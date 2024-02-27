News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Minority leaders hail Indonesia's inclusive policy

Ministry of Religious Affairs plans to offer services of its office to people of all faiths
Indonesia's Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

Indonesia's Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. (Photo: Supplied)

UCA News reporter
Published: February 27, 2024 12:01 PM GMT

Islamic groups and leaders of religious minorities in Indonesia have welcomed a government plan to offer services of the Religious Affairs Office to people of all faiths in the Muslim-majority nation.

The plan, presented by Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas on Feb. 26, offers premises of the Religious Affairs Office for conducting weddings of religious groups that do not have places of worship.

It also allows non-Muslims to register their marriages with the office.

“So far, our non-Muslim brothers and sisters have registered their marriages in the civil registry. We want to provide them convenience," said Qoumas.

The minister, a member of the Nahdlatul Ulama, the country’s biggest moderate Muslim organization, added that his ministry is examining the plan to overcome possible hurdles.

The Religious Affairs Office is under the Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance and is spread across regencies and cities in the country.

"It is the duty of Muslims in the country to protect brothers and sisters from the minority community," Quomas observed.

It should not be “the other way around," he insisted.

Father Agustinus Heri Wibowo, executive secretary of the Bishops’ Conference of Indonesia’s ecumenical and inter-religious affairs, welcomed the proposal.

"The government is obliged to provide services to all citizens without discrimination," the priest observed.

Before finalizing the plan, the ministry should consult representatives of religious councils, Wibowo demanded.

It is necessary so that its implementation "does not create new problems,” Wibowo told UCA News on Feb.27.

When it comes to wedding venues, each religion has its internal norms, which do not need to be regulated by the state, he added.

Reverend Henrek Lokra, executive secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission at the Union of Churches in Indonesia, a Protestant group, asked the government to study the policies of each religion before finalizing the plan.

Suresh Kumar, head of the Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia, a Hindu group, hailed the ministry’s move.

The Religious Affairs Office can solve many problems at the micro level, Kumar said.

Hidayat Nur Wahid, a lawmaker from the conservative Islamic Prosperous Justice Party, said that "historical factors” should be studied before implementing the plan.

Moderate Islamic groups like Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah have backed the plan.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Of Indonesia's 279 million people, about 87.2 percent are Muslims, about 7 percent are Protestants, 2.9 percent Catholics, and 1.7 percent Hindus.

Other religions include Buddhism, Confucianism, Gafatar, Judaism, traditional Indigenous religions, and other Christian denominations.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop John Son-Tae Kim of Jeonju, Korea
Read More...
Apostolic Prefect
Apostolic Prefect Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzález of Battambang, Cambodia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Baptist Xiaoting Yang of Yanan, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Arumachadath of Bhadravathi , India
Read More...
Latest News
Indian tribal Christians face starvation in relief camps 
Indian tribal Christians face starvation in relief camps 
The developing ‘mushroom cloud’ over the Korean Peninsula
The developing ‘mushroom cloud’ over the Korean Peninsula
Bahrain’s Catholics join Lenten blood donation campaign
Bahrain’s Catholics join Lenten blood donation campaign
Minority leaders hail Indonesia's inclusive policy
Minority leaders hail Indonesia's inclusive policy
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.