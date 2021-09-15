X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Military attacks church in battle-ravaged Myanmar

Baptist church in Chin state hit by artillery fire on Sept. 14, no casualties reported

UCA News reporter, Mandalay

UCA News reporter, Mandalay

Published: September 15, 2021 10:32 AM GMT

Updated: September 15, 2021 10:35 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums

Sep 15, 2021
2

Bishops accuse Duterte of turning Philippines into 'death valley'

Sep 13, 2021
3

Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state

Sep 13, 2021
4

Indian bishop’s remarks on jihad cause ripples in Kerala

Sep 13, 2021
5

Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability

Sep 14, 2021
6

An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad

Sep 14, 2021
7

Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling

Sep 13, 2021
8

Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?

Sep 13, 2021
9

Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too

Sep 13, 2021
10

Churches oppose anti-minorities bill in Malaysia

Sep 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Military attacks church in battle-ravaged Myanmar

Members of British Myanmar community and their supporters demonstrate in Parliament Square against the military government in London  on September 11, 2021. Protesters call for the UN Member States to recognise the pro-democracy National Unity Government of Myanmar during the upcoming UN General Assembly meeting in New York. (Phot: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Anadolu Agency via AFP)

A church in Myanmar’s western Chin state, a predominantly Christian area, has been attacked by the military as fighting intensifies in the region.

The Johnson Memorial Baptist Church in Thantlang town was hit by artillery fire on Sept. 14 night, according to Christian sources and local media reports.

There were no reported casualties despite the church windows being broken and the roof damaged.

The attack came after the military air strike and artillery attack on Lungler village, Thantlang township, following the overrunning of a military outpost by a team made up of the Chin National Army and local resistance group Chinland Defense Force last week that killed at least 12 soldiers.

More than 1,800 people from various villages in Thantlang township have fled across the border to Mizoram in northeast India, while some people sought refuge at nearby villages in the period between Sept. 10 and Sept. 14, according to aid groups.

Mizoram shares a long border with Myanmar where the military seized power on Feb. 1 after toppling Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government and putting several political leaders behind bars.

Catholic and Baptist churches in Chin state, an impoverished region, were targeted by the military in July and August as soldiers camped in the churches and destroyed church property.

Various Christian churches have condemned the disrespectful acts of the soldiers, including the consumption of alcohol inside places of worship, and called this a violation of the Geneva Convention.

More than 16,700 people have already been displaced in several townships in the western state. They include those who have taken refuge at churches since fighting flared up in the region in May.

Amid the recent conflict, churches have been raided and shelled and troops stationed in church compounds, while priests and pastors have been arrested and unarmed civilians, including Christians, have been killed.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Christians in ethnic minority areas such as Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin states have historically faced oppression and persecution under more than five decades of iron-fisted military rule.

Myanmar’s military has stepped up troop deployment to crack down on local resistance groups, especially in Sagaing and Magwe regions and Chin state following a call for a people’s defensive war by the National Unity Government (NUG), the shadow government in exile established by ousted lawmakers, activists and ethnic groups.

“The international community obviously cannot be relied upon to intercede on behalf of the democracy movement and secure the safety and well-being of the people of Myanmar from the frontal and brutal assault of the military junta,” the NUG said in a Sept. 13 statement.

Southeast Asian and Western governments have urged all sides to refrain from violence and pursue dialogue but the military junta continues to arrest, torture and kill people as well as burn houses.

Myanmar has descended into chaos following the military coup on Feb. 1, with increasing deaths in villages and daily protests, fighting in ethnic areas and widespread strikes.

Nearly 1,100 people have been killed and at least 7,000 detained by the junta since February.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Reach out to and touch people in misery
Reach out to and touch people in misery
New Filipino bishop wants environment focused ministry
New Filipino bishop wants environment focused ministry
Hitch halts abuse trial of ‘Catholic brother’ in Indonesia
Hitch halts abuse trial of ‘Catholic brother’ in Indonesia
Thailand plans to criminalize torture, enforced disappearances
Thailand plans to criminalize torture, enforced disappearances
Philippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC drug war probe
Philippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC drug war probe
Lao Buddhists oppose Chinese-style Buddha statue
Lao Buddhists oppose Chinese-style Buddha statue
Support Us

Latest News

China fully vaccinates more than 1 billion people
Sep 16, 2021
Hong Kong police order Tiananmen vigil group to delete websites
Sep 16, 2021
Indonesia court finds president negligent over pollution in landmark case
Sep 16, 2021
India’s top court drops case against Catholic priest
Sep 16, 2021
Reach out to and touch people in misery
Sep 16, 2021
Pakistani clerics oppose anti-forced conversion bill
Sep 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Reach out to and touch people in misery
Sep 16, 2021
The challenge of ‘narco jihad’ – wheels within wheels
Sep 15, 2021
Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums
Sep 15, 2021
Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021

Features

Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What Pope Francis thinks on

What Pope Francis thinks on…
Mission ministries and coresponsibility

Mission, ministries and co-responsibility
South Korean evangelical pastor David Yonggi Cho dies

South Korean evangelical pastor David Yonggi Cho dies
The popes trip Francis messages to all of Europe

The pope's trip: Francis' messages to all of Europe
What might Africa contribute to the Synod on synodality

What might Africa contribute to the Synod on synodality?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 16 September 2021.

Mass on Demand – Thursday 16 September 2021.
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-fourth Week in Ordinary Time
Jesus, our Lord and Saviour

Jesus, our Lord and Saviour
Give the Church, Jesus wise people like Bellarmine

Give the Church, Jesus wise people like Bellarmine
St. Robert Bellarmine | Saint of the Daay

St. Robert Bellarmine | Saint of the Daay
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.