News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Missionaries needed today just like in the past, pope says

Pope Francis encouraged the Spiritan Fathers in their difficult mission to evangelize and serve those on the margins of society

Missionaries needed today just like in the past, pope says

Pope Francis greets members of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: May 09, 2023 05:29 AM GMT

Updated: May 09, 2023 05:32 AM GMT

Missionaries are needed today just like in the past because "there are so many men and women who still need the Gospel, not only in the so-called 'mission lands,' but also in the tired old West," Pope Francis said.

Meeting May 8 with members of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit, commonly known as the Spiritans, the pope encouraged them to approach people with the same respect for their dignity and cultures as they did 300 years ago when evangelizing among the Indigenous of North America and the people of the Caribbean and Africa.

Noting that congregation members had been reflecting on a line from Isaiah 43:19, "See, I am doing something new," Pope Francis pointed to the first verse of the chapter: "Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name: you are mine."

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

"When I hear this, I am reminded of the hand of God who caresses, caresses the people, caresses each one of you; the tender God who caresses always," he said. "I am dwelling on these words because they seem to me to reflect very well some of the values fundamental to your charism: courage, openness and surrender to the action of the Spirit so that he can make something new."

"Your charism, open and respectful, is especially valuable today, in a world where the challenge of interculturality and inclusion is alive and urgent -- within the church and beyond," the pope said.

He urged the missionaries to look at each person "with the eyes of Jesus, who desires to meet everyone -- do not forget this: everyone -- making himself especially close to the poorest, touching them with his hands, fixing his gaze on theirs."

Members of the congregation, who have placed themselves under the mantle of the Holy Spirit, must allow the Spirit "to enlighten you, to direct you, to push you where he wishes, without setting conditions, without excluding anyone, for it is he who knows what is needed in every age and at every moment," Pope Francis said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Missionaries needed today just like in the past, pope says Missionaries needed today just like in the past, pope says
Catholics welcome interfaith elements at king's coronation Catholics welcome interfaith elements at king's coronation
Catholic parishes are at risk of cyberattacks, say experts Catholic parishes are at risk of cyberattacks, say experts
US must curb Philippine human rights abuses US must curb Philippine human rights abuses
Manipur violence portends fires in India’s tribal belt Manipur violence portends fires in India’s tribal belt
Blasphemy lynching scares Pakistani Christians Blasphemy lynching scares Pakistani Christians
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hakha

Diocese of Hakha

In a land area of 20,880 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 8 townships of Chin State except Paletwa and

Read more
Diocese of Da Nang

Diocese of Da Nang

Da Nang diocese was founded on Jan. 18, 1963. It has a land area of 11,348.46 square kilometers and covers Da Nang City

Read more
Archdiocese of Davao

Archdiocese of Davao

The Archdiocese of Davao covers Davao City, and the islands

Read more
Diocese of Xingtai

Diocese of Xingtai

The diocese of Xingtai evolved from the Apostolic Prefecture of Shundefu, established in 1933. Later, it was called

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.