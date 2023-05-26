News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

North Korea

Millions go hungry amid food crisis in North Korea

Poor harvests due to drought 'has made the situation more critical than the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022'

Millions go hungry amid food crisis in North Korea

North Korean cooperative farm workers spread fertilizer in a rice field of Unpha county. (Photo: AFP via RFA)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 26, 2023 10:52 AM GMT

Updated: May 26, 2023 10:55 AM GMT

A worsening food crisis in North Korea has triggered starvation and malnutrition for millions and disrupted cooperative farming in provinces, forcing people to flee the communist nation illegally, says a report.

The situation is worse than the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022, said an economic planner in Ryanggang province, the Korean Service of Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on May 23.

“The current food crisis on the cooperative farms in Ryanggang and Chagang is so serious that it cannot be compared to 2022, the time of the coronavirus pandemic,” the unnamed resident said.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Potato, the main agricultural product in the northern region, has seen a drastic decline in production due to drought.

“They need 8 tons of potatoes per jeongbo for sowing in the spring. So, in the worst case, they only grew enough to save for seeds,” the unnamed source said. One jeongbo equals to 2.45 acres (about 1 hectare).

Taehongdan County, a potato production hub, only harvested between 8 to 15 tons per jeongbo due to last year’s extreme drought.

"North Korea would fall short of around 800,000 tons of rice this year"

The cost of potatoes at Hyesan in Ryanggang province was 2,000 Korean Won per kilogram (US$0.2), the highest since 2015.

“It’s evidence that the food shortage for the residents in the northern mountainous area is serious,” an unnamed official said.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) in a recent report pointed out that North Korea would fall short of around 800,000 tons of rice this year — a situation that has been triggered by droughts in the country.

North Korea has faced consistent food shortages for the past few years. However, a drought last year ruined potato and corn harvests and the situation was further complicated by import bans from China due to the border closure in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of the laborers who used to work in the collective farms in North Korea are unable to do so because of malnutrition and the army has been sent to pick up the slack.

In North Korea’s collective farming system, the farmers in a locality work together under the guidance of government officials to plant and harvest the food that is later shared among the communities.

During the Covid-19 restrictions for collective gatherings, the government distributed a plot of land to each family to cultivate so that they would not meet each other and potentially spread the virus.

However, after the labor sector reopened after the pandemic, attendance was low due to malnutrition and officials are now facing the challenge of bringing in labor and at the same time ensuring enough food for sustenance is provided.

"Around 42 percent of the country’s population is malnourished due to food shortages"

The Organization and Guidance Department of the Central Committee in North Korea has warned lower-level administrative and party officials that they would be “severely punished,” in the event of any farmer deaths, RFA reported.

According to a second unnamed resident, the government-run farm managers have collected food from rich people in their areas to distribute among the starving farmers.

“They borrowed the food, promising that they would pay it back double in the fall, and distributed it to the farm workers to sustain their lives,” the second unnamed resident said.

In a report to the UN Human Rights Council, the UN special rapporteur for human rights in North Korea, Elizabeth Salmón, pointed out that around 42 percent of the country’s population is malnourished due to food shortages.

The food shortage and the economic conditions in the country have forced many to take a perilous journey across the border to South Korea for better living conditions.

Recently, two families totaling around 10 members including children had escaped from North Korea, RFA reported.

“It is a fact that North Koreans recently defected to South Korea, and a joint investigation [with the military] is underway,” a representative of the NIS said.

Reportedly, the two families were inspired to flee from North Korea after they saw the South Korean TV show “Now on My Way to Meet You,” which features North Korean escapees adjusting to their new lives in the South.

In North Korea, the family was a target of discrimination and ridicule because of their late father being rejected from joining the Korean Workers’ Party, which is the gateway to preferential jobs, education, social standing, and better food rations.

According to the South Korean Ministry of Unification, the number of North Korean defectors fleeing to South Korea has declined,

The number was 1,000 per year until 2019, but it dropped sharply to only 229 in 2020 due to the Covid-19 border closure and increased surveillance in the border areas.

The number was 63 and 67 in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

A nuclear free world and the realm of realpolitik A nuclear free world and the realm of realpolitik
Philippines exorcists back priest arrested for 'religious insult' Philippines exorcists back priest arrested for 'religious insult'
HK bishop prays for ‘mutual trust’ between Beijing and Vatican HK bishop prays for ‘mutual trust’ between Beijing and Vatican
12 jailed Indian pastors, 9 others get bail 12 jailed Indian pastors, 9 others get bail
Millions go hungry amid food crisis in North Korea Millions go hungry amid food crisis in North Korea
Xanana Gusmao looks set for return as premier in East Timor Xanana Gusmao looks set for return as premier in East Timor
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Haizhou

Apostolic Prefecture of Haizhou

Haizhou is a district belonging to Fuxin, a prefecture-level city of the Liaoning Province, in the People's Republic of

Read more
Diocese of Kon Tum

Diocese of Kon Tum

In a land area of 25,110 square kilometers, the diocese's territory covers two provinces of Gia Lai and Kon Tum.

Read more
Archdiocese of Davao

Archdiocese of Davao

The Archdiocese of Davao covers Davao City, and the islands

Read more
Diocese of Allahabad

Diocese of Allahabad

With a land area of 46, 774 square kilometers, the diocese covers 12 civil districts of Uttar Pradesh state: Allahabad,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.