X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Migrants at US-Mexico border call on Biden to 'save our asylum'

Marchers accuse the US president of breaking his campaign promises to asylum seekers

Tony Gutiérrez, Catholic News Service

Tony Gutiérrez, Catholic News Service

Published: September 28, 2021 04:51 AM GMT

Updated: September 28, 2021 05:00 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
2

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
3

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
4

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
5

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
6

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
7

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
8

Indian nun wins right to kill destructive wild boars

Sep 25, 2021
9

Concern over Chinese film dropping 'Moses' from title

Sep 27, 2021
10

Rising sea levels alarm Philippine bishops

Sep 27, 2021
Support UCA News
Migrants at US-Mexico border call on Biden to 'save our asylum'

Haitian migrants eat at a migrant shelter and dining room in Monterrey, Mexico, on Sept. 26. (Photo: AFP)

More than 200 supporters gathered on both sides of the US-Mexico border near Nogales, Arizona, on Sept. 25, the eve of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, to accompany 25 families seeking asylum in the United States.

The Kino Border Initiative -- a Jesuit-run organization that promotes border and immigration policies that affirm the dignity of the human person -- is supporting the families, who are fleeing violence in various parts of Latin America.

"President Biden, save our asylum!" chanted marchers in English and Spanish as they gathered at the border fence for a rally at which several migrants shared their testimonies.

Christopher Kerr, executive director of the Ignatian Solidarity Network -- of which the Kino Border Initiative is a part -- told Catholic News Service from the Mexican side of the border that the migrants were not trying to cross the border illegally, but were trying to assert their legal right to asylum.

"We need to be aware that our country isn't upholding the legal right to asylum," said Kerr. "People are facing grave danger in their home countries, in places like Guatemala or Honduras or Mexico. We're not upholding that right -- to have their story heard."

During the 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden promised to roll back "on Day 1" a Trump administration policy known as the Migration Protection Protocols policy, or "Remain in Mexico," requiring those seeking asylum to await their hearing in Mexico, He also promised to stop the use of Title 42.

Yet look where this Biden policy is — it's no different from what the Trump administration was doing for four years

Title 42 is a provision of US public health law activated by the Trump administration to expel migrants at the border, with the exception of minors, over COVID-19 concerns.

Biden did end the "Remain in Mexico" policy immediately, though the US Supreme Court recently ordered the administration to reinstate that policy, which it has not done.

But under Biden, Title 42 remains in place despite criticism for continuing it and a court battle over it.

One speaker at the rally said those migrants present were vaccinated against COVID-19 and were willing to take a test to prove it.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"President Biden campaigned on how we'd treat asylum seekers and other immigrants. He's the first US president to talk about the situation of migrants and asylum seekers at our border ever. Yet look where this Biden policy is — it's no different from what the Trump administration was doing for four years," said Kerr.

"President Biden needs to be held accountable for what he campaigned on, and we need to be held accountable for how we treat someone coming to our border, seeking safety from grave danger, from torture, threats of violence," he told CNS.

"As Catholics," he added, "we need to be the conscience in our communities, we need to be the conscience to our elected officials, and we need to carry the vision of the Gospel into the halls of Congress."

During the rally each testimony was followed by a bilingual litany, with the leader crying "Respect their right" followed by "The right to asylum!" from the crowd.

Karla, who used only her first name, said she fled Guatemala with her two children after her husband was killed because the family couldn't pay an extortion fee.

Even after arriving in Mexico, she said, she continued to face a danger of her children being kidnapped or of herself being assaulted. When she went to the border in Tijuana, Mexico, seeking asylum, she said the Border Patrol agents denied her entry and humiliated her.

"I cried along with my children, pleading and asking for help to ask for asylum. As I cried pleading to them for help, they laughed at me and my children," she said in Spanish, adding that she had a similar experience in two other border cities.

I decided to run away with my family because I don't want them to live in fear that something might happen to them

Andrés, a migrant from the Mexican state of Guerrero, said some organized crime members tortured and humiliated him, threatening to kill him and his family if he didn't cooperate.

"My house was guarded by those people. I decided to run away with my family because I don't want them to live in fear that something might happen to them. That is why we are now requesting asylum, because I want a better future for my children," he said.

Even in Nogales, however, Andrés, who also used only his first name, and his family are still facing insecurity. Migrants are unable to find work because they are considered "delinquents," he said, and they also face extortion.

Lucia had been waiting with her husband and two children for two months. She noted that there are other migrants who have been waiting a year and half for Biden to end the asylum waitlisting.

"The simple fact that Title 42 is still in place shows that Biden is continuing the same racist policies from the Trump administration," she said in Spanish. "We see that he really isn't interested in restoring asylum, because if that were the case, he would have ended this policy and would have taken steps to restore asylum."

From the Mexican side of the border, Bishop Edward J. Weisenberger of Tucson, Arizona, offered a prayer and blessing for all those participating in the march, comparing the experience of the migrants with that of the Israelites facing persecution in Egypt.

"God of wisdom, who gave Moses the words he needed to inspire his people, even when he doubted himself, calm the anxieties of these families and inspire in them the words they need in their encounters with Customs and Border Protection officers," the bishop said.

Supporters on both sides of the border wall headed toward the he DeConcini Port of Entry at Nogales, Arizona, marching in solidarity with the 25 families requesting asylum. Kerr told CNS that all of them were not only denied entry, but were completely ignored.

"Asylum-seeking families were hoping they'd be heard today by CBP (Customs and Border Protection). The first family that went to the port of entry with the bishop, they wouldn't acknowledge them, they wouldn't even respond, even when the bishop made a request of them verbally," he said. "They shut the border point, and the Mexicans shut the steel door in front of the pedestrian entrance to the border point."

"The door was shut. It was kind of biblical, in a way," Kerr added, reflecting on the story of the Holy Family seeking shelter before Jesus was born.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

North Korea fires missile, insists on right to weapons tests
Sep 28, 2021
China power cuts hit homes, factories to threaten growth
Sep 28, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021
Vietnam Catholics to pray rosaries for global health
Sep 28, 2021
Muslims complain about hardline Sri Lankan monk
Sep 28, 2021
Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports
Sep 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021
Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors
Sep 28, 2021
The scourge of child abuse in Philippine detention centers
Sep 27, 2021
World Mission Month? World Mission Church!
Sep 27, 2021
Letter from Rome: The final phase of a disruptive pontificate
Sep 27, 2021

Features

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
Mobile procession honors Mother Mary in Singapore
Sep 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican official affirms that life and health are equally fundamental values for everyone

Vatican official affirms that life and health are equally fundamental values for everyone
Clergy sex abuse victims in France expect a real recognition

Clergy sex abuse victims in France expect a real recognition
Pope to attend SantEgidiosponsored ecumenical meeting at the Colosseum

Pope to attend Sant'Egidio-sponsored ecumenical meeting at the Colosseum
Trans men unknowingly admitted to Catholic seminaries bishops committee alleges

Trans men 'unknowingly admitted' to Catholic seminaries, bishops' committee alleges
USborn Lithuanian is new head of Euro bishops conference

US-born Lithuanian is new head of Euro bishops conference
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.