News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Mexican priest killed, archbishop attacked with knife

Church observers lack a cogent explanation for the attacks on the clergy, though they point to rising violence in the country

Mexican priest killed, archbishop attacked with knife

A member of the Mexican army stands guard outside a Church in Urique, Mexico. (Photo: Vatican news)  

David Agren, OSV News

By David Agren, OSV News

Published: May 25, 2023 04:28 AM GMT

Updated: May 25, 2023 04:34 AM GMT

A parish priest was shot dead as he drove on a rural Mexican highway on May 22, marking yet another attack in what has become the most murderous country for Catholic clergy.

Augustinian Father Javier García Villafaña was killed at around 7 p.m. (local time) in the municipality of Huandacareo in Michoacán state to the west of Mexico City. Father García was found dead with gunshot wounds.

The Archdiocese of Morelia acknowledged Father García’s death, but provided little information and did not respond to a request for comment. The Catholic Multimedia Center, which tracks attacks on the clergy, reported Father García had assumed responsibility for the Our Lord of Atonement Parish in Huandacareo on April 23.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The murder of Father García followed a May 21 attack on Archbishop Faustino Armendáriz Jiménez of Durango, who said an elderly man swung a knife at him in the sacristy of Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in the northwest Mexican state.

Archbishop Armendáriz was unharmed in the attack, though the knife slashed through his clothes, tearing them.

Father García’s death marks the ninth fatal attack on clergy during the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, according to the Catholic Multimedia Center.

Church observers lack a cogent explanation for the attacks on the clergy, though they point to rising violence in Mexico after the federal government launched a crackdown on drug cartels in December 2006.

The Catholic Multimedia Center also has noted a rise in robberies, vandalism, and the profaning of parishes across Mexico, according to the center’s director, Pauline Father Omar Sotelo Aguilar.

"As we have always said, it’s persecution of members of the Catholic Church, it’s persecution of the Catholic Church as such," Father Sotelo told OSV News.

The church’s relationship with criminal groups can be complicated. Drug cartel members often see themselves as proper Catholics, sponsor patron saint festivities, and seek sacraments such as baptisms for their children.
Father Sotelo said the attacks on clergy often involve organized crime as priests are considered authority figures in rural areas rife with violence -- with their murders sending a message of establishing power and control while paving the way for introducing "narco culture" and the "narco economy," Father Sotelo said.

"In their parish communities, they’re (priests) a socially stabilizing force. The parish not only offers spiritual service but also provides great service to the community," he explained.

Archbishop Armendáriz discarded any suggestions the attack on him was related to organized criminal groups -- which are active in his northern Mexican archdiocese.

In comments to local media, Archbishop Armedáriz said he did not know the suspect, but the person attempted to approach the altar during Mass. The prelate says the suspect asked him if he was the archbishop and upon confirming his identification the person swung the knife.

The suspect was detained in the sacristy by onlookers.

"At times like these, it is crucial that we come together as a society and reaffirm our commitment to the core values of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect," the Mexican bishops’ conference said in a May 22 statement. "We reject any form of violence and fanaticism, and we call for the promotion of dialogue and reconciliation to resolve our differences."

López Obrador took office on Dec. 1, 2018, promising to calm the country, but homicides have remained stubbornly high. According to government statistics, there have been more than 150,000 murders in four and a half years. The president, however, has insisted he inherited a difficult situation, and the murder rate has dropped slightly under his watch.

He also has blasted Mexico’s bishops for urging him to reconsider a security strategy he calls, "Hugs, not bullets."

May 24 marked the 30th anniversary of the assassination of Cardinal Juan Jesús Posadas Ocampo of Guadalajara. He was killed in a hail of gunfire outside the Guadalajara airport in what the government claimed was a case of mistaken identity. The church has never accepted that explanation.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

No letup in harassment of Church-run orphanage in India No letup in harassment of Church-run orphanage in India
Singapore must encourage motherhood within marriage Singapore must encourage motherhood within marriage
Vietnam’s Catholic activist jailed for anti-state videos Vietnam’s Catholic activist jailed for anti-state videos
Peace sought in violence-hit Bangladesh hills Peace sought in violence-hit Bangladesh hills
Cambodian opposition party formally barred from July election Cambodian opposition party formally barred from July election
Hindu man's jailing irks Bangladeshi interfaith group Hindu man's jailing irks Bangladeshi interfaith group
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Vinh Long

Diocese of Vinh Long

With an area of 6,772 square kilometers, Vinh Long diocese covers the provinces of Ben Tre, Tra Vinh and Vinh Long, and

Read more
Diocese of Wuzhou

Diocese of Wuzhou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuzhou is a diocese located in the city of Wuzhou in

Read more
Diocese of Phat Diem

Diocese of Phat Diem

Phat Diem diocese was founded on April 2, 1901, but the seeds of the Gospel were introduced to the region as early as

Read more
Diocese of Ajmer

Diocese of Ajmer

With a land area of 146, 680 square kilometers, Ajmer diocese covers 12 civil districts in Rajasthan state: Ajmer,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.