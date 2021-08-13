Minorities an easy target in Asia

Authorities in a northern Chinese province have arrested nine leaders and members of a prominent evangelical church that was destroyed with dynamite about three years ago. Police in Linfen in Shanxi province arrested the leaders and members of the Golden Lampstand Church in a public security operation last Saturday.

Before it was demolished by local authorities in January 2018, the church was one of the largest in China. Its congregation was part of a network of 50,000 members and the church was constructed at an estimated cost of US$2.6 million.

This screengrab shows footage of the demolition of the Golden Lampstand Church in Linfen city in Shanxi province on Jan. 9, 2018. (Photo supplied)

The destruction of the church came less than a month after another Catholic church was demolished in the neighboring province of Shaanxi. The crackdown on churches and Christian groups has intensified since 2018 when the Chinses Communist Party adopted repressive new regulations on religious affairs.

Despite the destruction of their church in 2018, the members of the church network continued to gather and pray indoors and in public, triggering further crackdowns and arrests.

Rights activists have welcomed a decision by the Indonesian military to end the long-held discriminatory and degrading practice of “virginity tests” for female recruits.

Army chief General Andika Perkasas announced new procedures for the recruitment of male and female applicants including medical examinations on Tuesday.

Female recruits in the Indonesian armed forces and police have been subjected to so-called 'virginity tests' for years. (Photo: Ryan Dagur)

He also declared the end to vaginal and cervical examinations. Those declared not a virgin were rejected.

Rights activists have decried the practice that existed for more than five decades and strongly campaigned against it, terming it unscientific, degrading, abusive and traumatic. Some also equated the test as a form of injustice to women.

Catholics in parishes in Vietnam are braving bad weather to harvest vegetables and roots in gardens and farms to deliver to other provinces during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of the 1,400 members of Thanh Mau Parish in the Central Highlands cultivate crops and vegetables for a living.

Farmers harvest vegetables in Da Lat to send to people in Covid-19 epicenters at Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces in Vietnam. (Photo supplied)

They carry the produce in tractors and farm trucks on slippery narrow roads to Thanh Mau churchyard, where they clean and arrange them before transporting them at night to parishes in the Covid-19 epicenters of Ho Chi Minh City and its neighboring provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Duong. The parish sends four to seven tonnes of vegetables daily to various parishes.

Catholic charity Caritas in Da Lat Diocese has supplied some 200 tonnes of raw food to parishes, convents, orphanages and houses for workers in various provinces since July.

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims who fled persecution in Myanmar and resettled in Malaysia continue to face discrimination and hostility. Rights activists revealed their plight during a recent workshop organized by the Catholic Action Network of Malaysia.

Activists said many Rohingya refugees had lost work and income and were suffering miserably. They also pointed out that most Rohingya in Malaysia lack proper documentation and end up being denied welfare services, livelihoods, education for children, health services and accommodation.

A Rohingya family eating their meal at their house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo: AFP)

Rohingya refugees are often reluctant to go out to buy daily essentials and seek jobs, while Rohingya women face sexual harassment and body shaming. Even government officials, politicians and development groups are unwilling to work with the refugees. The refugees are also targeted with hostility, hate speech and fake news.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, Malaysia has almost 178,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers including nearly 103,000 Rohingya.

Cambodia is poised to hold the last public hearing for the last surviving henchman of the Pol Pot regime responsible for the genocide of up to 2.3 million people between 1975 and 1979.