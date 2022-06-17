News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Millions of Christians languish in refugee camps globally

Displacement of Christians in part of a deliberate strategy, says researcher from Open Doors

Many of the 100 million displaced persons around the world are Christians

Many of the 100 million displaced persons around the world are Christians. (Photo: Open Doors)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 17, 2022 07:47 AM GMT

Updated: June 17, 2022 07:58 AM GMT

Religious persecution, ethnic conflicts, economic pressures and political crises are among the main driving factors that have forcibly displaced millions of Christians across the globe, says a report from international Christian advocacy group Open Doors.

Christians have been forcibly displaced in 58 out of 76 countries ranked by the group where people have fled persecution either for religious identity or for contributing factors related to their faith, says the report released ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20.  

There are about 100 million refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the world today, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

The figure has risen sharply in the past year due to escalating conflicts and violence that have put additional pressure on Christians and other religious minorities.

The new Open Doors report titled "The Church on the Run: 2022 IDP & Refugee Report" was released on June 15. It examines persecuted Christians’ experiences in complex situations, addressing how faith interacts with drivers of displacement and what challenges Christians face once they become refugees or IDPs.   

“The story behind why each individual flees is unique, typically a consequence of conflict, natural disaster, persecution and a host of other factors. Religion is part of a complex tapestry of reasons why people flee,” the report stated.

"Displacement is not just a by-product of persecution, but in many cases it is an intentional part of a broader strategy to drive out Christianity from the community or country"

“Religious persecution is not an isolated source of vulnerability; it is regularly compounded by factors such as ethnic tensions, political involvement and gender vulnerabilities.” 

About half of IDPs (46 percent) who are confined within the borders of their nation come from five countries — Syria, Afghanistan, Congo, Colombia and Yemen. Some 68 percent of refugees hail from five countries — Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar.

Open Doors pointed out that the countries of origin of most of the refugees and IDPs are the worst violators of religious freedom as documented in its World Watch List.

Helene Fisher, a member of Open Doors' research team, noted it is important to understand the religious dimension that seriously impacts religious minorities, especially minority Christians.

"To get a complete picture of religious persecution, we need to look at both the homeland and the fleeing church," Fisher said.

“Part of this deliberate strategy is to fracture religious communities. Displacement is not just a by-product of persecution, but in many cases it is an intentional part of a broader strategy to drive out Christianity from the community or country.”

Open Doors noted that there were about one million Christians in Iraq two decades ago, but only about 166,000 are left today due to severe persecution. Despite the defeat of Islamic State in 2017, Christians have not returned amid a lack of security and due support from authorities.

The situation is grim in other parts of Asia including countries like Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Pakistan and conflict-torn Myanmar, where Christians live under constant fear of violence. In Pakistan, religious minorities are haunted by abuses and attacks stemming from draconian blasphemy laws.

Open Doors criticized governments and non-government agencies for failing to focus sufficiently on religiously motivated violence.

“The fact is that many continue to suffer in refugee camps precisely because the issue of religiously motivated violence is not sufficiently focused and addressed. For this reason, in some cases governments and even aid groups can be complicit in fueling discrimination against displaced Christians,” it stated.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christians under siege in India, Myanmar Christians under siege in India, Myanmar
Sri Lankan bishops urge relief package for poor Sri Lankan bishops urge relief package for poor
Should priestly celibacy be optional? Should priestly celibacy be optional?
Timor-Leste Catholics celebrate feast of Corpus Christi Timor-Leste Catholics celebrate feast of Corpus Christi
Philippine bishops float watchdog for good governance Philippine bishops float watchdog for good governance
Saintly Italian teen's Eucharistic exhibition starts in Macau Saintly Italian teen's Eucharistic exhibition starts in Macau
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Belgian bishop asks pope not to make him a cardinal

Belgian bishop asks pope not to make him a cardinal

Retired Bishop Lucas Van Looy has been criticized for not always reacting vigorously against clerical sexual abuses when he was head of the Diocese of Ghent (2004-2019)

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.