X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Migrant exodus reappears in Indian capital as lockdown starts

Workers ignore Delhi chief minister's plea to stay put and head back to their home villages

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Published: April 19, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 20, 2021 09:19 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop

Apr 19, 2021
2

Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery

Apr 17, 2021
3

Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation

Apr 19, 2021
4

Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand

Apr 19, 2021
5

Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest

Apr 19, 2021
6

Indian Catholic war hero's widow dies at 91

Apr 18, 2021
7

Vietnamese missionary's labor of love

Apr 19, 2021
8

Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor

Apr 20, 2021
9

60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish

Apr 19, 2021
10

South Korea's military bishop sets out his goals

Apr 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Migrant exodus reappears in Indian capital as lockdown starts

People board a bus in New Delhi on April 20 to leave for their native places as India battles a record-breaking spike in Covid-19 infections that has forced the capital into a week-long lockdown. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands of migrant workers are flocking to rail and bus stations in and around India's national capital in their attempt to move back to their native villages after a six-day Covid-19 lockdown started on April 19.

With their packed bags, thousands of workers with women and children are seen bickering for tickets in bus and railway stations, ignoring all Covid-19 protocols.

The scenes were reminiscent of the unprecedented horror of migrant workers walking back to their villages hundreds of kilometers away during the first nationwide shutdown that began on March 25, 2020.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The government estimated that at least 1 million migrant workers from all across India moved back to their villages during the 68-day lockdown. At least 80 died on the way, mostly because of lack of food, water and rest.

After the latest lockdown, a migrant worker told UCA News that they have “no option” but to leave New Delhi as the lockdown takes away their temporary jobs, pushing their families to poverty without basic food and accommodation.

"Last year also, some of us went through this. I had lost my previous job,” said Raju Pandey, a migrant worker from Bihar.

The Delhi government and the chief minister changed their stance multiple times

He recalled media reports that this time cases were increasing faster than last year “and so there is every chance the lockdown will be extended.”

The Delhi government imposed the week-long lockdown after the city began to report more than 25,000 new cases daily since last week. Hundreds are dying as the city hospitals lack beds and basic facilities such as oxygen.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the lockdown on April 19, saying the government had no other way to check the pandemic’s spread. However, he also appealed to migrant workers not to leave the city.

"I know when lockdowns are announced, daily wage workers suffer and lose their jobs. But I appeal to you not to leave the city. We will take care of you," Kejriwal said in a televised address.

Related News

But the movement of migrants suggest they have little faith in the words of Kejriwal or even the federal government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after authorities did little to address their woes last year.

Besides, the government went against its own promises on lockdown, noted Vibhuti Sen, a migrant laborer in a fish market from West Bengal.

"We thought they had learned lessons. But in just a matter of few days, the Delhi government and the chief minister changed their stance multiple times,” he said.

Initially, Kejriwal and his ministers kept saying Delhi would not see another lockdown, but then they imposed a night curfew.

“But as nothing worked and the cases began to increase, we now have a week-long lockdown. What is the guarantee that it will not be extended to a month or more?” asked Sen, echoing the general fear among migrant workers.

Poor people suffer the most. Is it not better to die in our own homes?

Another migrant laborer from Utter Pradesh accused the authorities of turning "a blind eye to our agony.”

"Moreover, the reports of a shortage of oxygen and medicines in city hospitals only indicate that these guys do not have any control over the situation. Poor people suffer the most. Is it not better to die in our own homes?” he asked.

In March-April 2020, migrant laborers were faced with a similar situation when Modi announced a complete lockdown that shut down all transport systems and markets with only four hours’ notice.

But a Delhi government official said the “high drama of 2020” will not be repeated. "This time we are cautious. Once the initial panic gets over, things will be calm and they will be looked after,” he told UCA News.

India’s workforce is estimated at one third of its 1.3 billion population but only 10-12 percent of them enjoy the benefits of a fixed salary. An estimated 23 percent or some 300 million people live on less than US$2 a day.

Poverty and political factors will combine to create a crisis of reverse migration, according to political observer Vidyarthi Kumar.

"One thing is certain — there was no lesson learned from 2020. Be it in Mumbai or Delhi, the migrant workers are suffering," he said.

In 2020 and this year, he said, the authorities failed to anticipate the exodus of migrants or make plans to address their plight.

Kumar said the story is similar in Maharashtra too. India's most industrialized state is in a curfew-like situation from April 14 to May 1.

Also Read

Call to drop cases against workers in deadly Bangladesh protest
Call to drop cases against workers in deadly Bangladesh protest
Caritas Pakistan solves rural community's water problem
Caritas Pakistan solves rural community's water problem
India locks down New Delhi as Covid cases soar
India locks down New Delhi as Covid cases soar
Call for justice after police shoot dead five Bangladeshi workers
Call for justice after police shoot dead five Bangladeshi workers
Fears for Rohingya on Bangladeshi island
Fears for Rohingya on Bangladeshi island
Indian Catholic war hero's widow dies at 91
Indian Catholic war hero's widow dies at 91

Support Us

Latest News

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Migrant exodus reappears in Indian capital as lockdown starts
Apr 20, 2021
Timor-Leste prelate calls on people to get Covid vaccine
Apr 20, 2021
Call to drop cases against workers in deadly Bangladesh protest
Apr 20, 2021
Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Apr 20, 2021
Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021
Letter from Rome: Cardinal Ouellet throws his hat into the ring
Apr 18, 2021
Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price
Apr 17, 2021
Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery
Apr 17, 2021

Features

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish
Apr 19, 2021
The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pandemic forces Assyrian Church of East to postpone election of new patriarch

Pandemic forces Assyrian Church of East to postpone election of new patriarch
Myanmar Another Syria in the making

Myanmar: Another Syria in the making
Diocesan pilgrimage offices forced to reinvent themselves

Diocesan pilgrimage offices forced to reinvent themselves
Priestsoccer referee blasts greedy owners over Europes new Super League

Priest-soccer referee blasts greedy owners over Europe’s new Super League
Young Catholics and Protestants join forces to clean up Benins largest city

Young Catholics and Protestants join forces to clean up Benin’s largest city
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, sustain and nourish me

Lord, sustain and nourish me
May reason enlighten, Lord, every faith in India

May reason enlighten, Lord, every faith in India
Saint Anselm | Saint of the Day

Saint Anselm | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.