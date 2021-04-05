X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Mission society to expand investment in Africa

A $20m loan will be used over four years to support agricultural, health, education and financial inclusion institutions

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service

Updated: April 05, 2021 07:41 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Is there no link between terrorism and religion?

Apr 1, 2021
2

Thousands sign petition seeking freedom for Indian Jesuit

Apr 1, 2021
3

Church in a quagmire over same-sex unions

Apr 1, 2021
4

Remembering the Catholic independence hero of Korea

Apr 1, 2021
5

Philippine priest washes feet of Manila street dwellers

Apr 1, 2021
6

Laotian authorities urged to release Christian pastor

Apr 1, 2021
7

Vietnamese priests urged to be humble servants

Apr 1, 2021
8

Myanmar's struggle will not be in vain, says Cardinal Bo

Apr 4, 2021
9

Pakistani filmmaker sets up digital platform for minorities

Apr 1, 2021
10

The many gifts of Easter

Apr 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Mission society to expand investment in Africa

MISIF provides training and technical assistance throughout the life of the loan and beyond. (Photo: missio.org)

A $20 million loan from the US international development bank will allow a program started by the Pontifical Mission Societies in the United States to expand social-impact investing in enterprises operated by the Catholic Church in Africa.

The loan from the International Development Finance Corporation to the Missio Invest Social Impact Fund will be used over four years to support agricultural, health, education and financial inclusion institutions with church ties in the sub-Saharan region.

Known as MISIF, the fund will funnel money to small and medium enterprises that have no access to investments from traditional sources, Oblate Father Andrew Small, national director of the Pontifical Missions Societies, told Catholic News Service.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"No one is doing this level of funding. It's too risky," Father Small said.

The fund's loans -- ranging from $50,000 to $1 million -- are financing church-led initiatives that large-scale investors routinely bypass, he said. Other benefits for recipients include low interest rates and no requirement for collateral.

MISIF also provides ongoing training and technical assistance throughout the life of the loan and beyond.

The people benefiting from the loans will be "agents of change" in the developing world as their income is stabilized, leading to reduced poverty, the priest said.

Through 2020, MISIF's loans totaled nearly $4.5 million. Father Small said 98% of the portfolio is current on repayments and four loans have been completely paid off.

Loans have been made to 38 agribusinesses, two microfinance institutions and one school spread across six countries: Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Borrowers have included congregations of women and men religious and priests, dioceses, seminaries, financial institutions and parishes.

"We started with agriculture because it has the biggest payoff in terms of reduced poverty," Father Small said, adding that a wider array of health care, education and financial institutions will be sought as the loan program expands.

Related News

A school expansion in northern Tanzania for Masai children, a coffee farm in Kenya and a church-based financial institution in Nigeria have been among the early participants in the loan program.

Overall, the enterprises receiving loans have provided 2,000 jobs and $3 million in income to local economies and trained 4,500 farmers in sustainable practices in farm management, according to Missio Invest.

Father Small said the $20 million U.S. loan will allow MISIF to reach hundreds of other church-based enterprises in up to a dozen more countries. The loan must be paid back, with interest, usually within six years.

MISIF was created in 2019 by Missio Invest, which the Pontifical Mission Societies formed in 2014 to work with church-owned enterprises.

The philosophy behind forming the loan program is based on connecting investors with communities that are carrying out the missionary work of the church as envisioned by Pope Francis, Father Small said.

The priest originally set out to establish such a fund through which investors would provide "real money" to grassroots enterprises working in local communities rather than depending on donors who contribute from their pool of earnings obtained through traditional high rate-of-return investment tools.

Such social-impact investing will foster what Father Small described as more sustainable development and lead to more long-lasting relationships that the pope has encouraged the church to initiate and maintain.

"Unless we build meaningful relationships based not on vague notions of concern and donations but of concrete and identifiable forms of mutual concern, then we will continue to stifle the agency of the poor," he said.

He compared the thinking behind MISIF to Jesus' parable of the widow's mite in which the elderly woman's small donation is described as greater than any donation from the rich person who contributes from their excess holdings.

"It's about giving until it really matters to you, until it makes a difference to your own well-being," he explained. "The widow is expressing that she feels dependent on God and others for her future well-being. Unless we do that with the massive investment portfolios that we have amassed, it's hard to see how we create the type of interdependence and unity God offers for our happiness."

Church-based investors in MISIF include the Sisters of St. Louis; the U.S. Midwest province of the Society of Jesus; the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate; the archdioceses of Milwaukee and Miami; the Royal English College of St. Alban in Spain; the Vatican Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples; and the Pontifical Missionary Societies of the U.S.

Father Small said he sees the program expanding to South Asia by 2025 as new investors join MISIF. Projections call for loans to approach $80 million by 2030.

"We've got to ask how we can reconceive our interdependence in a way that we lay claim to a legitimate future together because we need each other in the future as we do today. I think the pandemic has shown us that," the priest said.

"If we can share our bank balance as well as profits, we're going to get closer to an interdependent world."

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Latest News

Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Apr 5, 2021
Vietnamese bishop washes disabled people's feet
Apr 5, 2021
First cardinal of Cameroon dies on Good Friday
Apr 5, 2021
Scores dead in Indonesia, Timor-Leste floods
Apr 5, 2021
Mission society to expand investment in Africa
Apr 5, 2021
Harassment of journalists on the rise in Thailand
Apr 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Apr 4, 2021
Let us not forget the crosses of North Koreans
Apr 1, 2021
The many gifts of Easter
Apr 1, 2021
Church in a quagmire over same-sex unions
Apr 1, 2021
Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia and Africa
Mar 31, 2021

Features

Sri Lanka mourns a fearless defender of Tamil rights
Apr 5, 2021
Karen refugees mobilize on Thai border to fight Myanmar army
Apr 5, 2021
Redemptorist priest-lawyer helps poor find justice in Indonesia
Apr 5, 2021
Lenten customs enrich faith of Sri Lankan Catholics
Apr 2, 2021
Covid-19 overshadows Holy Week in Timor-Leste
Apr 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Easter in Lent a homily for 2021

Easter in Lent: a homily for 2021
Assessing the historic papal trip to Iraq

Assessing the historic papal trip to Iraq
Pope slams arms race urges fairer distribution of vaccines

Pope slams arms race, urges fairer distribution of vaccines

Christians in Baghdad celebrate Easter in resignation

Christians in Baghdad celebrate Easter in resignation
Vatican II sacramental theology and samesex blessings

Vatican II, sacramental theology and same-sex blessings
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Easter Monday, 5 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Easter Monday, 5 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Monday in the Octave of Easter
Lord, may live in holiness and in the faithful serenity

Lord, may live in holiness and in the faithful serenity
May there be reconciliation among all the people

May there be reconciliation among all the people
St. Vincent Ferrer | Saint of the Day

St. Vincent Ferrer | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.