Migrant workers boosted by Thai scheme

Myanmar migrants in Thailand hold pictures of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest against the military coup in front of the United Nations ESCAP building in Bangkok on Feb. 14. (Photo: AFP)

More than 650,000 migrant workers from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos have registered with a Thai government scheme that will allow them to stay and work in the country for two years during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In all, 654,864 foreign workers from the three countries neighboring Thailand have registered online since Jan. 15 before the registration system closed at midnight on Feb. 13.

A total of 384,077 migrant workers have registered from Myanmar in addition to 203,679 from Cambodia and 67,108 from Laos.

The move to permit migrant workers to remain in Thailand legally is seen by labor rights advocates as a positive development as many migrant workers have been facing a variety of hardships and uncertainties over the past year as a result of a severe economic downturn.

