Miraculous Santo Niño inspires Filipino Catholics

Devotees hold images of the Santo Nino, the Child Jesus, as they flock outside a church for the blessing, during the annual celebration of the feast in Tondo district of Manila on Jan. 21. (Photo: AFP)

Melfe Grace Sanchez along with her husband and two children traveled about 153 kilometers from Palo town in the central Philippines to Cebu City to attend the Santo Niño de Cebu festival on Jan. 21.

After traveling 45 kilometers from Palo to Ormoc City in a private car, they took a three-hour boat ride to reach Cebu Island.

The pilgrimage was an expression of her panata (devotion) to the miraculous Holy Child Jesus (Santo Niño), Sanchez says.

“We save up to attend the annual Sinulog celebration. As early as November we usually do the online hotel bookings,” Sanchez, 47, an education supervisor, told UCA News.

In Cebu, the Sanchez family jostled for a place to attend the special Mass and colorful Sinulog (grand dance parade) celebrations as some three million people from across the archipelago thronged to the 459th edition of the festival.

“Every Sinulog festival celebration is extremely positive. It's a beautiful day out in Cebu, surrounded by family, experiencing a rich display of the culture and history of the area,” Sanchez said.

“We are looking forward to joining the celebrations many more times in the future,” she added.

In between the beat of the drums and the colorful parade, Sanchez and her family also danced in homage to the Child Jesus, unmindful of the scorching heat.

They also took time to pray silently in front of the Child Jesus image for special blessings.

Santo Niño and Catholicism in the Philippines

Santo Niño de Cebu is a title given to the Child Jesus and is associated with a 16th-century religious image of the Christ Child widely venerated by Filipinos as miraculous.

The image is considered the oldest religious image in the Catholic-majority country originally gifted by Portuguese explorer, Ferdinand Magellan, to local king Rajah Humabon and his wife on the occasion of their baptism in 1521.

The baptism of Humabon and Queen Juana is recorded as the beginning of Catholicism in the Philippines.

The Santo Niño festival is considered one of the world’s largest religious and cultural celebrations.

During the feast day Mass at Santo Niño Basilica, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma urged devotees to adopt “a new way of seeing, a new way of deciding, and a new way of living.”

“May this pursuit of transcendence lead us to personal growth, fostering a community where every step forward transforms us into better individuals, creating a harmonious relationship as we journey together as children of God,” Palma said in his homily.

"May our lifestyle be influenced by this Little Child, knowing that in Him, we have all become brothers and sisters," he added.

‘Tears of joy’

Father Roy Cimagala of Cebu said he was moved by the “faith and piety of the people” during the festival.

“I could not help but shed tears of joy,” said Cimagala, who concelebrated the feast day Mass for the first time and joined Sinulog dance troupes.

“God bless us! Also, it was my first time to dance the Sto. Niño dance after the Mass. I actually am averse to this kind of public display, but the atmosphere was so strongly urging me to dance with the Sto. Niño just like what the other concelebrants did. We are truly blessed, thank God,” Cimagala wrote on Facebook on Jan. 21.

“The thought came to my mind that this must be how heaven feels like. Now we must proceed in accompanying the people to our eternal destination!” he added.

Some 17 years ago, Church authorities included the Sinulog dance parade in the festival.

Faith beyond borders

Thousands of kilometers away in the western Indian city of Surat, 34-year-old Rolando Gaspar Jr. joined the Santo Nino festival virtually.

“Today, I offer gratitude and shout Viva Pit Señor [Long Live the Christ Child] from afar, for Him who is the closest to my heart,” Gaspar wrote on Facebook on Jan. 21.

Being in a foreign land, he missed the colorful Sinulog dance steps and shouting "Pit Señor” during the feast day.

Gaspar said he has joined the festival since he was in the fourth grade.

“It's very different when you grow up trusting Sto. Niño. No matter where you worship in the world, you will still call his name,” he told UCA News.

“Whenever I come back to the Philippines, the first thing I do after landing is to light a candle at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu,” he added.

Renante Delima, a Filipino teacher based in Alaska, US, said she braved the biting wind and heavy snow outside while wearing a shirt with prints of the Child Jesus, as he was also enthusiastic about the celebration as a devotee.

Delima said she showed videos of the Sinulog festival to her middle school students during an international cultural exchange program on Jan. 21.

‘Unity and resilience’

Some 450 devotees and dancers from the province of Dinagat Islands sailed to Cebu to join the Sinulog festival for the first time.

During the festival, the dancers performed “Tribu Kamanting” — a traditional dance retelling the history of “unity and resilience” of their island.

“We are not just here to win; we are here because we are already winners. We defeated one of the biggest storms in our history by being united,” lawmaker Alan Ecleo, who mobilized support for the island's dance team to join the Sinulog dance competition, said in a statement.

“And by being united, we will defeat poverty, isolation, and negativity,” he added.

On Dec. 16, 2021, Category 5 Typhoon Odette hit the Dinagat Islands, displacing over 34,000 families and flattening over 14,000 houses.

With yells of “Pit Señor!” and “Barug Dinagat!” (Arise Dinagat!), the performance shared Dinagat’s history, culture, and the role of faith in paving the way for their strength.

In his message, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on millions of devotees “to translate their faith into action and spread the message of hope, love, and joy to others.”

Meanwhile, Sanchez maintained that seeing and praying in front of the image of the Child Jesus in person is a special privilege.

“With strong faith and fervent prayers to Sr. Sto Niño, I do believe that all my prayers and petitions shall be answered most especially for the good health, guidance, and protection of our children,” she said.

