Migrating Christians worry Church hierarchy in Indian state

In a state that boasts an Apostolic legacy, southern Kerala's migratory trend has led to shrinking numbers of Christians

Catholic Priests and devotees pray during a Good Friday procession at a beach in Chowara, a village of fishermen in Kerala state, southern India, on April 2, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Migration comes naturally to people in Kerala, the southern Indian state, once encouraged and supported by Christian Churches and communities as a way for economic prosperity and educational advancement. The trend once encouraged seems to have created a crisis for the Catholic Church in the region.

Kerala, the bacon-strip-like state on the Arabian coast, has been exposed to foreign cultures for more than 2,300 years as merchants and their mercenaries arrived from across the globe for maritime trade.

From Biblical times to British colonialism, the Kerala coast has been exposed to Romans, Greeks, Arabs, Chinese, Portuguese, Dutch, and the British, initially because of its expensive spices and later to colonize the land.

Christians in Kerala, who claim a tradition since Apostolic times, have been at the forefront of migration. The Syro-Malabar Church, one of seven Churches that consider Apostle Thomas as their father of faith, has always encouraged the migration of its youth, something which it has begun to regret now.

The US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the EU nations have emerged as the preferred destination of job-seekers from India’s most literate state.

According to a study, more than three-quarters of the young people in the Church aged between 20-32 have migrated out of Kerala, the base of this Eastern rite Church. If the trend continues, the future of the Church is bleak as it would have fewer people and more aged and unemployed people as its members.

The shrinking numbers of Christians are already a worry. Christianity continues to be the third-largest religion in Kerala with 18 percent of its some 33 million people. They were more than 20 percent a decade ago, and 32 percent at the start of the century.

Although a minority, Christians are proportionally much larger in Kerala than in the rest of the country as a whole. The Church has enjoyed a vital say in the social, political and economic affairs of the state.

Unlike other religious groups in Kerala, Christians have shown a tendency to migrate with families to foreign countries to settle permanently. Their next generations become foreign citizens and prefer not to renew the ties with the ancestral land.

A new trend began in the 1970s to migrate to Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) nations as employment opportunities developed in them. According to the latest data, the GCC nations house 89.2 percent of expatriates from the state. A total of 4 million Keralites are in foreign countries, at least half of them Christians.

There are several Christian churches in the GCC nations and a full-fledged Vicariate of Southern Arabia, whose several priests and thousands of Catholics are from Kerala.

The petrodollar boom in the Gulf is getting over and there is less need for Indians in the GCC nations. Besides, the strict land ownership regulations also would force original migrants to come back to their countries. But the trend shows that most of their children will stay on or move to other countries for jobs and education.

Women from the state, who earlier worked as healthcare professionals in the Middle East are making use of the growing demand for health workers elsewhere in the post-pandemic world. With them, their husbands migrate too. Again, hardly a few of the younger generation is expected to come back to Kerala.

As part of catching them young, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and EU nations are wooing youngsters from the state with student visas. As their number has swelled recently, the state government is mulling setting up a data bank of Kerala students studying abroad.

Currently, led by Keralite-Indians make up the largest migrating community in Canada, the US, and the UK.

The trend of migration offers another worry for the Catholic community, which in some areas of the state, owned large patches of farmlands. With larger families becoming rare and no young people available to oversee and cultivate them, families are forced to sell the lands, often to people of other communities.

The large-scale selling of lands results in a demographic change in some diocesan areas, which is expected to adversely affect the socio-political and economic standing of the community.

The government has no reason to discourage migration. According to the World Bank, India secured $87 billion in remittances in 2021, or 3 percent of its GDP, a rise of 4.6 percent from the previous year.

The data from the Reserve Bank of India, the nation’s apex bank, showed that Kerala received nearly 20 percent of the total remittances to make it the first among the 28 states in the country.

There are studies that say that the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, which face an acute shortage of skilled workers due to the aging population and the low birth rate, are accounting for nearly 22 percent of the remittances to Kerala.

The Catholic hierarchy's worry is palpable. Some Kerala clergymen on social media and pulpits have been asking Christians not to migrate.

Some Church leaders have also offered incentives to young parents to have large families in their attempt to check the population decline of Catholics, caused by the low fertility rate as well as migration.

Migration and low birth rates are serious concerns for the Church in Kerala but unless the leadership chalks out concrete and practical plans, the number of Christians will continue to decline in a state that boasts an Apostolic legacy.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

