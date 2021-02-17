X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Migrant workers boosted by Thai scheme

Registered workers from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos can stay in the kingdom for two years

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Updated: February 17, 2021 08:39 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Spread of evangelical groups causes alarm in Sri Lanka

Feb 15, 2021
2

Catholic nuns, priests join Myanmar anti-coup protests

Feb 15, 2021
3

Indian Jesuit's fears over planted evidence gain ground

Feb 16, 2021
4

The Wall of Jesus stands tall in Pakistan

Feb 15, 2021
5

Police probe mysterious death of Indian nun

Feb 15, 2021
6

Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations

Feb 16, 2021
7

Indian Christians oppose Saraswati worship circular

Feb 16, 2021
8

Thousands flee homes as violence flares in Papua

Feb 15, 2021
9

Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together

Feb 17, 2021
10

Mystery over murder of Lao Christian leader

Feb 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Migrant workers boosted by Thai scheme

Myanmar migrants in Thailand hold pictures of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest against the military coup in front of the United Nations ESCAP building in Bangkok on Feb. 14. (Photo: AFP)

More than 650,000 migrant workers from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos have registered with a Thai government scheme that will allow them to stay and work in the country for two years during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In all, 654,864 foreign workers from the three countries neighboring Thailand have registered online since Jan. 15 before the registration system closed at midnight on Feb. 13.

A total of 384,077 migrant workers have registered from Myanmar in addition to 203,679 from Cambodia and 67,108 from Laos.

The move to permit migrant workers to remain in Thailand legally is seen by labor rights advocates as a positive development as many migrant workers have been facing a variety of hardships and uncertainties over the past year as a result of a severe economic downturn.

Click here to read the full article

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.
Related News
UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Indonesian province declares 8-month peat fire emergency
Indonesian province declares 8-month peat fire emergency
Philippine bishops give churchgoers Lenten pointers
Philippine bishops give churchgoers Lenten pointers
Indonesian police arrest Muslim teacher over rape claims
Indonesian police arrest Muslim teacher over rape claims
Cambodia confirms first cases of UK variant of Covid-19
Cambodia confirms first cases of UK variant of Covid-19
Philippine police storm Catholic school to arrest students
Philippine police storm Catholic school to arrest students
Report slams widespread abuses by Indonesian police
Report slams widespread abuses by Indonesian police

Latest News

The bitter truth about caste in India
Feb 17, 2021
Five get death sentence for murdering US-Bangladeshi writer
Feb 17, 2021
Indonesian province declares 8-month peat fire emergency
Feb 17, 2021
Pakistani court orders return of abducted Christian girl
Feb 17, 2021
Migrant workers boosted by Thai scheme
Feb 17, 2021
Catholics want Holy Week spared as Indian polls approach
Feb 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The bitter truth about caste in India
Feb 17, 2021
Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together
Feb 17, 2021
Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Feb 16, 2021
Indonesian president follows Pope John Paul II's lead
Feb 16, 2021
Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations
Feb 16, 2021

Features

Migrant workers boosted by Thai scheme
Feb 17, 2021
Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Feb 15, 2021
The Wall of Jesus stands tall in Pakistan
Feb 15, 2021
Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Feb 14, 2021
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Lent is a journey of return to God says pope

Lent is a journey of return to God, says pope

The long and winding road to baptism during the pandemic

The long and winding road to baptism during the pandemic
Should missionary orders return their African art

Should missionary orders return their African art?
Pope affirms independence of Vaticans civil judiciary

Pope affirms "independence" of Vatican’s civil judiciary
The miracle of everything

The miracle of everything
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Ash Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Ash Wednesday, 17 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday after Ash Wednesday

Readings of the day: Thursday after Ash Wednesday
Lord, I place my life in Your hands

Lord, I place my life in Your hands
Saint Chavara pray to remove discrimination

Saint Chavara pray to remove discrimination
St. Kuriakose Elias Chavara

St. Kuriakose Elias Chavara
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.