student who was dragged from his hostel room, beaten, stripped, thrown off the second floor and shot dead by a mob at Abdul Wali Khan University in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2017.

According to rights activist Jibran Nasir, the odds of lynchers getting state support are better than those of the accused getting protection since Mashal Khan’s murder.

“With every lynching new ‘heroes’ are born, boys become Ghazis [an honorific title for a Muslim warrior], those who can't find jobs get mureeds [disciples], legal teams, rallies and a mazar [shrine] after death. Why must police intervene and risk life when the state stands with lynchers? Embracing TLP will become [PM] Imran and Faiz's only legacy,” Nasir stated in a social media post.

Last month Pakistan freed Saad Rizvi, head of the radical religious party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) that has staged massive anti-France protests. Rizvi was arrested in April when the group was banned by authorities but the ban was lifted last month.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Blasphemy is a serious allegation in Pakistan, where the mere allegation of insulting Islam has led to mob attacks and the murder of religious minority members.

On Nov. 28, a mob attacked and set on fire a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Charsadda district demanding that authorities hand over a man arrested for allegedly desecrating the Quran.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Indian Catholic media renews commitment to vulnerable
Indian Catholic media renews commitment to vulnerable
Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged
Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act
Dec 4, 2021
Pope calls world to act on impact of climate change on poorest countries
Dec 4, 2021
Vatican says pope will bring migrants from Cyprus to Italy
Dec 4, 2021
Mob lynches Sri Lankan for blasphemy in Pakistan
Dec 4, 2021
Abused altar boys win justice in Indonesia
Dec 3, 2021
Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Dec 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act
Dec 4, 2021
New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021
Advent strengthens my faith in the Redeemer
Dec 2, 2021
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act
Dec 2, 2021
Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021

Features

Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Churchs enduring scandal

The Church's enduring scandal
Steadier Than Before

"Steadier Than Before"
In each prisoner I look for the luminous face

"In each prisoner, I look for the luminous face"
All flesh will see the salvation of God

All flesh will see the salvation of God
Remembering Henri Nouwen the lonely mystic

Remembering Henri Nouwen, the lonely mystic
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.