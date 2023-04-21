‘Missing’ Chinese Catholic priest joins state-run church

Information and news about Father Xie Tianming of Baoding Diocese in Hebei province are extremely limited

About half of the clergy in Baoding Diocese of China's Hebei province have recently joined state-run church, ChinaAid reports. (File photo: UCA News)

A Catholic priest in China who went missing recently has reportedly joined the state-sanctioned church and is now undergoing the compulsory process of “political indoctrination” as a part of the joining process, says a rights group.

Father Xie Tianming of Baoding Diocese in Hebei province was taken to an undisclosed location by authorities on April 10 for “political re-education” after he agreed to join the state-controlled church, ChinaAid reported on April 19.

The re-education process includes long-term supervision by authorities until the clerics prove that they have changed their mindset in line with the religious policies of the Chinese Communist Party.

The present details of Father Xie are not available due to information blockades placed by Chinese authorities, according to the report.

“Information and news about Father Xie Tianming are extremely limited due to the long-standing information blockade imposed by the People’s Republic of China,” it said.

Media reports say the Chinese authorities forcibly detain religious figures and individuals under forced surveillance and subject them to secret indoctrination sessions that could last up to three years.

Those under surveillance have their movement restricted and are forced to join the state-run Church managed by the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association.

Rights groups have reported that despite the 2018 Vatican-China agreement on bishop appointments, the Chinese regime has continued repression of the unofficial underground church aligned with the Vatican.

The deal was renewed in 2020 and 2022, each time for two years.

Since the signing of the agreement in 2018, the United Front Work Department of the CCP launched a campaign that requires all priests to demonstrate their loyalty to the party for official registration as clerics in the country.

Those who refused to comply with the requirement were taken from the parish or community and eventually detained.

At least half of the priests of Baoding Diocese have registered with the government-approved church, ChinaAid reported.

Around 10 clerics of the Baoding Diocese were detained in the first four months of 2022 and were released at various times during the last year.

Eventually, some of them joined the government-approved church, and those who declined “remained under surveillance and could no longer perform their ministry.”

Rights groups say that such heavy-handed moves are part of the Chinese regime’s system of monitoring and control of religions and religious affairs, though the authorities propagate it intends to protect the rights of religious people.

The communist authorities aim to strictly manage religions in a comprehensive way to make the followers of religions follow and implement the party’s ideologies and political purposes, ChinaAid reported in March.

China is officially an atheist state. However, it recognizes the legal entity of five organized religions – Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism, and Protestantism.

The government runs several bodies to regulate the affairs of legally recognized religions. All clergy and religious entities are required to register with the government and follow strict policies or face criminal charges and stringent punishments.

Global Christian rights group Open Doors ranked China 16th among 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian.

Latest News