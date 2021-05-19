Minority students log on to laptops in Pakistan

Jamshed Thomas (right) with Father Khalid Mukhtar at St. John Vianney's Church in Peshawar on May 16. (Photo: Khalid Shehzad)

Catholic churches are helping a provincial government in northern Pakistan to distribute laptops among minority students.

Since the launch of the scheme this month, Jamshed Thomas, a Christian member of the National Assembly, has distributed 24 laptops among Christian, Hindu and Sikh students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Father Khalid Mukhtar, parish priest of St. John Vianney's Church in Peshawar, the provincial capital, and the Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary raffled laptops to give to five Catholic students on May 16.

“We had invited 38 candidates and their parents for the Sunday Mass. Due to scarcity of funds, we opted for an open lottery to be fair to our parishioners,” Father Mukhtar told UCA News.

“The response from the community was overwhelming. We support this good initiative by the government but it should further involve leaders of all minority faiths to reach out to deserving families. Amid the funding constraints due to the pandemic, the local Church couldn’t offer scholarships to students for higher education.”

Thomas said the minority fund allocation for each member of the National Assembly has decreased from 2.4 million rupees (US$15,700) in 2018 to 1.9 million rupees now.

Only 35 percent of Christians in Pakistan are literate, according to the Pakistan Partnership Initiative

“We are focusing on improving the socioeconomic conditions of the minority community, even in tribal areas, through education. Catechists are being engaged to prepare lists of Christian students studying at bachelor of science level and above,” he said.

Only 35 percent of Christians in Pakistan are literate, according to the Pakistan Partnership Initiative, a Christian organization based in Islamabad that interviewed church-based organizations, community members, pastors and relief beneficiaries in 10 districts across the country last year.

Church leaders blame nationalization of Pakistan's private schools in 1972 and weakened church institutions for low literacy levels among the Christian community.

According to a survey by the Punjab Bureau of Statistics and Punjab Commission on the status of women in 2017, 50 percent of non-Muslim women never attended school, 13 percent studied to primary level, 12 percent to grade 10 and 3 percent to graduation or above.