India

Mob goes berserk at building site of Indian Catholic school

Some 80 people, including members of hardline Hindu groups, have been booked by police in the northern Uttar Pradesh state

Members of hardline Hindu groups take part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the Hindu god Hanuman, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on April 17, 2022. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/ UCA News)

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 29, 2023 11:50 AM GMT

Updated: June 29, 2023 12:14 PM GMT

Police in a northern Indian state has registered a complaint against members of hard-line Hindu groups for rioting and damaging property at an under-construction Catholic school building. No arrests have been made so far.

A mob of around 80 people, suspected to be members of Hindu groups Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Assembly of Hindus), on June 24 tore down the tin sheet boundary wall and damaged closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the construction site at Shahzadpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district.

The mob also raised slogans and installed saffron-colored flags with the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ (Hail Lord Ram) inscribed on them, an official told media people.

“We have some land at Shahzadpur village where the construction work of St. Mary’s School and a chapel is underway. A Hindu group objected to the chapel and caused some damage at the site,” Bishop Louis Mascarenhas of Allahabad told UCA News on June 29.

The prelate said that no damage was done to the school building and chapel as the police reached in time and dispersed the mob.

A Bajrang Dal leader told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency that “a church was being built there without obtaining permission” and the local administration did nothing to stop it.

The police registered a case against 13 persons, including Bajrang Dal’s district convenor Gaurav Shukla, and another 70-80 unidentified people, charging them for unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, rioting and damaging property, among other offenses.

The mob has also been charged for obstructing public servants on duty and voluntarily causing hurt, police told PTI.

Meanwhile, Ajeet Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader told media people that the “church” was being built near a missionary school without the required government permission.

“We demand that the church be demolished or we will launch a large-scale protest,” he said.

Pastor Jitender Singh who is based in Kanpur said the hardline Hindu groups in Uttar Pradesh were looking to create trouble between different religious communities.

“The police have registered a case only because some of the group members misbehaved with government officials at the site,” he told UCA News.

Satish Kumar Singh, a police official in charge of the Akbarpur police station in the district, said the protesters did misbehave with government officials when they tried to persuade them to not take the law into their hands.

Christians make up 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh’s 200 million people and are often victimized ever since the state’s pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party government criminalized religious conversions through allurement, force, or coercion, by enacting an anti-conversion law in February 2021.

CHHOTEBHAI
This tragic event has brought both pain and shame to my neighbouring district of Kanpur Rural and my diocese of Allahabad. This was tragedy in the making, inviting trouble. There was absolutely no need for this hasty construction without requisite permission.
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.