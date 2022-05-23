World

Mexican priest killed in border community

Father Rivas had served as pastor of St. Jude Thaddeus Parish in Tecate and director of a migrant shelter since June 2021

Father José Guadalupe Rivas Saldaña. (Photo: Archdiocese of Tijuana)

A Catholic priest who directed a migrant shelter was killed in the Mexican border state of Baja California, reinforcing Mexico's reputation as a murderous country for clergy.

Father José Guadalupe Rivas Saldaña and another unidentified individual were found dead on May 17 in the municipality of Tecate, east of Tijuana, after being reported missing on May 15, according to local media. There were signs Father Rivas and the other victim suffered head injuries.

The Archdiocese of Tijuana confirmed the deaths on May 18.

Father Rivas had served as pastor of St. Jude Thaddeus Parish in Tecate and director of the migrant shelter since June 2021 and was involved with the Catholic charismatic renewal movement.

Catholic communities working with migrants called for a proper investigation into the murder of Father Rivas and warned of rampant insecurity, which has put both migrants and their defenders at risk of violence.

"We know that people who defend the human rights of migrants and refugees are exposed to contexts of great adversity and violence, so it is essential that the state guarantees the protection of people who exercise this commitment," the Scalabrinian mission with migrants and refugees said in a May 19 statement.

The death of Father Rivas comes as migration through Mexico picks up in anticipation of the May 23 lifting of Title 42, a health restriction to close the US border imposed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Priests in Mexico have suffered violence in Mexico, along with the population at large. At least Mexican five priests have been killed since December 2018, according to the Catholic Multimedia Center in Mexico City.

