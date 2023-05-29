News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Minority body demands India uphold constitution guarantees

National Conference for Minority also calls for an equal opportunities commission at convention in New Delhi

Minority body demands India uphold constitution guarantees

P. Wilson, a member of the Indian Rajya Sabha, or Upper House of parliament, addressing a convention of the National Conference for Minority in New Delhi on May 27. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 29, 2023 08:46 AM GMT

Updated: May 29, 2023 09:17 AM GMT

A national body of Indian minorities has demanded the federal government guarantee them the constitutionally protected right to practice and profess their religion and protect them from hate speech, intimidation, attacks and killings.

Some 100 members of the National Conference for Minority and invitees including politicians, activists, writers and students made the demands at a gathering on May 27 at the Constitution Club in the national capital New Delhi to discuss the situation of religious minorities across the country

The one-day convention also demanded the setting up of an equal opportunities commission to ensure a proportional share in the nation’s finances and resources, besides fair representation in electoral politics of the country.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

P. Wilson, a Christian member of the Rajya Sabha, or Upper House of the Indian parliament, said Christians had contributed immensely to nation building, especially in the fields of education and health, but instead of acknowledging it they were being falsely blamed for religious conversions.

Wilson, who is a lawyer from the southern Tamil Nadu state, said: “Minorities are also citizens of this country and India belongs to them equally.”

Syed Imtiyaz Jaleel, a Muslim member of the Lok Sabha, or Lower House of parliament, recalled being educated in a Christian missionary school “but never seeing any priest or nun asking someone to follow Christianity or forcing to attend church or any prayer service.”

“Had the Christian missionaries been involved in religious conversions, half of the Indian population would have been following Christianity. Most of the so-called elite even today prefer to send their children to study in a missionary school,” he said.

Both the parliamentarians said that Indian democracy was under great pressure to survive under the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party government.

“I am afraid democracy will soon be history. Time has come to bring in a government that is secular,” Jaleel said.

Wilson said the general election in 2024 will be an opportune time for all Indians to decide on electing a new government.

Rahul Dambale, founder member and president of the National Minority Council, said seven resolutions to protect the interests of minority communities were adopted at the convention. They will be presented to the Indian president and federal authorities seeking concrete action from them.

A.C. Michael, president of the Federation of Catholic Associations of the Archdiocese of Delhi told UCA News on May 27 that this was “the first such platform in the country where minorities irrespective of caste, creed and religion came together and united to fight the sectarian forces that divide people in the name of religion and caste.”

Muslims are the largest minority in India at 14.2 percent of the nation’s 1.4 billion people, while Christians make up 2.3 percent of the population.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lanka arrests stand-up comedian for insulting Buddhism Sri Lanka arrests stand-up comedian for insulting Buddhism
Dealing with secularization and its consequences in Japan Dealing with secularization and its consequences in Japan
Mongolian Catholics pay tributes to Korean missionary Mongolian Catholics pay tributes to Korean missionary
HK Christian group honors schools for student welfare HK Christian group honors schools for student welfare
Indian bishops say Manipur riots targeted tribal Christians Indian bishops say Manipur riots targeted tribal Christians
Minority body demands India uphold constitution guarantees Minority body demands India uphold constitution guarantees
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Datong

Diocese of Datong

In a land area of approximately 14,176 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Archdiocese of Nagpur

Archdiocese of Nagpur

In a land area of 59,024 square kilometres, the archdiocesan territory covers three districts of Maharashtra state:

Read more
Archdiocese of Madurai

Archdiocese of Madurai

The archdiocesan territory covers a land area of 8,910 square kilometers, and includes the civil districts of Madurai,

Read more
Diocese of Jining

Diocese of Jining

In a land area of approximately 55,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.