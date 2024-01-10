Migration and its conundrums: A critical perspective from India

The modern world, I have often argued, is characterized by two phenomena: the digital universe, which undergirds all our communication and financial systems; and the massive movement of people across geographical and political frontiers.

This movement of people takes three forms: tourism, largely a first-world phenomenon, where rich people from certain countries visit other countries to admire their historical monuments, enjoy their natural scenery, and sample their cultural artifacts.

Then we have migrants who move elsewhere for economic reasons, and refugees fleeing religious and political persecution.

Those who cross borders for these reasons are usually poor and hard-pressed. Worse, it is often difficult to distinguish between the one from the other, for many minorities are both poor and persecuted.

In many countries of Asia, Africa, and South America, a struggling economy has to cope with an oppressive feudal or tribal order that still dictates social relationships.

It’s only those who bribe lavishly or those with connections who get the jobs. “So it is better to get some menial job in a rich Western country and earn sufficiently well than to stay here in India and struggle forever,” goes a common refrain.

Reasons to migrate

Why do they flee their native lands? Are they not patriotic enough to stay and help build their nation?

Let’s be frank: patriotism is a middle-class virtue, based on a full stomach and a prospective future. It is usually attached to a hegemonistic upper class, not to an oppressed underclass.

Or put more simply, many ask themselves: is there a future for me in this country that I should be so proud of it? No prizes for the right answer.

There are over 18 million Indians who have legally migrated to various foreign countries, and send financial assistance to their poorer relatives here, making India the world’s greatest remittance economy, an estimated US$125 billion in 2023.

Some 2.5 million Indians leave the country every year legally. But there is also an unaccounted and unaccountable number who leave the country illegally, attempting to smuggle into other countries by clandestine and often dangerous routes.

In the human trafficking trade, they are the “dunkis” — donkeys — a name given to the illegal migrants from India, desperate to escape the country of their birth, and find a better life elsewhere.

From November 2022 to September 2023, The Hindu reported that 96,917 undocumented Indians were arrested at the US border alone, for America is the great magnet that draws not just people from the American continent, but from all over.

In the 19th century, the age of colonial empires, a hegemon like Britain required thousands of laborers to work its plantations scattered all over its territories.

Slavery had been outlawed, but its country cousin “indentured labor” took its place, luring millions of villagers from Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat to the plantations of north Sri Lanka, Malaysia, South Africa, and the Caribbean with false promises of a better life.

Something similar took place in the 1970s-80s, when millions of Indians, Filipinos, and South Koreans rushed to the feudal emirates of the Gulf.

Why the rich migrate

But something new has now emerged in the migration queue. It is not just the poor that wish to migrate, but the rich as well. The global investment bank Morgan Stanley estimated that between 2014 and 2018, as many as 23,000 Indian millionaires (“high net-worth individuals”) had moved their principal home out of India.

Indian government officials like to see this not as a “brain drain” but as a “brain bank,” seeing their remittances as a positive asset to the economy.

Money inflows can well be counted, but knowledge inflows are more elusive. When one migrates, one’s education and one’s intelligence are all at the service of another country.

Why do they migrate? The reasons are many and varied.

Inhospitable conditions at home and poor economic opportunities undoubtedly incentivize the poor and the middle-class, while the fear of harassment from government, and burdensome tax laws encourage the professional class and the rich.

Then like it or not, it’s presently a “kill joy” government, repressive of even life’s little pleasures, and outright hostile to many communities that have lived here peacefully for centuries.

Yet another strong motivation is the availability of quality education for one’s children in Western countries.

Whenever “bad things” happen in a country — Covid deaths, persecution, communal riots, pandemics, among others — governments like to hush things up, claiming that these are all “internal issues” and strongly object to “outside interference.”

But in the “global village” in which we live, there are no “internal issues” anymore.

Everything is public, everything makes international headlines. This is why even public lies are short-lived.

Or as we said earlier, how is it that the fastest growing major economy in the world produces so many illegal immigrants? Once again, no prizes for the right answer.

