Mixed reactions in Sri Lanka to likely return of Rajapaksa

The former president who fled in July is expected to arrive sometime next week

Sri Lankan university students take part in the first demonstration since the crisis-hit island nation lifted a state of emergency, in Colombo on Aug. 18

Sri Lankan university students take part in the first demonstration since the crisis-hit island nation lifted a state of emergency, in Colombo on Aug. 18. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Colombo

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: August 19, 2022 09:43 AM GMT

Updated: August 19, 2022 12:00 PM GMT

Reports that Sri Lanka’s deposed former president is tipped to return home soon have evoked mixed reactions from various sections of society in the crisis-hit nation.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry revealed on Aug. 17 that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to return next week.

“He is a citizen of Sri Lanka and can travel as he wishes,” Sabry was quoted as saying by CNN.

Rajapaksa's estranged cousin, Udayanga Weeratunga, a former ambassador of Russia, said the former leader may arrive in Sri Lanka on Aug. 24.

Parliamentarians urged President Ranil Wickremesinghe to allow Rajapaksa to return home.

“Wickremesinghe is trying to protect Rajapaksa camp, its existence and protect criminals and corrupt people,” Venerable Vakamulle Uditha Thera, secretary of the National Bhikkhu Front, a major Buddhist organization, alleged in a statement on Aug.19.

The senior Buddhist monk said that it is the wish of the people to free the country from Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe, whom they held responsible for the worst economic crisis in decades.

Sri Lankans have been struggling with daily power cuts, and shortages of fuel, food, and medicines.

Father Reid Shelton Fernando, a prominent human rights defender and former chaplain of the Young Christian Workers Movement of Colombo Archdiocese, said Rajapaksa did not fulfill the promises he made to the people.

“Many Catholics voted for him thinking he would ensure justice for victims of the Easter attacks. Young people thought he would punish those involved in fraud and corruption. But everybody was left disappointed. Farmers, fishermen, and laborers were frustrated because they did not get help from the government,” the priest told UCA News.

Father Fernando said young men without any political affiliations stood up against the Rajapaksa regime in a peaceful struggle. They were joined by the bishops, priests, nuns, and ordinary people.

Rajapaksa fled the country on a military jet in July, ending the domination of the country’s polity by his family dynasty for the past two decades.

Surini Nadeeshani, a university student who participated in the months-long protests, said the Rajapaksa family with the help of Wickremasinghe may be seeking to buy time until the crisis settles.

“The people of this country want a system change, not a change of faces,” she said.

Nadeeshani said that the problems of the country cannot be solved by Rajapaksa and his family.

“People have a reasonable doubt that their money is being spent to shelter the former president in different countries," she said.

The Sri Lankan information department though said no money was spent from the government’s treasury on the Rajapaksas.

