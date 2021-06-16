X
World

Mexican priest killed in crossfire in drug conflict

The violent death of Father Orozco, known as Padre Juanito, marks the latest killing of a priest in Mexico

David Agren, Catholic News Service

David Agren, Catholic News Service

Published: June 16, 2021 06:25 AM GMT

Updated: June 16, 2021 06:28 AM GMT

Mexican priest killed in crossfire in drug conflict

Father Juan Antonio Orozco, 33, was killed in a hail of gunfire on his way to celebrate Mass and provide sacraments in a Mexican village. (Photo: YouTube)

A Franciscan priest was killed in a hail of gunfire on his way to celebrate Mass and provide sacraments in a Mexican village known for drug cartel conflicts.

Father Juan Antonio Orozco, 33, was struck on June 12 in the late morning as he drove in a rural region of western Durango state, where "he entered the crossfire of two groups fighting" over the Durango to Zacatecas highway," Bishop Luis Flores Calzada of Tepic said in a brief social media post.

The bishop included a photo of the victim, appearing to wear white robes, lying in front of a red pickup that identified the Franciscans' parish ministry. The truck had several bullet holes.

Franciscan Father Gilberto Hernández, spokesman for the Order of Friars Minor, said the slain priest had traveled to celebrate Mass in a village.

Father Orozco was one of three Franciscan priests serving Santa Lucía de la Sierra Parish in a rugged and isolated part of Zacatecas state. The spokesman said no threats against Father Orozco had been made even though the region has public security issues.

"The death of our parish priest shocks us greatly," said a statement on Santa Lucía de la Sierra Parish's Facebook page. Calls to the parish went unanswered.

"We call on the civil authorities to finally put a limit to the violence and harassment of our communities. There are now many victims among our people and now our priest. Who's next?"

The violent death of Father Orozco — known as Padre Juanito — marks the latest killing of a priest in Mexico. At least 29 priests have been killed in Mexico since 2012, according to the Catholic Multimedia Center.

