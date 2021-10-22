Minorities feel the heat across Asia

In another Muslim Majority nation Pakistan, the curse of forced conversion continues to plague religious minorities. This week rights groups have reported a record rise of forced conversions of minority girls.

The Lahore-based Center for Social Justice documented 36 cases of forced conversions up to October this year, a rise of 117 percent from 2020. The victims included 21 Christian and 15 Hindu girls.

Nasira Iqbal, a retired judge of Lahore High Court, speaks at the Oct. 16 press conference in Lahore. (Photo supplied)

The shocking revelations came a week after Pakistan’s parliament rejected an anti-forced conversion bill, the Prohibition of Forced Conversion Act 2021, proposed by a committee formed by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The bill stalled after Islamic groups and Islamist parties opposed it as anti-Islam.

The rejection frustrated minority communities who for years have complained against forced conversions of their girls and women by Muslims. Rights groups decried the rejection as a violation of religious freedom.

Sri Lanka’s government has approved legal changes to impose a ban on cattle slaughter. The decision has triggered a mixed response from various religious communities.

Buddhists have indicated that they strongly support the move to discourage beef consumption, while many Buddhists see cows as “the second milk mother.” Hindus also consider cows as sacred. Muslims have expressed concerns that the ban poses threats to the future of their meat industry. Beef suppliers and traders have protested the ban.

Buddhists support the government's move to discourage beef consumption. (Photo: iesc.org)

Political observers claim that the ban is politically motivated as the current government aims to appease the Sinhala Buddhist majority to consolidate power. Rights group Amnesty International says minority Muslims in Sri Lanka have faced systematic and consistent discrimination, harassment and violence from radical Buddhists since 2013.

While communal riots have targeted mosques, houses and shops of Muslims, the government has also adopted discriminatory policies including cremation of Covid-19 victims and a proposed ban on burqa and madrasas.

At least 116 people have died and scores remain missing after massive flooding and devastating landslides hit India and Nepal in the aftermath of heavy monsoon rains. Houses and roads were swept away with tens of thousands reeling from a humanitarian crisis.

Officials in Uttarakhand state in northern India said 46 people have died and 11 are missing, while in Kerara state in the south the death toll reached 39. Nepal’s disaster management officials said 31 people have died and 43 are missing. The government agencies have been rushing aid to stranded communities.

People gather concrete fragments and heavy bags wrapped in nets to build a dam as floodwater flows into the Indian state of Bihar near Muzaffarpur on July 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

In Kerala, Catholic Church officials have appealed to people to support survivors who lost everything. Two Catholic bishops have also visited some of the worst-hit areas and assured them of the Church’s support for affected people.

Flooding and landslides have become increasingly common in India and Nepal, mostly in the Himalayan region where landslides are a regular danger.

Retired Chinese Bishop Stephen Xiangtai Yang of Handan, who faced persecution and jailing during the infamous Cultural Revolution, has died at the age of 99.

Bishop Yang died from old-age complications on October 13 and was buried early this week. He was known as a strong churchman who defied the odds, stood firm and never gave up amid persecution from the communist regime. Born in 1922, he was ordained a priest in 1949. He served various church ministries for 16 years.

Bishop Stephen Xiangtai Yang of Handan endured persecution from China's communist regime. (Photo supplied)

He was arrested for the first time in 1949 but was later released. He was arrested again in 1966 amid the Cultural Revolution and imprisoned in several labor camps until his release in 1980.

The Vatican appointed him auxiliary bishop of Handan in 1996 and he became bishop in 1999. Bishop Yang refused to join state-controlled church bodies despite pressure and strongly condemned the cross demolition campaign of the communist regime.

In an unprecedented report, the Justice Department of the Philippines has revealed how dozens of policemen have been guilty of breaking rules in their acts of arrests, tampering with evidence and falsifying reports during the infamous anti-drug war of President Rodrigo Duterte.