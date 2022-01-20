X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Militant linked to Bali bombings gets 15 years in prison 

Aris Sumarsono, aka Zulkarnaen, was a former military commander of the Jemaah Islamiyah terrorist group in Indonesia

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: January 20, 2022 08:04 AM GMT

Updated: January 20, 2022 08:11 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Church's failures in handling sex abuse cases

Jan 17, 2022
2

Winter Olympics venue tainted by China's massacre of Catholics

Jan 17, 2022
3

Philippine bishop rebukes Marcos supporters

Jan 17, 2022
4

Concern over nun's safety after Indian bishop's rape acquittal

Jan 17, 2022
5

Cambodian court drops charges against CNRP activists

Jan 18, 2022
6

Pakistan protest over selection of minority parliamentarians

Jan 17, 2022
7

Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia

Jan 20, 2022
8

Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo

Jan 19, 2022
9

Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs

Jan 19, 2022
10

Protest against abduction of Christian girls in Pakistan

Jan 19, 2022
Support UCA News
Militant linked to Bali bombings gets 15 years in prison 

Police escort Zulkarnaen, a senior leader of the al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah group, who had been on the run for his alleged role in the 2002 Bali bombings, at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Dec. 16, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

An Indonesian court has sentenced a high-ranking militant to 15 years in jail for crimes linked to the 2002 Bali bombings and other deadly terrorist attacks.

Aris Sumarsono, 58, commonly known as Zulkarnaen, was a military commander in the Jemaah Islamiyah terrorist network blamed for a series of attacks in Southeast Asia, including the Bali atrocity in which more than 200 people were killed, mostly Westerners.

He was convicted by the East Jakarta District Court on Jan. 19 of aiding and encouraging terrorism by lending money and giving shelter to militants and withholding information about attacks.  

He was arrested in December 2020 in Lampung Timur district of Lampung province after having spent 18 years on the run.

Zulkarnaen “is proven guilty of carrying out acts of terrorism” and “deserves a 15-year imprisonment,” the court judge said.

The sentence was lighter than the life imprisonment demanded by prosecutors, who told the court that a special unit under Zulkarnaen’s command in Indonesia and the Philippines had carried out numerous attacks.

Prosecutors had accused Zulkarnaen of playing a direct role in planning the 2002 Bali bombings, Indonesia’s worst terrorist attack

They included Christmas and New Year church bombings in Indonesia in 2000 and 2001, a blast at the Philippine embassy in Jakarta in 2000 as well as bombings of the Marriot Hotel and Australian embassy in Jakarta in 2003 and 2004 respectively.

Prosecutors had accused Zulkarnaen of playing a direct role in planning the 2002 Bali bombings, Indonesia’s worst terrorist attack, but he denied any involvement.

The court dismissed the charge that he helped mastermind the bombings because the statute of limitations had expired but convicted him instead of harboring other suspects in the attack and withholding information about it.  

Stanislaus Riyanta, an intelligence analyst from the state-run University of Indonesia, told the Reuters news agency that Zulkarnaen will require constant monitoring, even behind bars. “He can spread his radical ideology in prison,” he said. 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The resort island of Bali was hit by two deadly bomb attacks. The first on Oct. 13, 2002, killed 202 people from 22 countries, while the second attack on Oct. 1, 2005, killed 26 people and injured 122 others.

In January last year, Jemaah Islamiyah's spiritual leader Abu Bakar Ba’asyir walked free after serving the bulk of a 15-year prison term for running a terrorist training camp in Aceh province. He previously served a 30 month term for his role in inspiring the militants behind the Bali bombings.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippines kicks off Christian unity week
Philippines kicks off Christian unity week
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
ICJ to hear genocide case against Myanmar regime
ICJ to hear genocide case against Myanmar regime
Thailand sees surge in school dropout rate
Thailand sees surge in school dropout rate
Vietnam adopts strict Covid-19 measures for Tet festival
Vietnam adopts strict Covid-19 measures for Tet festival
Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs
Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs
Support Us

Latest News

29 die in stampede at Liberian prayer gathering
Jan 20, 2022
Indian Christians urge president to ensure their safety
Jan 20, 2022
Bomb blast in Lahore kills two, leaves 22 injured
Jan 20, 2022
Covid-19 pandemic fuels rise in sexual abuse
Jan 20, 2022
Philippines kicks off Christian unity week
Jan 20, 2022
Militant linked to Bali bombings gets 15 years in prison 
Jan 20, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Covid-19 pandemic fuels rise in sexual abuse
Jan 20, 2022
Dust off your Bible
Jan 20, 2022
Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs
Jan 19, 2022
Religious volunteers love patients as much as they can
Jan 17, 2022
Letter from Rome: Can Pope Francis ever reform Roman Curia?
Jan 17, 2022

Features

Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
Christians pick up the pieces in war-torn Syria
Jan 18, 2022
Jesuits open hearts to help Korean youth overcome stress
Jan 18, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
360 million Christians persecuted worldwide last year says NGO

360 million Christians persecuted worldwide last year, says NGO
Lutheran Church in Finland to apologize to Smi people

Lutheran Church in Finland to apologize to Sámi people
Dust off your Bible

Dust off your Bible
Dominican Republic places needs of its people at Marys feet

Dominican Republic places needs of its people at Mary’s feet
Slain Salvadoran Jesuit Rutilio Grande and companions to be beatified

Slain Salvadoran Jesuit Rutilio Grande and companions to be beatified

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.