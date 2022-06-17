Millions of Christians languish in refugee camps globally

Displacement of Christians in part of a deliberate strategy, says researcher from Open Doors

Many of the 100 million displaced persons around the world are Christians. (Photo: Open Doors)

Religious persecution, ethnic conflicts, economic pressures and political crises are among the main driving factors that have forcibly displaced millions of Christians across the globe, says a report from international Christian advocacy group Open Doors.

Christians have been forcibly displaced in 58 out of 76 countries ranked by the group where people have fled persecution either for religious identity or for contributing factors related to their faith, says the report released ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20.

There are about 100 million refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the world today, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

The figure has risen sharply in the past year due to escalating conflicts and violence that have put additional pressure on Christians and other religious minorities.

The new Open Doors report titled "The Church on the Run: 2022 IDP & Refugee Report" was released on June 15. It examines persecuted Christians’ experiences in complex situations, addressing how faith interacts with drivers of displacement and what challenges Christians face once they become refugees or IDPs.

“The story behind why each individual flees is unique, typically a consequence of conflict, natural disaster, persecution and a host of other factors. Religion is part of a complex tapestry of reasons why people flee,” the report stated.

"Displacement is not just a by-product of persecution, but in many cases it is an intentional part of a broader strategy to drive out Christianity from the community or country"

“Religious persecution is not an isolated source of vulnerability; it is regularly compounded by factors such as ethnic tensions, political involvement and gender vulnerabilities.”

About half of IDPs (46 percent) who are confined within the borders of their nation come from five countries — Syria, Afghanistan, Congo, Colombia and Yemen. Some 68 percent of refugees hail from five countries — Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar.

Open Doors pointed out that the countries of origin of most of the refugees and IDPs are the worst violators of religious freedom as documented in its World Watch List.

Helene Fisher, a member of Open Doors' research team, noted it is important to understand the religious dimension that seriously impacts religious minorities, especially minority Christians.

"To get a complete picture of religious persecution, we need to look at both the homeland and the fleeing church," Fisher said.

“Part of this deliberate strategy is to fracture religious communities. Displacement is not just a by-product of persecution, but in many cases it is an intentional part of a broader strategy to drive out Christianity from the community or country.”

Open Doors noted that there were about one million Christians in Iraq two decades ago, but only about 166,000 are left today due to severe persecution. Despite the defeat of Islamic State in 2017, Christians have not returned amid a lack of security and due support from authorities.

The situation is grim in other parts of Asia including countries like Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Pakistan and conflict-torn Myanmar, where Christians live under constant fear of violence. In Pakistan, religious minorities are haunted by abuses and attacks stemming from draconian blasphemy laws.

Open Doors criticized governments and non-government agencies for failing to focus sufficiently on religiously motivated violence.

“The fact is that many continue to suffer in refugee camps precisely because the issue of religiously motivated violence is not sufficiently focused and addressed. For this reason, in some cases governments and even aid groups can be complicit in fueling discrimination against displaced Christians,” it stated.

